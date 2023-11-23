All EA FC 24 Season 2 Act 2 rewards: Free packs, cards, and more

Season 2 Act 2 is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and players can make the most of it by grinding different modes for all the unique rewards that are available as part of the seasonal milestone. This is the latter half of the second season, and it brings special cards, cosmetics, and packs. All items on the reward track are available for free, and players only need to grind for objectives via different tasks.

Season 2 Act 2 is pretty similar to the first act, but the rewards have improved slightly. Once again, it's a four-week event, which is shorter than the typical seasonal length. EA FC 24 players will be able to grind the seasonal XP via different tasks and objectives. It's also likely that more XP will be available towards the end as EA Sports offers more opportunities to get the rewards.

Complete list of EA FC 24 Season 2 Act 2 rewards

There are 26 unique levels of rewards available as part of Season 2 Act 2. A reward will be unlocked each time you gain 1000 Seasonal XP, and the quality of the rewards gets better as you keep progressing.

Level 1: Gold Badge

Level 2: 1 Gold Players Pack

Level 3: TIFO

Level 4: 1 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 5: 84+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 6: Icy Strike TIFO

Level 7: 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 8: Gold Badge

Level 9: 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick

Level 10: 84+ RTTK/Trailblazers Pack/ 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack/ 1 of 4 85+ Rare Gold Player Pick

Level 11: Icy Strike Background TIFO

Level 12: 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pick

Level 13: Gold badge

Level 14: 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 15: 1 83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 16: Frosty Header Background TIFO

Level 17: 1 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 18: 1 Frozen Finesse TIFO

Level 19: 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 20: 1 Base Hero Player Pack/1 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 21: Cold Control Animated TIFO

Level 22: 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 23: Snoy Slopes Two-Stick logo/TIFO/Stadium Theme

Level 24: 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 25: Players Pick/ 87+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack/83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 26: Gold badge

While the initial rewards are pretty basic in every way, the same can't be said about the few final milestones. Some of the packs have a massive chance of granting walkouts, whereas the final reward pack guarantees them. The special footballer cards have great stats, and EA FC 24 players can pick them based on their teams and preferences.

Overall, EA FC 24 Season 2 Act 2 is another brilliant addition that will be beneficial for veterans and beginners alike.