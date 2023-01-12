All Genshin Impact fishing spots in Sumeru, Inazuma, Liyue, and Mondstadt

Throughout the past year, fishing in Genshin Impact has played an important role for everyone. Players can obtain one of the most powerful F2P weapons for Raiden Shogun, as multiple locations have been scattered throughout Teyvat. Typically, it isn't easy for players to go around collecting every fish in the world, across four different nations.

The following article will list the locations where you can start your fishing journey, and the kinds of fish you can get based on in-game time. To start, you will require a pole, which can be acquired by completing the introductory quest on Mondstadt.

Upon completing the quest, you will have the basic needs to start finishing, including bait, equipment, and more.

Fishing location guide in Genshin Impact across Mondstadt, Liyue, Sumeru, and Inazuma

1) Mondstadt

I) Stormbearer Mountains

Stormbearer Mountains fishing location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can find Medaka, Aizen Medaka, and Gold Koi fish during the day, alongside Dawncatcher and Venomspine fish during the night.

II) Cider Lake

Cider Lake fishing location I (Image via HoYoverse)

Cider Lake fishing location II (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 1 contains Akai Maou and Pufferfishes during the day while having Venomspine during the night. Location 2 has Crystalfish, Rusty Koi, and Tea-colored Shirakodai during the day, alongside Venomspine and Aizen Medaka during the night.

III) Stormterror's Lair

Stormterror's Lair location I (Image via HoYoverse)

Stormterror's Lair location II (Image via HoYoverse)

In the location I, you can find Medaka and Tri-colored Shirakodai fish during the day, alongside Dawncatcher during the night.

IV) Dawn Winery

Dawn Winery location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will find Pufferfish, Akai Maou, and Tri-colored Shirakodia during the day, alongside Dawncatcher and Venomspine during the night.

V) Windrise

Windrise fishing location (Image via Genshin IMpact)

Medaka fish are common here, alongside Tri-colored Shirakodai during the day and Venomspine at night.

VI) Dragonspine

Dragonspine fishing location (Image via HoYoverse)

Aside from Medaka, Shirakodai, and Venomspine, you can get a unique fish from this area, called Snowstrider. However, this can only be seen during the night.

2) Liyue

I) Dihua Marsh

Dihua Marsh fishing location (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can acquire Medaka and Brown Shirokodai during the day, along with Sweet Flower Medaka and Dawncatcher at night.

II) Wangshu Inn

Wangshu Inn (Image via HoYoverse)

During the daytime, you will come across a bunch of Koi, Brown Shirakodai, and Akai Maou. Things typically change during the night, as a special fish called Betta replaces Shirakodai and Akai Maou.

III) Qingce Village

Qingce Village fishing location (Image via HoYoverse)

Pufferfish, Brown Shirakodai and Crystalfish can be found here during day, whereas Dawncatcher and Betta can be found during night.

IV) Bishui Plain

Bishui Plain location 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Bishui Plain location 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 1 consists of Medaka and Brown Shirakodai during day, while Betta during night. Location 2 has Crystal Fish during day, and Dawncatcher during night.

V) Guili Plains

Guili Plains (Image via Genshin Impact)

Koi, Akai Maou, and Brown Shirakodai can be found during the day, while Betta can be found during night.

VI) Luhua Pool

Luhua Pool fishing location (Image via HoYoverse)

Pufferfish and Crystalfish are available during daytime, while Dawncatcher and Betta can be found during night.

VII) Mt. Hulao

Mt. Hulao fishing location (Image via HoYoverse)

Fishes found here include Brown Shirakodai and Crystalfish during daytime, alongside Dawncatcher and Betta during night.

VIII) Liyue Harbor

Liyue Harbor location (Image via HoYoverse)

Pufferfish and Crystalfish can be found here during daytime, while Dawncatcher and Betta appear at night.

IX) Mt. Aocang

Mt. Aocang fishing location (Image via HoYoverse)

Medaka, Crystalfish, and Abiding Angelfish can be found here during the day, while Sweet flower Medaka and Dawncatcher are at night.

X) Tianqiu Valley

Tianqiu Valley (Image via HoYoverse)

Medaka and Crystalfish can be found here during the day, while Betta is available at night.

3) Inazuma

I) Ritou

Ritou (Image via HoYoverse)

You will find Pufferfish and Akai Maou during the day, alongside Lunged Stickleback at night.

II) Amakane Island

Amakane Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fishes here will include Purple Shirakodai during the day and Lunged Stickleback at night.

III) Nazuchi Beach

Nazuchi Beach fishing location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Bitter Pufferfish and Purple Shirakodai can be found during the daytime, while Lunged Stickleback appears at night.

IV) Faraway island in Tatarasuna

Island fishing location (Image via HoYoverse)

Raimei Angelfish is the only type that spawns here during the night.

V) Koseki Village

Koseki Village location I (Image via HoYoverse)

Koseki Village location II (Image via HoYoverse)

Location I consists of Koi and Purple Shirakodai during the daytime, alongside Lunged Stickleback during the night. Location II features Crystalfish and Purple Shirakodai during day, alongside Dawncatcher during the night.

VI) Sangonomiya Shrine

Sangonomiya Shrine (Image via HoYoverse)

Medaka and Crystalfish can be found during the daytime, alongside Dawncatcher and Stickleback during the night.

VII) Suigetsu Pool

Suigetsu Pool (Image via HoYoverse)

Medaka and Crystalfish can be found during the day, alongside Dawncatcher and Stickleback during the night.

4) Sumeru

I) Mawtimiya Forest

Mawtimiya Forest (Image via Genshin Impact)

During daytime, you will encounter Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin, Lazurite Axe Marline, and Peach of the Deep Waves. At night, Peach of the Deep Waves will be replaced by Sunset Cloud Angler.

II) Devantaka Mountain

Devantaka Mountain fishing location (Image via HoYoverse)

During the day, you will encounter True Fruit Anglers, while Sunet Cloud Angler and Dawncatcher will spawn at night.

III) Port Ormos

Port Ormos location (Image via Genshin Impact)

During the daytime, you will be able to catch True Fruit Angler, Crystalfish, and Sandstorm Angler, alongside Sunset Cloud Angler at night.

IV) Vimara Village

Vimara Village fishing location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sandstorm Anglers can be found during the day, alongside Sunset Cloud Anglers during the night.

V) Sumeru City

Sumeru City fishing location (Image via HoYoverse)

Sandstorm Angler can be found here during the day, while Sunset Cloud Angler can be found at night.

VI) Yazadaha Pool

Yazdaha Pool fishing location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fishes here include Sandstorm Angler and Akai Maou during the day, alongside Sunset Cloud Angler during the night.

