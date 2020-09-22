All countries that play PUBG Mobile Lite

The bans of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were devasting to many Indian mobile gamers who love the battle royale genre. For those not in the know, the gameplay of PUBG Mobile Lite was similar to PUBG Mobile; however, there were a few differences between the two in terms of in-game features and phone compatibility.
Gamers in India especially loved PUBG Mobile Lite because of its low-device requirements. This feature was a respite to many mobile gamers who did not have a high-end smartphone.
The size of PUBG Mobile Lite was also significantly lesser. As a result, it offered fewer maps and game modes to its players.
PUBG Mobile Lite also allowed only 60 players to battle it out, and the matches were short-spanned in comparison to PUBG Mobile. All this made it one of the most-played battle royale games in India.
List of countries where PUBG Mobile Lite is available
If you are curious to know where else PUBG Mobile Lite is available, here are the countries which are fortunate enough to have legal access to this battle royale title:
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Cambodia
- Myanmar
- Brunei
- Bangladesh
- Laos
- Israel
- Pakistan
- Nepal
- Bhutan
- Sri Lanka
- Maldives
- Afghanistan
- Suriname
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belize
- Cayman Islands
- Dominica
- Grenada
- Jamaica
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Virgin Islands (US)
- Virgin Islands (UK)
- French Guiana
- Martinique
- Guadeloupe
- Haiti
- Aruba
- Taiwan
- Hong Kong
- Macau
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Cuba
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Hondouras
- Mexico
- Nicaragua
- Panama
- Uruguay
- Guatemala
- Venezuela
- Puerto Rico
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Bolovia
- Turkey
- Azerbaijan
- Algeria
- Bahrain
- Egypt
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
- Morocco
- Oman
- Palestine
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Syrian Arab Republic
- Tunisia
- United Arab Emirates
- Yemen
- Aland Islands
- Albania
- Andorra
- Armenia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Belarus
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Kazakhstan
- Kyrgyzstan
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macedonia
- Malta
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- Montenegro
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Tajikistan
- Turkmenistan
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- Uzbekistan
- Vatican
Published 22 Sep 2020, 18:44 IST