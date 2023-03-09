All Fire Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

When trying to overcome a Metal-type, nothing works better than Fire Phase Spell in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. While it is weak against Water-type attacks, it can deal flame damage to enemies with devastating effects.

Team Ninja ventures into the history of China's Three Kingdom period with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Building upon the studio's previous experiences, the souls-like title is worth exploring.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Fire Phase Spells

There are a total of fourteen Fire Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, ranging from Blasting Flare to Scorch Spinner. The spells specialize in dealing fire damage to enemies.

Each has a Fire Virtue and a Moral Rank requirement as well as a certain amount of Sprit to consume. With that being said, let's take a look at all Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Fire Phase Spells.

Fire Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Image via Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty)

Blasting Flare

Description: Blasting Flare will erupt flames in front of the player, dealing fire damage to the enemy.

Fire Virtue level required: 1

: 1 Morale Rank required : 3

: 3 Spirit Consumption: 300

Fire Bolt

Description: Fire Bolt launches a bolt of fire in front of the player, dealing damage.

Fire Virtue level required: 2

: 2 Morale Rank required : 0

: 0 Spirit Consumption: 185

Amplify Damage

Description: Amplify Damage increases both damages dealt and received over a period of time by the player.

Fire Virtue level required: 8

: 8 Morale Rank required : 3

: 3 Spirit Consumption: 557

Fireblast

Description: Fireblast launches a ball of fire, forming an arc, that will explode on contact with the enemy or terrain.

Fire Virtue level required: 4

: 4 Morale Rank required : 0

: 0 Spirit Consumption: 336

Burning Flamewave

Description: Burning Flamewave will summon continuous eddies of flame in front of the player, dealing fire damage to any enemy who comes in contact with it.

Fire Virtue level required: 10

: 10 Morale Rank required : 3

: 3 Spirit Consumption: 486

Flame Weapon

Description: Flame Weapon enchants the current weapon with flames, dealing fire damage for a fixed period of time.

Fire Virtue level required: 12

: 12 Morale Rank required : 7

: 7 Spirit Consumption: 486

Surging Blaze

Description: Surging Blaze launches multiple fireballs in a cone-shaped area of effect in front of the player, dealing damage to enemies in front.

Fire Virtue level required: 3

: 3 Morale Rank required : 7

: 7 Spirit Consumption: 300

Scorch Comet

Description: Scorch Comet launches a large ball of fire in front of the player, dealing fire damage to the enemies in front.

Fire Virtue level required: 6

: 6 Morale Rank required : 7

: 7 Spirit Consumption: 750

Engulfing Inferno

Description: Engulfing Inferno summons and attacks enemies in front of the player with multiple pillars of flame, dealing increased damage.

Fire Virtue level required: 25

: 25 Morale Rank required : 7

: 7 Spirit Consumption: 300

Overpower Burst

Description: Overpowering Burst will greatly increase the damage of the next attack, be it Wizardry Spell or Martial Art.

Fire Virtue level required: 30

: 30 Morale Rank required : 0

: 0 Spirit Consumption: 636

Scorch Sweep

Description: Scorch Sweep will emit a stream of fire in a shape of a cone to sweep the area of effect and deal fire damage.

Fire Virtue level required: 20

: 20 Morale Rank required : 7

: 7 Spirit Consumption: 731

Scorch Stream

Description: Scorch Stream emits flames in front of the player dealing fire damage. Players can continue firing by holding down the key for Wizardry Spells.

Fire Virtue level required: 20

: 20 Morale Rank required : 7

: 7 Spirit Consumption: 450

Bursting Fireball

Description: Bursting Fireball launches a massive fireball that splits into multiple small fireballs and explodes on hitting enemies.

Fire Virtue level required: 15

: 15 Morale Rank required : 12

: 12 Spirit Consumption: 672

Scorch Spinner

Description: Scorch Spinner fires streams of flame from both hands of the player, dealing fire damage to enemies.

Fire Virtue level required: 40

: 40 Morale Rank required : 15

: 15 Spirit Consumption: 557

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has recently been released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It is also available on Game Pass for both PC and Xbox.

