All Epic Games Store MEGA Sale 2025 free games and how to claim them

The list of Epic Games Store MEGA Sale 2025 free games is already off to a good start. In the event's introductory week, you can acquire a great zombie open-world first-person action horror title as one of the freebies. However, you must be quick; the offerings will be available at a 100% discount for one week. Thereafter, a new title (or titles) will take its place at the same discount.

This article lists all the Epic Games Store MEGA Sale 2025 freebies and how to acquire them.

Note: This article is a work in progress. As the next free games are unveiled, they will be added to this list.

All Epic Games Store MEGA Sale 2025 free games and how to get them

Dead Island 2 and Happy Game (May 15 to May 22, 2025)

Dead Island 2 is the sequel to the first zombie title. Although similar to its predecessor in terms of gameplay formula, the shiny new coat of paint makes it incredible.

The sequel introduces the FLESH system, one of the most realistic gore frameworks in recent times. You'll see skin tear off zombies before their bones are exposed. Jaws can get unhinged from faces or limbs severed.

Its melee combat system is also a major improvement from the prequel. Bashing zombie heads can feel extremely satisfying. If you want an experience filled with blood, guts, and the undead, it is a great pick.

The second free title, Happy Game, is an adventure horror puzzle title from the developers behind Botanicula and Chuchel. It focuses on a boy trapped in a nightmare and must navigate three stages to escape it. It features a unique 2D art style with cartoon-esque character design mixed with psychedelic horror.

How to claim the Epic Games Store MEGA Sale 2025 free titles

Here's how you can acquire the offerings at 100% off:

Open the Epic Games Store website or mobile/PC app. Make sure you already have an account in the same and are logged in.

or Make sure you already have an account in the same and are Visit the particular title ( in the mentioned period ) or click the offering available in the Free Games section on the store's homepage.

) or click the offering available in the section on the store's homepage. You'll notice a -100% discount on the said game above the GET button. This will confirm that you don't need to pay anything to purchase the title.

on the said game above the button. This will confirm that you don't need to pay anything to purchase the title. Click on GET , it will take you to the purchase page. Make sure the end amount is $0 and click the " Place Order " button.

, it will take you to the purchase page. Make sure the end amount is and click the " " button. After confirmation, the game will be added to your library. You should also get an email receipt verifying your purchase.

You don't need to input any card or bank information to claim the offering. Note that the titles will only be free for a week, after which they will revert to their regular price.

That was all the information about the Epic Games Store MEGA Sale 2025 free games and how to claim them.

