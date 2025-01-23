All leaked EA FC 25 TOTY Honorable Mentions players

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jan 23, 2025 08:20 GMT
Haaland and Valverde are part of the leaked squad (Images via EA Sports)
Haaland and Valverde are part of the leaked squad (Images via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 TOTY Honorable Mentions players will be released soon in Ultimate Team via packs — and ASYFutTrader has leaked the entire roster on social media. These are the best players who were included in the Team of the Year voting but didn’t make the final roster. However, their performances over the years will now be recognized with these boosted versions.

Some EA FC 25 TOTY Honorable Mentions players have already been added to the game via SBCs — with the likes of Salma Paralluelo and Marquinhos receiving upgraded items. However, the items being put into packs have the potential to be much better in comparison — especially with the big names rumored to be part of the squad.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFutTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

also-read-trending Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The leaked EA FC 25 TOTY Honorable Mentions players are incredible

The entire Team of the Year roster is now available in Ultimate Team, with the 12th man rumored to be arriving soon. EA FC 25 TOTY Honorable Mentions players are expected to be added alongside the 12th man. While these items won’t be as highly rated as the main TOTY versions, they will still be amazing on the virtual pitch.

After a successful campaign where they won the LaLiga and UEFA Champions League titles, it comes as no surprise that Real Madrid is prominently featured in the ongoing promo. Not only do they have the most inclusions in the actual Team of the Year squad — but they also have multiple names amongst the leaked EA FC 25 TOTY Honorable Mentions players.

These are all the leaked versions and their rumored ratings:

  • Erling Haaland: 95
  • Lionel Messi: 93
  • Florian Wirtz: 92
  • Federico Valverde: 92
  • Antonio Rüdiger: 92
  • Lindsey Horan: 92
  • Jeremie Frimpong: 91
  • Jamal Musiala: 90
  • Nico Williams: 89
  • Mike Maignan: 89
  • Giulia Gwinn: 89

Despite Manchester City's inconsistent form this season, Erling Haaland has still been one of the most lethal strikers. He already has multiple special versions in Ultimate Team and his upcoming rumored item will be an elite-tier attacker on the virtual pitch.

Bayer Leverkusen also has two inclusions after their stellar campaign last season — where they remained undefeated till the Europa League Final. Both Wirtz and Frimpong are fan favorites in Ultimate Team and their EA FC 25 TOTY Honorable Mentions versions will be exceptional in their respective positions.

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी