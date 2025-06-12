All leaked EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 1 players

The EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 1 squad will be released soon in Ultimate Team, with the roster featuring popular players in brand new positions on the virtual pitch. This is a returning fan-favorite promo from previous years, and the squad leaked on social media by X/DonkTrading hints at the inclusion of some massive names.
The ongoing Ultimate Team of the Season promo has already provided gamers with overpowered items to add to their squads. However, if leaks are to be believed, the EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 1 squad has the potential to be even better.
Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.
Check out EA FC 25 review
The EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 1 roster has been leaked on social media
Based on the leaks released so far on social media, the EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 1 lineup will feature current-gen superstars along with Heroes and Icons. All of these players will receive brand new positions that will add a whole new aspect to their style of play on the virtual pitch. They will also receive the stats and traits required to be relevant in their respective positions under the FC IQ system.
The Season Pass in Season 8 of Ultimate Team has already provided gamers with an insight into what these players will look like, with the likes of Rafael Leao, Eric Dier, Kaka, and others being up for grabs. The promo squad available in packs will be similar.
These are all the leaked EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 1 players along with their new positions and rumored overall ratings:
- Harry Kane (CM): 98
- Diego Maradona (RW): 98
- Antoine Griezmann (CAM): 98
- Patrick Vieira (ST): 97
- Mia Hamm (CM): 97
- Michael Olise (ST): 97
- Martin Odegaard (LW): 97
- Marcus Rashford (CM): 97
- Romelu Lukaku (CB): 97
- Vincent Kompany (GK): 97
- Ibrahima Konate (GK): 97
- Marco Reus (CM): 97
- Cafu (CDM): 96
- Endrick (CAM): 96
- Giorgio Mamardashvili (CB): 96
- Jay-Jay Okocha (CDM): 95
All these players are rumored to receive four PlayStyle+ traits and massive upgrades that suit their brand new positions and roles on the virtual pitch. The squad also features names that have received overpowered versions previously. While Harry Kane and Olise were part of the Bundesliga TOTS squad, the likes of Mia Hamm, Patrick Vieira, Cafu, and others have also had promo versions this year in Ultimate Team.