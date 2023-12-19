All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 4 results: Which FC Pro Live players are getting upgrades?

The EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 4 saw 10 matches between five top esports athletes. The matches took place across five rounds and involved the members of Group D. Thanks to the first set of results, a few more FC Pro Live promo cards will be getting upgrades in Ultimate Team.

Due to the FC Pro Live promo cards, there's been plenty of interest in the title's esports scene this year. Every athlete participating in this tournament has an FC Pro Live card associated with them. These cards can get up to five levels of upgrades based on the results at the event.

With the EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 4 now over, let's take a look at how the matches went and which cards will get boosts in the near future.

Complete list of EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 4 results

The EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 4 featured Group D, which has been popularly dubbed the "Group of Death":

Fouma

The1OS

Obrun

Levi De Weerd

Tekkz

Apart from Obrun, all other candidates made it to this tournament via the Pro Open global qualifiers that took place earlier in London.

Here are the fixtures and results of Match Week 4:

Tekkz vs Levi 2-4

Obrun vs Fouma 2-2

The1OS vs Obrun 3-0

Fouma vs Tekkz 6-2

Fouma vs The1OS 6-1

Levi vs Obrun 2-3

Levi vs Fouma 1-0

Tekkz vs The1OS 4-4

Obrun vs Tekkz 4-2

The1OS vs Lev 0-4

Here are the current Group D standings after the EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 4:

Levi De Weerd - Nine points

Fouma - Seven points

Obrun - Seven points

The1Os - Four points

Tekkz - One point

All participants have played four fixtures, and they will face each other again in January. The return leg will determine which players make it to the knockouts.

All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 4 upgrades

Like the three previous match weeks, the latest one featured five unique cards. Here are all the upgrades these items have received following the latest results:

Fabinho - The1Os - One in-form upgrade

Kalvin Phillips - Tekkz - No upgrade

Ivan Cavaleiro - Levi - One in-form upgrade, one new alternative position, one new playstyle

Isak Hien - Obrun - One in-form upgrade, one new alternative position, one new playstyle

Makengo - Fouma - One in-form upgrade, one new alternative position, one new playstyle

All five cards have the chance of receiving further upgrades in the future.