All Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho sightings locations

Cyberpsycho sightings in Cyberpunk 2077 are contract style missions where players need to hunt down mini-bosses all over Night City.

There are 17 cyberpsychos in-game for players to track and hunt down. These missions generally unlock after reaching a certain point in Cyberpunk 2077. The cyberpsycho sightings are usually of varying difficulty, so it's recommended that gamers grind to a decent level first before attempting these missions.

The Cyberpsycho sightings locations in Cyberpunk 2077

Each cyberpsycho has a specific mission name attached to it and is available in a particular area in Cyberpunk 2077. These tasks can be acquired from Regina Jones, a fixer of Chinese heritage who operates out of Watson.

However, there are a few cyberpsycho missions that become available to players after completing the "Transmission" mission, which is part of the Voodoo boys quest line.

#1 - Demons of War

Location: Unfinished Highway Bridge, North of Charter Street fast travel point in Kabuki.

While fighting Matt Liaw, there will be some NCPD officers scuffling him already. He's got a powerful sniper, so when players see the laser pointing at them, they need to take cover.

They can easily use grenades and sniper rifles to draw him out of cover. Once he's taken out, players need to interact with the laptop and call Regina to end the mission in Cyberpunk 2077.

#2 - Ticket to the Major Leagues

Location: Storage facility on the south-west of Little China.

Alec Johnson is found hidden in a contained area in Cyberpunk 2077. This gives the players a nice chance to sneak up and get some hits, which can reduce a fair amount of his health.

However, players need to note that once his health drops below 50%, Alec shifts to melee combat, so it's better if they have an SMG or LMG to deal with this. After he's down, looting his body and calling Regina should do the trick.

#3 - Lt. Mower

Location: North-east of the Halsey & MLK fast travel point.

Players are advised to collect the first shard they come across on top of the staircase right before entering the area. Lieutenant Mower can be spotted once players move into the next corner after this area.

Long-range guns should make the fight with Lt. Mower very easily. On the flip side, using EMP grenades should also do the trick while downing this cyberpsycho in Cyberpunk 2077.

#4 - Where The Bodies Hit The Floor

Location: Down an alley near Pershing Street fast travel spot.

Ellis Carter is in an alley littered with dead bodies. If players have a high sneak skill, they can easily sneak up on him and get a one-hit kill. But if their level isn't that high, SMGs should do the trick.

This cyberpsycho is very fast, so having the Cripple Movement quick hack can make this fight a tad bit easier.

#5 - Six Feet Under

Location: The docks near the Ebunike fast travel point.

Lely Hein Goon can be found by following the tracks near the docks. Long-range weapons and grenades work best in this scenario.

Players need to be careful of the second enemy lurking around in the area as well.

#6 - Bloody Ritual

Location: North-west section of Northside, near the docks.

This cyberpsycho in Cyberpunk 2077 can be spotted after 8 PM only. Players need to search the corpses in the ritual area and solve the clues till Zaria shows up.

She attacks with her mantis blades, making this probably the most challenging fight in the game. Gear with thermal damage resistance makes this fight more manageable.

#7 - Seaside Cafe

Location: South-west corner of Heywood, by the shore.

Dao Hyunh is seen lying over the edge of the cafe. She jumps to the player once they get her attention.

She uses only a handgun, so killing her off with a good weapon in close quarters combat makes the fight very easy in Cyberpunk 2077.

#8 - Letter Of The Law

Location: Auto-shop on the west side of Heywood.

Players need to be alert in this area because there are a few trip mines in here. They can either take on Gaston Phillips in Cyberpunk 2077 using a sniper rifle or shoot the trip mines when he's near.

He is very nimble and deals good damage in close quarters, so players need to be careful.