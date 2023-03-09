Create

All Fire Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

By Suryadeepto Sengupta
Modified Mar 09, 2023 22:33 IST
The Fire Phase Spells (image via Koei Tecmo)
The Fire Phase Spells (image via Koei Tecmo)

When trying to overcome a Metal-type, nothing works better than Fire Phase Spell in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. While it is weak against Water-type attacks, it can deal flame damage to enemies with devastating effects.

#WoLong: Fallen Dynasty is an absolutely fantastic souls-like action role-playing game, in the same veins as Team Ninja's previous titles. Check out our full review: bit.ly/3ICqGCi@TeamNINJAStudio @TeamNINJA @WoLongOfficial https://t.co/i6Ad09tgZn

Team Ninja ventures into the history of China's Three Kingdom period with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Building upon the studio's previous experiences, the souls-like title is worth exploring.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Fire Phase Spells

There are a total of fourteen Fire Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, ranging from Blasting Flare to Scorch Spinner. The spells specialize in dealing fire damage to enemies.

Each has a Fire Virtue and a Moral Rank requirement as well as a certain amount of Sprit to consume. With that being said, let's take a look at all Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Fire Phase Spells.

Fire Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Image via Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty)
Fire Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Image via Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty)

Blasting Flare

  • Description: Blasting Flare will erupt flames in front of the player, dealing fire damage to the enemy.
  • Fire Virtue level required: 1
  • Morale Rank required: 3
  • Spirit Consumption: 300

Fire Bolt

  • Description: Fire Bolt launches a bolt of fire in front of the player, dealing damage.
  • Fire Virtue level required: 2
  • Morale Rank required: 0
  • Spirit Consumption: 185

Amplify Damage

  • Description: Amplify Damage increases both damages dealt and received over a period of time by the player.
  • Fire Virtue level required: 8
  • Morale Rank required: 3
  • Spirit Consumption: 557

Fireblast

  • Description: Fireblast launches a ball of fire, forming an arc, that will explode on contact with the enemy or terrain.
  • Fire Virtue level required: 4
  • Morale Rank required: 0
  • Spirit Consumption: 336

Burning Flamewave

  • Description: Burning Flamewave will summon continuous eddies of flame in front of the player, dealing fire damage to any enemy who comes in contact with it.
  • Fire Virtue level required: 10
  • Morale Rank required: 3
  • Spirit Consumption: 486

Flame Weapon

  • Description: Flame Weapon enchants the current weapon with flames, dealing fire damage for a fixed period of time.
  • Fire Virtue level required: 12
  • Morale Rank required: 7
  • Spirit Consumption: 486

Surging Blaze

  • Description: Surging Blaze launches multiple fireballs in a cone-shaped area of effect in front of the player, dealing damage to enemies in front.
  • Fire Virtue level required: 3
  • Morale Rank required: 7
  • Spirit Consumption: 300

Scorch Comet

  • Description: Scorch Comet launches a large ball of fire in front of the player, dealing fire damage to the enemies in front.
  • Fire Virtue level required: 6
  • Morale Rank required: 7
  • Spirit Consumption: 750

Engulfing Inferno

  • Description: Engulfing Inferno summons and attacks enemies in front of the player with multiple pillars of flame, dealing increased damage.
  • Fire Virtue level required: 25
  • Morale Rank required: 7
  • Spirit Consumption: 300

Overpower Burst

  • Description: Overpowering Burst will greatly increase the damage of the next attack, be it Wizardry Spell or Martial Art.
  • Fire Virtue level required: 30
  • Morale Rank required: 0
  • Spirit Consumption: 636

Scorch Sweep

  • Description: Scorch Sweep will emit a stream of fire in a shape of a cone to sweep the area of effect and deal fire damage.
  • Fire Virtue level required: 20
  • Morale Rank required: 7
  • Spirit Consumption: 731

Scorch Stream

  • Description: Scorch Stream emits flames in front of the player dealing fire damage. Players can continue firing by holding down the key for Wizardry Spells.
  • Fire Virtue level required: 20
  • Morale Rank required: 7
  • Spirit Consumption: 450

Bursting Fireball

  • Description: Bursting Fireball launches a massive fireball that splits into multiple small fireballs and explodes on hitting enemies.
  • Fire Virtue level required: 15
  • Morale Rank required: 12
  • Spirit Consumption: 672

Scorch Spinner

  • Description: Scorch Spinner fires streams of flame from both hands of the player, dealing fire damage to enemies.
  • Fire Virtue level required: 40
  • Morale Rank required: 15
  • Spirit Consumption: 557
youtube-cover

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has recently been released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It is also available on Game Pass for both PC and Xbox.

Quick Links

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...