In Dynasty Warriors Origins, Elders, who are scattered across the map, are essential for learning powerful Battle Arts. These wise figures hold the key to unlocking unique abilities tied to the sword, making them invaluable for improving your combat skills. If you're looking to dominate tougher foes like Lu Bu or seeking an edge in high-difficulty battles, tracking down these Elders is a must.
This guide lists all Elder locations in Origins, broken down by chapters.
Note: This article is a work in progress, and more information will be added as soon as it becomes available.
Revealing all Elder Locations in Dynasty Warriors Origins
1) Chapter 1: Jing Province Elder
- Location: West of Wan Castle, near a lake south of the province.
- Battle Art unlocked: Mad Blade Rush
This Elder is easy to find and gives you a first taste of just how impactful Battle Arts can be. Be sure to equip Mad Blade Rush immediately to gain an advantage early in the game.
2) Chapter 2: Yu Province Elder
- Location: Northeast of the map, accessible right at the start of the chapter.
- Battle Art unlocked: Spree of Devastation
This Elder is easy to find. His Spree of Devastation art is especially useful against the stronger officers you will encounter in Chapter 2.
3) Chapter 3: Xiangyang Elder
- Location: Behind the river in Caiyang Port, Jing Province.
- The unlocking condition: Complete the storyline of The Sun Family during The Battle of Fan Castle, and the route to this Elder will be open.
- Battle Art unlocked: Flying Dragon Slash
This Elder’s location is slightly trickier to access, as you’ll need to progress through the story missions of Chapter 3 to reach him. The effort is worth it though, as Flying Dragon Slash can dramatically improve your arsenal.
4) Chapter 4: Yang Province Elder
- Location: Near Chaisang, across the river from Chibi in Yang Province.
- Battle Art unlocked: Divine Eagle Dance
This Divine Eagle Dance battle art comes from an area near Chaisang.
