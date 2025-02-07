All leaked EA FC 25 Future Stars Team 2 players

The EA FC 25 Future Stars Team 2 players will soon be released in Ultimate Team after a successful first week of the promo. Social media has been replete with leaks hinting at the names included in the lineup, and X/FUT Sheriff has provided a full list of youngsters who will receive boosted versions as part of the upcoming event.

The first Future Stars roster already provided gamers with upgraded versions of talented phenoms like Endrick, Lamine Yamal, and Leny Yoro. However, leaks suggest the EA FC 25 Future Stars Team 2 players will be even more impressive. The previous lineup was extremely top-heavy, but the leaked lineup for Team 2 has big names throughout.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 25 Future Stars Team 2 players have been leaked on social media

Plenty of amazing youngsters in football have helped their teams achieve success at both the club and international levels. Some of these names were already part of Team 1, but the EA FC 25 Future Stars Team 2 players are even more diverse and versatile.

Manchester United's Amad Diallo is one of the leading names in this leaked roster. The Ivory Coast attacker has risen to prominence with his impressive performances this season, rescuing his side on several occasions with his goal-scoring efforts.

FC Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi and PSG's Bradley Barcola are also part of the leaked list. Both players have established themselves in their club's starting 11 despite being really young, which showcases their abilities and talent.

Here are all the leaked EA FC 25 Future Stars Team 2 players along with their rumored overall ratings:

Amad Diallo: 92

Bradley Barcola: 91

Joao Neves: 91

Linda Caicedo: 91

Pau Cubarsi: 90

Fowler: 90

Kouassi: 89

Pavlovic: 89

Kerkez: 89

Cata Coll: 88

Khusanov: 88

Murillo: 88

Cresswell: 87

Bakayoko: 87

Paula Tomas: 87

Andrey Santos: 87

El Khannouss: 87

Real Madrid's Linda Caicedo is also an exciting new prospect. She recently received an SBC item as the Liga F Player of the Month, and her leaked version in the upcoming promo looks even more overpowered.

New Manchester City signing Abdukodir Khusanov is also rumored to receive his very first special item in Ultimate Team as part of this leaked squad.

Overall, the EA FC 25 Future Stars Team 2 players have plenty of potential and will be accompanied by a separate roster of Icons.

