Earth Phase spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty may be weaker against Wood-type attacks but they can certainly take on Water-type attacks, dealing heavy stone and earth damage.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty builds upon the souls-like experience in Team Ninja's previous endeavors with the Nioh series. Set during the Three Kingdom Period, the game provides a stunning adventure.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Earth Phase Spells

The Earth Phase Spells focus on earth-based rock attacks like Rock Spike and Fiend Vanquisher. Each has an Earth Virtue level and Moral Rank requirement to cast, and it also costs Sprit.

With that being said, let's take look at all Earth Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and their requirements.

Earth Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Image via Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty)

Rock Spike

Description : Rock Spike will summon rock pillars in front of the players. They explode and deal knockback damage to enemies.

: Rock Spike will summon rock pillars in front of the players. They explode and deal knockback damage to enemies. Earth Virtue level required : 1

: 1 Morale Rank required : 0

: 0 Spirit Consumption: 246

Enhanced Defense

Description : Enhance Defense increases the player's defense for a fixed time, taking less damage from enemies and no flinch from smaller attacks.

: Enhance Defense increases the player's defense for a fixed time, taking less damage from enemies and no flinch from smaller attacks. Earth Virtue level required : 2

: 2 Morale Rank required : 3

: 3 Spirit Consumption: 431

Mighty Shockwave

Description : Mighty Shockwave unleashes a shockwave around the player, dealing knockback to enemies in the vicinity.

: Mighty Shockwave unleashes a shockwave around the player, dealing knockback to enemies in the vicinity. Earth Virtue level required : 3

: 3 Morale Rank required : 7

: 7 Spirit Consumption: 356

Quakebound

Description : Quackebound increases enemies’ Stone ailment accumulation by deflecting for a fixed amount of time.

: Quackebound increases enemies’ Stone ailment accumulation by deflecting for a fixed amount of time. Earth Virtue level required : 4

: 4 Morale Rank required : 0

: 0 Spirit Consumption: 321

Stone Weapon

Description : Stone Weapon enchants the melee weapon with Stone dealing additional damage for a certain period of time.

: Stone Weapon enchants the melee weapon with Stone dealing additional damage for a certain period of time. Earth Virtue level required : 12

: 12 Morale Rank required : 7

: 7 Spirit Consumption: 465

Rock Toughness

Description : Rock Toughness reduces Spirit damage received from enemy attacks. It also grants players a single-use effect that prevents their Morale Rank from decreasing when they get hit by a critical attack.

: Rock Toughness reduces Spirit damage received from enemy attacks. It also grants players a single-use effect that prevents their Morale Rank from decreasing when they get hit by a critical attack. Earth Virtue level required : 6

: 6 Morale Rank required : 7

: 7 Spirit Consumption: 575

Deathly Bog

Description : The Deathly Bog creates a bog in the nearby area of effect that deals damage to enemies and reduces their movement speed.

: The Deathly Bog creates a bog in the nearby area of effect that deals damage to enemies and reduces their movement speed. Earth Virtue level required : 15

: 15 Morale Rank required : 7

: 7 Spirit Consumption: 431

Sandsink

Description : Sandsink creates a whirlpool of sand that draws enemies into its center and deals damage.

: Sandsink creates a whirlpool of sand that draws enemies into its center and deals damage. Earth Virtue level required : 15

: 15 Morale Rank required : 3

: 3 Spirit Consumption: 246

Imposing Slab

Description : Imposing Slab generates rock pillars in front of the player that explodes when enemies touch them.

: Imposing Slab generates rock pillars in front of the player that explodes when enemies touch them. Earth Virtue level required : 8

: 8 Morale Rank required : 7

: 7 Spirit Consumption: 500

Force Blow

Description : Force Blow unleashes a massive attack.

: Force Blow unleashes a massive attack. Earth Virtue level required : 10

: 10 Morale Rank required : 0

: 0 Spirit Consumption: 202

Lion’s Roar

Description : Lion Roar lets the player release a shout that creates a shockwave, locking enemies onto you and decreasing damage taken.

: Lion Roar lets the player release a shout that creates a shockwave, locking enemies onto you and decreasing damage taken. Earth Virtue level required : 20

: 20 Morale Rank required : 7

: 7 Spirit Consumption: 356

Illusionary Shell

Description : Illusionary Shell creates a shield around players that absorbs damage over a fixed time.

: Illusionary Shell creates a shield around players that absorbs damage over a fixed time. Earth Virtue level required : 40

: 40 Morale Rank required : 15

: 15 Spirit Consumption: 719

Boulder Knuckles

Description : Boulder Knuckles imbues the player with stone to form a frontal jab and deals damage in inverse proportion to their current HP percentage.

: Boulder Knuckles imbues the player with stone to form a frontal jab and deals damage in inverse proportion to their current HP percentage. Earth Virtue level required : 25

: 25 Morale Rank required : 7

: 7 Spirit Consumption: 431

Fiend Vanquisher

Description : Flend Vanquisher lets the player charge ahead, dealing damage.

: Flend Vanquisher lets the player charge ahead, dealing damage. Earth Virtue level required : 30

: 30 Morale Rank required : 12

: 12 Spirit Consumption: 356

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was recently launched on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The game is also available on both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

Poll : 0 votes