All EA FC 25 TOTY Icons

EA Sports has released two separate squads of EA FC 25 TOTY Icons during the ongoing Team of the Year promo, providing boosted versions to these legends of the sport. Icons are always overpowered on the virtual pitch due to their amazing stats and traits, and these new upgraded items are all elite-tier in their respective positions.

Team of the Year Icons were first introduced to Ultimate Team in FIFA 23, and have been a part of the promo ever since. The latest batches of EA FC 25 TOTY Icons are arguably the best versions ever released during this event, as they all have the stats and PlayStyles required to be exceptional in their respective roles under the FC IQ system.

Pele and Eusebio spearhead the EA FC 25 TOTY Icons rosters

Both Pele and Eusebio are widely regarded as two of the best attackers in the history of the sport, and their Icon versions in Ultimate Team reflect their legendary abilities. They are the headlining players amongst the two squads of EA FC 25 TOTY Icons, receiving significant boosts over their base items and becoming even more overpowered in the current meta of the game.

Icons are always some of the most desirable items in Ultimate Team due to the chemistry boosts they provide and the stats they possess. The Team of the Year versions of these legends are even better, as they now have two PlayStyle+ traits, better roles and improved stats.

While Pele and Eusebio are certainly the biggest names on the roster, they are not the only elite-tier players in this list. These are all the EA FC 25 TOTY Icons:

Pele: 96

Eusebio: 95

Ferenc Puskas: 94

Cafu: 93

Thierry Henry: 93

Eric Cantona: 92

Miyama: 92

Roberto Carlos: 92

Fabio Cannavaro: 91

Ronald Koeman: 91

Amongst these players, Ferenc Puskas and Thierry Henry stand out due their improved weak foot abilities. The Real Madrid legend has received the Power Shot+ PlayStyle in addition to his First Touch+ PlayStyle, while the Frenchman has received the Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle.

Eric Cantona has also received a boost to his weak foot abilities, and the former Manchester United forward now has a combination of five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. The Brazilian duo of Cafu and Roberto Carlos will also be exceptional wing-backs, as they have the pace and the stats required to help out in both offense and defense.

Overall, both squads of EA FC 25 TOTY Icons have elite-tier players who will fetch a lot of coins in the transfer market.

