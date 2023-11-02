All EA FC 24 Season 2 rewards: Free packs, cards, and more

Season 2 of EA FC 24 is now live, and players can start a new round of grinding in Ultimate Team. Following the success of the first season, the second one brings several new packs and special cards that are available at different milestones. With the rewards now available, players can start their journeys and unlock the different items, all of which are available for free.
The seasonal rewards in EA FC 24 have been completely revamped this time around, with the developers making the milestone offerings far more lucrative. There are different ways for players to unlock the items available as part of the second season. Let's take a look at the Season 2 reward tracks and all the goodies that you can unlock by gaining seasonal XP.
Complete list of EA FC 24 Season 2 rewards
As usual, Season 2 brings a host of packs and special cards that can be unlocked by playing the different EA FC 24 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. The best way to complete them will be by targeting the various objectives that grant additional seasonal XP.
- Level 1: Gold Kit
- Level 2: Mowember Stadium Theme
- Level 3: Three 81+ Attackers Players
- Level 4: EFL Together TIFO
- Level 5: 82+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 6: Movember TIFO
- Level 7: 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 8: 1 of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- Level 9: 1 80+ x10/1 83+ x3 Players Pack
- Level 10: Dynamic Duos Awoniyi/Ven Der Heyden/Ziekzee
- Level 11: 1 83+ Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 12: 1 of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- Level 13: 1 83+ x2 rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 14: 1 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 15: Dynamic Duos Onyeka/Ramazani/Klassen
- Level 16: 1 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 17: 1 81+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 18: 1 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 19: Storylines Iwobi/Witsel/Karsdrop
- Level 20: 1 86+ x3/87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
It remains to be seen how quickly EA FC 24 players will be able to unlock all the rewards. Things in the first season used to be pretty slow in the beginning before more XP was made available via different activities. Season 2 is expected to follow the same trend, and with several objectives coming up soon, players won't have any shortage of ways to gain XP.
It's also worth noting that Season 2 is far shorter in length than the first season. It will last for only 21 days, and you'll need a total of 20,000 Seasonal XP to unlock all the rewards.