All EA FC 24 Season 9: Pre-Season rewards, featuring Ronaldinho Greats of the Game Icon

Season 9: Pre-Season, the final season of EA FC 24, starts today (August 21). The ninth iteration is a short season extending only up to 28 days and features 30 levels in the rewards ladder. It requires you to accumulate 30,000XP during the stipulated time to get your hands on one of the best left-wingers in the game, Greats of the Game Icon Ronaldinho.

Last season i.e. Season 8: We are FC, featured FUTTIES Icon Garrincha and FUTTIES Haaland in the rewards list. It was impressive with its set of player rewards and packs, requiring a lot of a grind. However, this season, only one player is up for grabs through the ladder.

Season 9: Pre-Season marks the end of EA FC 24 and prepares us for EA FC 25

EA FC 24 Season 9: Pre-Season Level 30 reward (Image via EA)

Season 9: Pre-Season gives out mostly player packs through the season ladder levels with only a few vanity items available. The final reward at Level 30 is the GOTG Ronaldinho card, which is valued at around 2,500,000 coins. But we will surely see a decline in the price of this card because it will not be rare anymore. Despite that, the card plays extremely well in the game and is exceptionally good at dribbling.

Here are the rewards you can grab through the Season 9: Pre-Season ladder:

Level 1: 83+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 2: 84+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 3: Shogun Tifo

Level 4: 80+ X10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 5: 85+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 6: A Feather's Touch Tifo

Level 7: 85+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 8: 85+ X4 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 9: Shogun XL Tifo

Level 10: 83+ X10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 11: 82+ X20 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 12: A Feather's Touch XL Tifo

Level 13: 86+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 14: 85+ X5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 15: Spark Badge

Level 16: 87+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 17: 86+ X3 rare Gold Players Pack

Level 18: In the Stars Animated Tifo

Level 19: 83+ X20 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 20: 85+ X7 Pack

Level 21: Lightning Animated Tifo

Level 22: 87+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 23: 85+ X10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 24: Multicolor Animated Tifo

Level 25: 84+ X20 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 26: 88+ X3 Players Pack

Level 27: Meditation VIP Area

Level 28: 88+ X5 Players Pack

Level 29: Runestones VIP Area

Level 30: Greats of the Game Ronaldinho

These are all the rewards that you can obtain from the season ladder of Season 9: Pre-Season. In addition to these, there will be several other opportunities from which you can gain certain untradable items for your Ultimate Team in FC 25. Special objectives and SBCs will also be available for claiming these items.

All such items must be claimed before October 10, 2024, to be added to your Ultimate Team of FC 25.

