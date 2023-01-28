All Dead Space remake Impossible Mode rewards

The Impossible Mode of the Dead Space remake is a very interesting choice that will suit some players and their interests. It's the hardest difficulty mode the game can be played at, and offers the most intense experience to players who truly want to immerse themselves in the horrors taking place around them.

That being said, it's not all horror, and fans do have some strong incentives to play the title at the said difficulty. On the one hand, they get to experience the true extent of the horrific things that aim to end Isaac Clarke's journey with one strike. On the other hand, there's an opportunity for better rewards that are exclusive to this particular difficulty level.

Of course, the Dead Space remake can be played at easier difficulties as well. The Impossible Mode might be the most challenging one to experience, but casual players can start playing at the Story difficulty. Easy, Medium, and Hard are the three other levels that are available to them.

Let's take a look at exactly how hard the Impossible Mode is and what kind of restrictions come with it, along with the rewards.

Dead Space remake at Impossible Mode is a different kind of experience, but some players will greatly enjoy it

The Dead Space remake offers all the difficulty levels right from the start, with the exception of the Impossible Mode. To access this one, players must complete the game at the Hard difficulty level. Only then will the Impossible Mode become available, allowing fans to experience the most intense gameplay.

If someone completes the full game in the Impossible Mode, here's what they will obtain for their troubles:

Untouchable trophy acheivement.

Hand Cannon weapon.

Burnished suit rewards.

These rewards can be used in all New Game+ playthroughs, regardless of the chosen difficulty level. These are great prizes for players who attempt to conquer the highest level of difficulty. However, they must be patient with unlocking the Impossible Mode and keep in mind the rules and restrictions that come with it.

For one, there are no automatic saves, and the only choice that players have is the save stations. This alone can be very difficult, but it only gets harder. If they die in the game, the entire progression will reset and they will have to start from the beginning. Essentially, EA's version of the Ironman mode adds to the Hard difficulty and comes directly from the original release.

Incidentally, there are rumors that the Dead Space remake's hardest mode is not as difficult as the original one. Some players have claimed that weapons and resource drops haven't been nerfed in the ultra-difficult settings, though this claim is up for debate. Nevertheless, the mode has undergone some changes.

Weapons like the Plasma Cutter and the Pulse Rifle are advised over others, and players should look to create as much environmental damage as possible. It will take a certain number of tries for them to get it right, but things could be very rewarding in the end.

The primary aim will be to not die, as it will remove all progress, regardless of how much has been manually saved. So, dying is not an option.

