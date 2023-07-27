F1 Manager 2023 is just around the corner, as the game is now available on early access. Those who have acquired the Digital Deluxe Edition will not have to wait for the global launch on July 31, 2023. Instead, they can play it right now since the Digital Deluxe Edition offers up to four days of early access. The first task for any player is to check out the stats and ratings of the drivers in the title.

Like last year's version, F1 Manager 2023 puts players in the shoes of team principals. All 10 teams from the current Formula 1 are present, and most of them have three drivers. The effectiveness of each driver will ultimately determine how they will perform in a race. Since players can't directly drive the cars, managing the roster becomes extremely important for on-track success.

Complete list of all F1 Manager 2023 driver ratings

F1 Manager 2023's core strength lies in realism, and developer Frontier Developments has ensured that the driver overalls reflect the current times as accurately as possible.

Valtteri Bottas (Alpha Romeo) - 86

Guanyu Zhou (Alpha Romeo) - 80

Nyck De Vries (Alpha Tauri) - 76

Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) - 79

Liam Lawson (Alpha Tauri) - 73

Esteban Ocon (Alpine) - 84

Pierre Gasly (Alpine) - 86

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - 90

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) - 83

Felipe Drugovich (Aston Martin) - 74

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 89

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 87

Antonio Giovinazzi (Ferrari) - 78

Kevin Magnussen (Haas) - 81

Niko Hulkenberg (Haas) - 79

Pietro Fittipaldi (Haas) - 71

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 76

Lando Norris (McLaren) - 87

Alex Palou (McLaren) - 73

George Russell (Mercedes) - 87

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 90

Mick Schumacher (Mercedes) - 76

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 91

Sergio Perez (Red Bull) - 88

Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) - 83

Alexander Albon (Williams) - 81

Logan Sargeant (Williams) - 73

It's unsurprising that Max Verstappen is the highest-rated driver with an overall 91. The Dutchman continues to dominate races this season. He might just be the best driver in the game, but certain names could challenge his reign.

Fernando Alonso has seen a revival in his career, and his 90 overall rating might surprise a few. He's the joint second-highest-rated driver alongside Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Those looking for younger drivers can use the likes of Yuki Tsunoda, Mick Schumacher, and Logan Sargeant in F1 Manager 2023, despite their low overalls.