All EA FC 24 Season 2 rewards: Free packs, cards, and more

Season 2 of EA FC 24 is now live, and players can start a new round of grinding in Ultimate Team. Following the success of the first season, the second one brings several new packs and special cards that are available at different milestones. With the rewards now available, players can start their journeys and unlock the different items, all of which are available for free.

The seasonal rewards in EA FC 24 have been completely revamped this time around, with the developers making the milestone offerings far more lucrative. There are different ways for players to unlock the items available as part of the second season. Let's take a look at the Season 2 reward tracks and all the goodies that you can unlock by gaining seasonal XP.

Complete list of EA FC 24 Season 2 rewards

As usual, Season 2 brings a host of packs and special cards that can be unlocked by playing the different EA FC 24 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. The best way to complete them will be by targeting the various objectives that grant additional seasonal XP.

Level 1: Gold Kit

Level 2: Mowember Stadium Theme

Level 3: Three 81+ Attackers Players

Level 4: EFL Together TIFO

Level 5: 82+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 6: Movember TIFO

Level 7: 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 8: 1 of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick

Level 9: 1 80+ x10/1 83+ x3 Players Pack

Level 10: Dynamic Duos Awoniyi/Ven Der Heyden/Ziekzee

Level 11: 1 83+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 12: 1 of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick

Level 13: 1 83+ x2 rare Gold Players Pack

Level 14: 1 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 15: Dynamic Duos Onyeka/Ramazani/Klassen

Level 16: 1 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 17: 1 81+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 18: 1 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 19: Storylines Iwobi/Witsel/Karsdrop

Level 20: 1 86+ x3/87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

It remains to be seen how quickly EA FC 24 players will be able to unlock all the rewards. Things in the first season used to be pretty slow in the beginning before more XP was made available via different activities. Season 2 is expected to follow the same trend, and with several objectives coming up soon, players won't have any shortage of ways to gain XP.

Expand Tweet

It's also worth noting that Season 2 is far shorter in length than the first season. It will last for only 21 days, and you'll need a total of 20,000 Seasonal XP to unlock all the rewards.