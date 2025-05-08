All leaked EA FC 25 Bundesliga TOTS players

The entire EA FC 25 Bundesliga TOTS roster has been leaked on social media by X/FUTSheriff, which is one of the most reliable accounts for such information. The German top flight has plenty of superstars who are fan-favorites on the virtual pitch as well, and a lot of these names are rumored to receive special versions soon.
With Bayern Munich winning the title, it comes as no surprise that the leaked EA FC 25 Bundesliga TOTS roster is dominated by their players as well. However, there are plenty of inclusions from other top sides like Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, making it one of the most exciting squads of special items to be released in the game this year.
Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/FUTSheriff.
The EA FC 25 Bundesliga TOTS roster has been leaked on social media
The Premier League and Ligue 1 Team of the Season lineups have already provided gamers with plenty of overpowered players to add to their squads in Ultimate Team. If leaks are to be believed, the EA FC 25 Bundesliga TOTS roster will continue this hype with upgraded versions of superstars like Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Serhou Guirassy.
Harry Kane is currently the top goalscorer in the league with 24 goals. Patrik Schik and Serhou Guirassy are tied for second place with 19 goals each. All three of these prolific strikers are rumored to be part of the leaked TOTS squad. Michael Olise is also rumored to be part of the roster. He is the top assist provider in the league and also an Ultimate Team fan-favorite due to his previous Thunderstruck version.
These are all the leaked EA FC 25 Bundesliga TOTS players:
- Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)
- Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)
- Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)
- Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)
- Josua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
- Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)
- Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)
- Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund)
- Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)
- Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- Wili Orban (RB Leipzig)
- Mattias Svanberg (Wolfsburg)
- Robin Zentner (FSV Mainz)
- Nadiem Amiri (FSV Mainz)
Some of these players already have elite-tier versions in Ultimate Team this year. Harry Kane has a 95-rated Dreamchasers item, while Michael Olise has a 91-rated Grassroot Greats version. Similarly, Alphonso Davies, Alejandro Grimaldo and Joshua Kimmich also have high-rated variants from previous promos. Overall, this roster is replete with massive names who are also fan-favorites in the virtual world.