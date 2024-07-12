All Genshin Impact Natlan character VAs and their iconic roles

In a recent marketing spree, HoYoverse revealed several upcoming Genshin Impact characters from the upcoming region of Natlan. Fans were provided with a teaser showcasing nine new playable units, including the Pyro Archon. Moreover, the characters' voice actors were disclosed on social media to build up the hype.

This article will list the Genshin Impact voice actors for all upcoming Natlan characters and also mention their notable works.

Iconic roles played by Genshin Impact Natlan character VAs

Genshin Impact's latest Ignition Teaser: A Name Forged in Flames gave fans a peek at multiple new characters. This article will list their VAs in the order of their appearance:

1) Mualani

Mualani VA announcement (Image via HoYoverse)

Mualani is one of the first Natlan characters to be teased during the version 4.8 livestream. She will be a Hydro character voiced by Cassandra Lee Morris in the ENG dub and Toyama Nao in the JP dub.

Here are their notable works:

Cassandra Lee Morris

Yubel in Yu-Gi-Oh! GX

in Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Leo and Luna in Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's

in Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's Leafa in Sword Art Online

in Sword Art Online Calaveras and CereCere in Sailor Moon

in Sailor Moon Sayaka Natori in Your Name

in Your Name Nami and Yummi in League of Legends

in League of Legends Leifang in Dead or Alive 5

in Dead or Alive 5 Sothis in Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Toyama Nao

Hii Suzumiya in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K: Reawakened

in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K: Reawakened Ruka Sarashina in Rent-A-Girlfriend

in Rent-A-Girlfriend Suma in Kimetsu no Yaiba

in Kimetsu no Yaiba Honami Ichinose in Classroom of the Elite

in Classroom of the Elite Nagisa Shiota in Assassination Classroom

in Assassination Classroom Nee in Blue Exorcist

2) Kachina

Kachina VA announcement (Image via HoYoverse)

Kachina will be a Geo character from Natlan in Genshin Impact and will be voiced by Kristen McGuire in ENG dub. As for the JP dub, Yurika Kubo will lend her voice.

Kristen McGuire

Akane Kurokawa in Oshi no Ko

in Oshi no Ko Mukuro Hoshimiya in Date A Live

in Date A Live Alice in Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid

in Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid Momoka Morikuni in Otonari ni Ginga

in Otonari ni Ginga Sanae in Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc

in Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc World Tour Citizen in Street Fighter 6

Yurika Kubo

Hiyori Moritani from Kotoura-san

from Kotoura-san Stony Cat from The Hentai Prince and the Stony Cat

from The Hentai Prince and the Stony Cat Echo Turbine from Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

from Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Neko Nekoyamada from My Deer Friend Nokotan

from My Deer Friend Nokotan Hayano Koizumi from Love Live!

from Love Live! Noir from Goddess of Victory: Nikke

3) Kinich

Kinich VA announcement (Image via HoYoverse)

Kinich is rumored to be an upcoming Dendro character in Genshin Impact voiced by John Patneaude in the ENG dub and Sugiyama Noriaki in the JP dub. He can be seen accompanied by Ajaw in the teaser, whose English and Japanese voices will be dubbed by Abby Espiritu and Takeuchi Junko, respectively.

John Patneaude

Tatsumi Akazu in I want to be his Prey

in I want to be his Prey Genri Sayo in Beyblade X

in Beyblade X Renault in Unicorn Overlord

in Unicorn Overlord Ulysses in Havoc Fox

Sugiyama Noriaki

Sasuke Uchiha in Naruto

in Naruto Shirou Emiya in Fate/Stay Night

in Fate/Stay Night Uryuu Ishida in Bleach

in Bleach Akito Shukuri in Norn9

in Norn9 England in Hetalia: Axis Powers

As for Ajaw's VAs, here are their prominent works:

Abby Espiritu

Romin Kassidy in Yu-Gi-Oh!

in Yu-Gi-Oh! Haruko in The First Slam Dunk

in The First Slam Dunk Eluya & Media in Higan: Eruthyll

in Higan: Eruthyll Yabanyanko in Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless

in Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless Soldier OW & Elegg in Goddess of Victory: Nikke

Takeuchi Junko

Naruto Uzumaki in the Naruto

in the Naruto Takuya Kanbara in Digimon Frontier

in Digimon Frontier Mamoru Endou in Inazuma Eleven

in Inazuma Eleven Gon Freecss in Hunter × Hunter (1999)

in Hunter × Hunter (1999) Rin Natsuki/Cure Rouge in Yes! PreCure 5

4) Citlali

Citlali VA announcement (Image via HoYoverse)

Citlali is expected to be a Cryo character in Genshin Impact from Natlan who will have Skylar Davenport as her ENG VA and Tano Asami as her JP VA.

Skylar Davenport

Chinatsu Hayase in Masamune-kun no Revenge

in Masamune-kun no Revenge Scarlette and Norbelle in Unicorn Overlord

in Unicorn Overlord Natsuki in FLCL Shoegaze

in FLCL Shoegaze Eiko in Mairimashita! Iruma-kun

in Mairimashita! Iruma-kun Azusa Aiawa in I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed out My Level

in I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed out My Level Najimi Osana in Komi Can't Communicate

Tano Asami

Saki Nikaido in Zombie Land Saga

in Zombie Land Saga Nori in Sword Art Online

in Sword Art Online Mitsuru Kirijou in Persona 3 and Persona 4

in Persona 3 and Persona 4 Commissioner P in The God of High School

in The God of High School Fedial in Granblue Fantasy

5) Xilonen

Xilonen VA announcement (Image via HoYoverse)

Xilonen is an upcoming Geo unit from Natlan that features a cat-like design. Her ENG dub will be provided by Beth Curry and Fairouz Ai will voice her in the JP dub.

Beth Curry

Katherine in Into the Dark

in Into the Dark Lousia in Hacks

in Hacks Cathy in All American

in All American Pamela Bailey in Hart of Dixie

in Hart of Dixie Amanda Beth in Glow

in Glow Dixie in Bunk'd

Fairouz Ai

Power in Chainsaw Man

in Chainsaw Man Delta in The Eminence in Shadow

in The Eminence in Shadow Gaeul in Viral Hit

in Viral Hit Jolyne Kujou in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Kikoru Shinomiya in Kaiju No. 8

in Kaiju No. 8 Linia in Mushoku Tensei

in Mushoku Tensei Ariane in Skeleton Knight

6) Iansan

Iansan VA announcement (Image via HoYoverse)

Iansan is one of the first Genshin Impact characters to be teased from the Pyro nation who has elf-like ears. She is known to be voiced by Katrina Salisbury in English and Ohashi Ayaka in Japanese dub.

Katrina Salisbury

Yona in My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic

in My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Nina in Molly of Denali

in Molly of Denali Nico Niyama in Kiznaiver

in Kiznaiver Ana Mark in Beyblade Burst Evolution

Ohashi Ayaka

Kurome in Akame ga Kill!

in Akame ga Kill! Adagaki Aki in Masamune-kun no Revenge R

in Masamune-kun no Revenge R Yu Mi-ra in The God of High School

in The God of High School Hatsune in Princess Connect!

in Princess Connect! Shimamura Uzuki in Eternity Memories

in Eternity Memories Kuromi Serika in Blue Archive

in Blue Archive Angelina in Arknights

7) Chasca

Chasca VA announcement (Image via HoYoverse)

Chasca will be an upcoming Cryo vision holder from Natlan with red hair and blue eyes. Lauren Amante will voice her in ENG dub, while Kaida Yuhko will voice in the JP dub.

Lauren Amante

Verr Goldet in Genshin Impact

in Genshin Impact Eona in Watcher of Realms

in Watcher of Realms Elissa in Street Fighter 6

in Street Fighter 6 Melly Plinius in Identity V

in Identity V Nooroo in Ladybug & Cat Noir Awakening

in Ladybug & Cat Noir Awakening Star Sentry Eset in Smite

Kaida Yuhko

Freesia Von Bismark in Granblue Fantasy

in Granblue Fantasy Raven in Path to Nowhere

in Path to Nowhere Lara Croft in Tomb Raider

in Tomb Raider Leizi in Arknights

in Arknights Caitlyn in Arcane

in Arcane Queen Sonia in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

8) Mavuika

Mavuika VA announcement (Image via HoYoverse)

Mavuika in Genshin Impact is one of the most anticipated characters after her flashy debut in the Ignition teaser. She is highly suspected to be the Pyro Archon due to her significant screentime and involvement in mysterious situations in the teaser. Katiana Sarkissian will lend her voice in the ENG dub of Mavuika, while Komatsu Mikako will voice her in the JP dub.

Katiana Sarkissian

Hecate in Smite

in Smite June Seaver in Fallout 76

in Fallout 76 Pernilla in Epic 7

in Epic 7 Ninhursag in Mythic Heroes

Komatsu Mikako

Maki Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen

in Jujutsu Kaisen Rose in Tales of Zestiria

in Tales of Zestiria Xuanzhang and Caenis in Fate/Grand Order

in Fate/Grand Order Lupusregina Beta in Overlord

Beta in Overlord Centi in Goddess of Victory: Nikke

9) Ororon

Ororon VA announcement (Image via HoYoverse)

Ororon is the last Genshin Impact character to be teased from the Pyro nation and can be seen with Il Capitano in the Ignite teaser. He will be voiced by Nathan Noakes in English and Kondo Takahashi in Japanese.

Nathan Noakes

Bardon in Dislyte

Kondo Takahashi

Miguel in Beyblade

in Beyblade Di Roy Linker and Findorr Calius in Bleach

in Bleach Indra Otsutsuki, Suigetsu Hozuki, Shin and Urushi in Naruto: Shippuden

in Naruto: Shippuden Leopold Scorpus in Scrapped Princess

in Scrapped Princess Hibiki Lates in Fairy Tail

in Fairy Tail Terry Bogard in The King of Fighters

in The King of Fighters Ralph Belmondo in Castlevania Judgment

in Castlevania Judgment Executor in Arknights

This concludes our voice actor list for upcoming Natlan characters. For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

