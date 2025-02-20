All leaked EA FC 25 Fantasy FC players

The EA FC 25 Fantasy FC promo will be released soon in Ultimate Team, featuring dynamic versions of current-gen players as well as Heroes. These items will be eligible for upgrades based on their team's results and performances in domestic league competitions, making them some of the best special versions in the game. Reliable leaker X/FUT Sheriff has leaked most of these players on social media.

Recent Ultimate Team promos like Grassroot Greats and Future Stars have featured Icons and Heroes alongside current players. The inclusion of these legendary players makes events more exciting, as they possess amazing stats and provide useful chemistry perks. The EA FC 25 Fantasy FC promo will be no different, with the Hero items having the potential for future upgrades as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

The EA FC 25 Fantasy FC players have been leaked on social media

There have been some intriguing transfers in the latest January transfer window, and some of these high-profile signings are also rumored to be part of the upcoming EA FC 25 Fantasy FC promo. While AC Milan's new recruit Joao Felix is rumored to arrive as an SBC, there are some inclusions in the promo roster as well who have recently moved clubs.

PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the most notable inclusion. The Georgian superstar made a name for himself at Napoli and quickly rose to prominence as one of the most technically gifted wingers in the sport. He already has multiple special versions at his previous club this season and is now rumored to be part of the upcoming promo as a PSG player.

These are all the leaked EA FC 25 Fantasy FC players, along with their rumored overall ratings:

Son Heung-min: 93

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 91

Donyell Malen: 91

Aurélien Tchouaméni: 91

Omar Marmoush: 90

Crystal Dunn: 89

Viktor Tsygankov: 88

Moisés Caicedo: 88

Billing: 87

Babajide: 86

Meanwhile, these are the Heroes who have been leaked as part of the promo roster:

Eden Hazard: 92

Laura Georges: 91

Blaise Matuidi: 90

Enzo Francescoli: 90

Joe Cole: 89

While the club these Heroes are linked to has not been confirmed, they will all still be extremely overpowered due to their stats, PlayStyles, and chemistry perks. Overall, this is one of the most anticipated and hyped promos of the year, especially due to the dynamic nature of these players. All these items will be eligible for future upgrades and could become elite-tier in their respective positions.

