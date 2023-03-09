All Fire Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

When trying to overcome a Metal-type, nothing works better than Fire Phase Spell in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. While it is weak against Water-type attacks, it can deal flame damage to enemies with devastating effects.
Team Ninja ventures into the history of China's Three Kingdom period with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Building upon the studio's previous experiences, the souls-like title is worth exploring.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Fire Phase Spells
There are a total of fourteen Fire Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, ranging from Blasting Flare to Scorch Spinner. The spells specialize in dealing fire damage to enemies.
Each has a Fire Virtue and a Moral Rank requirement as well as a certain amount of Sprit to consume. With that being said, let's take a look at all Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Fire Phase Spells.
Blasting Flare
- Description: Blasting Flare will erupt flames in front of the player, dealing fire damage to the enemy.
- Fire Virtue level required: 1
- Morale Rank required: 3
- Spirit Consumption: 300
Fire Bolt
- Description: Fire Bolt launches a bolt of fire in front of the player, dealing damage.
- Fire Virtue level required: 2
- Morale Rank required: 0
- Spirit Consumption: 185
Amplify Damage
- Description: Amplify Damage increases both damages dealt and received over a period of time by the player.
- Fire Virtue level required: 8
- Morale Rank required: 3
- Spirit Consumption: 557
Fireblast
- Description: Fireblast launches a ball of fire, forming an arc, that will explode on contact with the enemy or terrain.
- Fire Virtue level required: 4
- Morale Rank required: 0
- Spirit Consumption: 336
Burning Flamewave
- Description: Burning Flamewave will summon continuous eddies of flame in front of the player, dealing fire damage to any enemy who comes in contact with it.
- Fire Virtue level required: 10
- Morale Rank required: 3
- Spirit Consumption: 486
Flame Weapon
- Description: Flame Weapon enchants the current weapon with flames, dealing fire damage for a fixed period of time.
- Fire Virtue level required: 12
- Morale Rank required: 7
- Spirit Consumption: 486
Surging Blaze
- Description: Surging Blaze launches multiple fireballs in a cone-shaped area of effect in front of the player, dealing damage to enemies in front.
- Fire Virtue level required: 3
- Morale Rank required: 7
- Spirit Consumption: 300
Scorch Comet
- Description: Scorch Comet launches a large ball of fire in front of the player, dealing fire damage to the enemies in front.
- Fire Virtue level required: 6
- Morale Rank required: 7
- Spirit Consumption: 750
Engulfing Inferno
- Description: Engulfing Inferno summons and attacks enemies in front of the player with multiple pillars of flame, dealing increased damage.
- Fire Virtue level required: 25
- Morale Rank required: 7
- Spirit Consumption: 300
Overpower Burst
- Description: Overpowering Burst will greatly increase the damage of the next attack, be it Wizardry Spell or Martial Art.
- Fire Virtue level required: 30
- Morale Rank required: 0
- Spirit Consumption: 636
Scorch Sweep
- Description: Scorch Sweep will emit a stream of fire in a shape of a cone to sweep the area of effect and deal fire damage.
- Fire Virtue level required: 20
- Morale Rank required: 7
- Spirit Consumption: 731
Scorch Stream
- Description: Scorch Stream emits flames in front of the player dealing fire damage. Players can continue firing by holding down the key for Wizardry Spells.
- Fire Virtue level required: 20
- Morale Rank required: 7
- Spirit Consumption: 450
Bursting Fireball
- Description: Bursting Fireball launches a massive fireball that splits into multiple small fireballs and explodes on hitting enemies.
- Fire Virtue level required: 15
- Morale Rank required: 12
- Spirit Consumption: 672
Scorch Spinner
- Description: Scorch Spinner fires streams of flame from both hands of the player, dealing fire damage to enemies.
- Fire Virtue level required: 40
- Morale Rank required: 15
- Spirit Consumption: 557
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has recently been released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It is also available on Game Pass for both PC and Xbox.