All countries that play PUBG Mobile Lite

The bans of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were devasting to many Indian mobile gamers who love the battle royale genre. For those not in the know, the gameplay of PUBG Mobile Lite was similar to PUBG Mobile; however, there were a few differences between the two in terms of in-game features and phone compatibility.

Gamers in India especially loved PUBG Mobile Lite because of its low-device requirements. This feature was a respite to many mobile gamers who did not have a high-end smartphone.

Varenga map in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image Credits: PCQuest)

The size of PUBG Mobile Lite was also significantly lesser. As a result, it offered fewer maps and game modes to its players.

PUBG Mobile Lite also allowed only 60 players to battle it out, and the matches were short-spanned in comparison to PUBG Mobile. All this made it one of the most-played battle royale games in India.

List of countries where PUBG Mobile Lite is available

If you are curious to know where else PUBG Mobile Lite is available, here are the countries which are fortunate enough to have legal access to this battle royale title:

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Cambodia

Myanmar

Brunei

Bangladesh

Laos

Israel

Pakistan

Nepal

Bhutan

Sri Lanka

Maldives

Afghanistan

Suriname

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Jamaica

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Trinidad and Tobago

Virgin Islands (US)

Virgin Islands (UK)

French Guiana

Martinique

Guadeloupe

Haiti

Aruba

Taiwan

Hong Kong

Macau

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Hondouras

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Uruguay

Guatemala

Venezuela

Puerto Rico

Paraguay

Peru

Bolovia

Turkey

Azerbaijan

Algeria

Bahrain

Egypt

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Libyan Arab Jamahiriya

Morocco

Oman

Palestine

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Syrian Arab Republic

Tunisia

United Arab Emirates

Yemen

Aland Islands

Albania

Andorra

Armenia

Austria

Belgium

Belarus

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Malta

Moldova

Monaco

Netherlands

Montenegro

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

San Marino

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Uzbekistan

Vatican

