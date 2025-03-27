All leaked EA FC 25 Dreamchasers Team 2 players

With the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers Team 2 players arriving soon in Ultimate Team, the entire roster has been leaked on social media by X/FUT Sheriff. This is one of the most reliable and popular accounts for such Ultimate Team leaks, and the new leak suggests that players like Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski, and Kaka will headline the upcoming roster.

Ad

The first batch of the promo included current-gen superstars from various UEFA club competitions alongside Heroes and Icons who have had impressive showings in these European tournaments. The EA FC 25 Dreamchasers Team 2 will likely follow a similar trend.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on leaks by X/FUT Sheriff.

Check out EA FC 25 review

Kaka and Salah could headline the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers Team 2 lineup

Although Liverpool has crashed out of the ongoing UEFA Champions League campaign after losing to PSG, their players still had impressive showings in the competition this season. Mohamed Salah has undoubtedly been their star athlete, and he could now receive a boosted item in EA FC 25 Dreamchasers Team 2 alongside legends like Kaka.

Ad

Trending

The Egyptian forward already has an elite-tier Team of the Year item in Ultimate Team this season, while the Brazilian Icon has an Ultimate Succession version that has fallen behind the power curve. However, their potential promo versions in the upcoming squad will definitely have stats that can render them overpowered in the current meta.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other big names are also rumored to be part of this squad. Here are all the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers Team 2 players that have been leaked so far, along with their predicted overall ratings:

Robert Lewandowski: 94

Mohamed Salah: 94

Federico Valverde: 93

Joshua Kimmich: 93

Kaka (Icon): 93

Xavi (Icon): 93

Kadidiatou Diani: 93

Alisson: 92

Khadija Shaw: 92

Thuram (Icon): 91

Edwin van der Sar (Icon): 91

Cordoba (Hero): 91

Wendie Renard: 91

Harry Kewell (Hero): 91

Nuno Mendes: 91

Matthijs De Ligt: 91

Katie McCabe: 90

Pernille Harder: 90

Nadine Kessler (Hero): 90

Pedro: 90

Kubo: 90

Larsson: 90

Bentancur: 90

Leon Bailey: 90

Ad

While Salah and Kaka are certainly the most prominent inclusions, Real Madrid's Federico Valverde is also an elite-tier midfielder. His base 88-rated item was one of the most popular options at the start of the game cycle, and his various special versions have all been excellent since then. This 93-rated item has the potential to be one of the best box-to-box options in the game.

This could also prove to be the first top-tier version of Robert Lewandowski in the current meta of the game. His previous NumeroFUT item was usable but not overpowered, but this 94-rated version could rival some of the best attackers on the virtual pitch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback