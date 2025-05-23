All leaked EA FC 25 LaLiga TOTS players

The EA FC 25 LaLiga TOTS roster will be released soon in Ultimate Team, and some of the biggest names featured on this roster have now been leaked on social media by X/FUTSheriff. This is one of the most popular and reliable accounts for such information, and the latest leaks hint at the inclusion of fan-favorites like Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal.
After a competitive title race between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid over the course of the campaign, the Catalan giants managed to secure a healthy lead at the end of the season and win the league. Their top performers will undoubtedly dominate the EA FC 25 LaLiga TOTS roster in Ultimate Team.
Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff.
Mbappe and Lamine Yamal are rumored to headline the EA FC 25 LaLiga TOTS squad
After a slow start to his career as a Real Madrid player, Kylian Mbappe has lived up to the hype and is currently the top goal-scorer in the Spanish top-flight. Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal has continued to showcase his brilliance by leading FC Barcelona to the league title with goals as well as assists. Both these players have been leaked as the headlining names in the EA FC 25 LaLiga TOTS lineup.
While the entire lineup has not been revealed yet, some of the top inclusions have been leaked. These are all the rumored EA FC 25 LaLiga TOTS players, along with their predicted overall ratings:
- Kylian Mbappe: 97
- Lamine Yamal: 97
- Raphinha: 96
- Jude Bellingham: 96
- Federico Valverde: 96
- Antoine Griezmann (Highlights): 96
- Inigo Martinez: 95
- Julian Alvarez (Highlights): 95
- Isco: 94
- Antonio Rudiger: 94
- Jules Kounde: 94
- Joan Garcia: 94
- Iago Aspas (Highlights): 93
The TOTS Highlights players included in this lineup have been revealed officially by EA Sports. These are the athletes who have failed to make it into the actual Team of the Season roster but have had moments of brilliance over the course of the campaign that deserve recognition.
Based on this rumored list, the EA FC 25 LaLiga TOTS squad could be the most overpowered Team of the Season lineup released so far in Ultimate Team. With the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde all being fan-favorites on the virtual pitch, their latest special items will be even more overpowered under the FC IQ system.