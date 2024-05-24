All Genshin Impact 4.7 codes from Special Program livestream

Genshin Impact's version 4.7 Special Program livestream, scheduled for May 24, 2024, disclosed a lot of information about the upcoming update, and provided the playerbase with three new exclusive redeem codes. You can exchange them via various methods to obtain several in-game rewards, such as Primogems, Mora, and character and weapon level-up materials. However, considering the livestream codes expire within a day, it is critical to redeem them at the earliest.

This article will list all three Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream redeem codes and their rewards for convenience, along with the steps to use them before expiry.

Genshin Impact 4.7 codes from the livestream

Here is a list of all the redeem codes provided during the Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream:

US2VLGSXCAT9 - 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement ore

- 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement ore 6A2ULZTFVBCV - 100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit

- 100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit BS3DLYAFVAUH - 100 Primogems, 50000 Mora

You can quickly obtain Primogems and other in-game items by redeeming the 4.7 livestream codes. It is recommended to do so at the earliest considering the codes are only valid until May 25, 2024, at 12 am (UTC -4), following which they will expire.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

You can redeem your 4.7 livestream codes through multiple methods. This can be done in-game, on the official website, or via the HoYoLAB application. Let's take a look at each one:

1) Redeeming codes in-game

How to redeem in-game? (Image via HoYoverse)

You can easily redeem the Genshin Impact codes within the game by following the steps below:

Log in to the game and open the Paimon menu from the top-left.

Open the Settings option, which is the fifth one on the left side.

Then select Account, the seventh option from the top.

Click on the Redeem Now option to open the dialog box.

Enter your code here and click Exchange.

Afterward, the rewards will soon be sent to your in-game mail.

2) Redeeming codes on the official website

How to redeem on the website? (Image via HoYoverse)

In case you cannot open the game, you can use the HoYoverse website to redeem your 4.7 livestream codes. Let's look at how to do so:

Open the official website - https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift.

Log in with your in-game account.

Then select the server and wait a few seconds for the webpage to retrieve your information. You must ensure your Character Nickname is correct.

Enter the code and click on Redeem.

3) Redeeming codes from the HoYoLAB app

How to redeem in HoYoLAB? (Image via HoYoverse)

Recently, the developers have added a new feature in the HoYoLAB application that allows users to redeem livestream codes easily. Here are the steps for it:

Open the HoYoLAB app.

Go to the HoYo Guides section.

Here you will see a list of codes and the time remaining for expiry.

Click on the Redeem button next to each to reap the rewards.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

