All EA FC 24 TOTY promo cards (leaked)

Several EA FC 24 TOTY promo cards have already been leaked on social media platforms ahead of the start of the promo. The Team of the Year event introduces special cards of the best performers, and it's one of the most popular events in the history of Ultimate Team. Thanks to reliable leakers like FUT Sheriff and FUT Police Leaks, the community can know what to expect as part of the starting eleven.

As of writing, EA Sports hasn't informed anything regarding the EA FC 24 TOTY promo cards in an official sense. The voting process has already closed, and the warmup events are expected to begin tonight (January 16). While the official results might still require a few days to be announced, the leaks have already hinted at the entire lineup for the men's team.

Full EA FC 24 TOTY promo cards (starting eleven)

Typically, the EA FC 24 TOTY promo cards can be divided into two wide types - starting eleven and Honourable Mentions. The first type has always featured the best cards, and the trend is all set to continue this year as well.

GK: Alisson Becker

DEF: Jeremie Frimpong

DEF: Virgil Van Dijk

DEF: Ruben Dias

DEF: Theo Hernandez

MID: Rodri

MID: Kevin De Bruyne

MID: Jude Bellingham

ATT: Kylian Mbappe

ATT: Lionel Messi

ATT: Erling Haaland

Do note that this team is not the official lineup, and they are subject to change. Readers are requested to wait for the confirmation from EA Sports before drawing any conclusions.

When will the EA FC 24 TOTY promo cards release?

As mentioned earlier, the TOTY warmup begins tonight. However, it's highly unlikely that the main cards will be released immediately. Instead, fans can expect to find the Honourable Mentions in the different packs. The main cards are expected to be released on Friday, January 19.

Moreover, EA Sports is expected to release the special cards position-wise first before making all of them available in the packs. Similarly, a separate line up with the biggest names from women's football will also going to be added very soon in Ultimate Team.