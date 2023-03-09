Earth Phase spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty may be weaker against Wood-type attacks but they can certainly take on Water-type attacks, dealing heavy stone and earth damage.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty builds upon the souls-like experience in Team Ninja's previous endeavors with the Nioh series. Set during the Three Kingdom Period, the game provides a stunning adventure.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Earth Phase Spells
The Earth Phase Spells focus on earth-based rock attacks like Rock Spike and Fiend Vanquisher. Each has an Earth Virtue level and Moral Rank requirement to cast, and it also costs Sprit.
With that being said, let's take look at all Earth Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and their requirements.
Rock Spike
- Description: Rock Spike will summon rock pillars in front of the players. They explode and deal knockback damage to enemies.
- Earth Virtue level required: 1
- Morale Rank required: 0
- Spirit Consumption: 246
Enhanced Defense
- Description: Enhance Defense increases the player's defense for a fixed time, taking less damage from enemies and no flinch from smaller attacks.
- Earth Virtue level required: 2
- Morale Rank required: 3
- Spirit Consumption: 431
Mighty Shockwave
- Description: Mighty Shockwave unleashes a shockwave around the player, dealing knockback to enemies in the vicinity.
- Earth Virtue level required: 3
- Morale Rank required: 7
- Spirit Consumption: 356
Quakebound
- Description: Quackebound increases enemies’ Stone ailment accumulation by deflecting for a fixed amount of time.
- Earth Virtue level required: 4
- Morale Rank required: 0
- Spirit Consumption: 321
Stone Weapon
- Description: Stone Weapon enchants the melee weapon with Stone dealing additional damage for a certain period of time.
- Earth Virtue level required: 12
- Morale Rank required: 7
- Spirit Consumption: 465
Rock Toughness
- Description: Rock Toughness reduces Spirit damage received from enemy attacks. It also grants players a single-use effect that prevents their Morale Rank from decreasing when they get hit by a critical attack.
- Earth Virtue level required: 6
- Morale Rank required: 7
- Spirit Consumption: 575
Deathly Bog
- Description: The Deathly Bog creates a bog in the nearby area of effect that deals damage to enemies and reduces their movement speed.
- Earth Virtue level required: 15
- Morale Rank required: 7
- Spirit Consumption: 431
Sandsink
- Description: Sandsink creates a whirlpool of sand that draws enemies into its center and deals damage.
- Earth Virtue level required: 15
- Morale Rank required: 3
- Spirit Consumption: 246
Imposing Slab
- Description: Imposing Slab generates rock pillars in front of the player that explodes when enemies touch them.
- Earth Virtue level required: 8
- Morale Rank required: 7
- Spirit Consumption: 500
Force Blow
- Description: Force Blow unleashes a massive attack.
- Earth Virtue level required: 10
- Morale Rank required: 0
- Spirit Consumption: 202
Lion’s Roar
- Description: Lion Roar lets the player release a shout that creates a shockwave, locking enemies onto you and decreasing damage taken.
- Earth Virtue level required: 20
- Morale Rank required: 7
- Spirit Consumption: 356
Illusionary Shell
- Description: Illusionary Shell creates a shield around players that absorbs damage over a fixed time.
- Earth Virtue level required: 40
- Morale Rank required: 15
- Spirit Consumption: 719
Boulder Knuckles
- Description: Boulder Knuckles imbues the player with stone to form a frontal jab and deals damage in inverse proportion to their current HP percentage.
- Earth Virtue level required: 25
- Morale Rank required: 7
- Spirit Consumption: 431
Fiend Vanquisher
- Description: Flend Vanquisher lets the player charge ahead, dealing damage.
- Earth Virtue level required: 30
- Morale Rank required: 12
- Spirit Consumption: 356
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was recently launched on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
The game is also available on both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.