In Dynasty Warriors Origins, Elders, who are scattered across the map, are essential for learning powerful Battle Arts. These wise figures hold the key to unlocking unique abilities tied to the sword, making them invaluable for improving your combat skills. If you're looking to dominate tougher foes like Lu Bu or seeking an edge in high-difficulty battles, tracking down these Elders is a must.

This guide lists all Elder locations in Origins, broken down by chapters.

Note: This article is a work in progress, and more information will be added as soon as it becomes available.

Revealing all Elder Locations in Dynasty Warriors Origins

A still from the 1 vs. 1000 game (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Chapter 1: Jing Province Elder

Trending

Location: West of Wan Castle, near a lake south of the province.

West of Wan Castle, near a lake south of the province. Battle Art unlocked: Mad Blade Rush

This Elder is easy to find and gives you a first taste of just how impactful Battle Arts can be. Be sure to equip Mad Blade Rush immediately to gain an advantage early in the game.

Also read: Dynasty Warriors Origins: All weapon types ranked

2) Chapter 2: Yu Province Elder

Location: Northeast of the map, accessible right at the start of the chapter.

Northeast of the map, accessible right at the start of the chapter. Battle Art unlocked: Spree of Devastation

This Elder is easy to find. His Spree of Devastation art is especially useful against the stronger officers you will encounter in Chapter 2.

3) Chapter 3: Xiangyang Elder

Location: Behind the river in Caiyang Port, Jing Province.

Behind the river in Caiyang Port, Jing Province. The unlocking condition: Complete the storyline of The Sun Family during The Battle of Fan Castle, and the route to this Elder will be open.

Complete the storyline of The Sun Family during The Battle of Fan Castle, and the route to this Elder will be open. Battle Art unlocked: Flying Dragon Slash

This Elder’s location is slightly trickier to access, as you’ll need to progress through the story missions of Chapter 3 to reach him. The effort is worth it though, as Flying Dragon Slash can dramatically improve your arsenal.

4) Chapter 4: Yang Province Elder

Location: Near Chaisang, across the river from Chibi in Yang Province.

Near Chaisang, across the river from Chibi in Yang Province. Battle Art unlocked: Divine Eagle Dance

This Divine Eagle Dance battle art comes from an area near Chaisang.

Check out some other articles on DW Origins:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.