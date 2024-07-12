All Genshin Impact Natlan character VAs and their iconic roles

In a recent marketing spree, HoYoverse revealed several upcoming Genshin Impact characters from the upcoming region of Natlan. Fans were provided with a teaser showcasing nine new playable units, including the Pyro Archon. Moreover, the characters' voice actors were disclosed on social media to build up the hype.
This article will list the Genshin Impact voice actors for all upcoming Natlan characters and also mention their notable works.
Iconic roles played by Genshin Impact Natlan character VAs
Genshin Impact's latest Ignition Teaser: A Name Forged in Flames gave fans a peek at multiple new characters. This article will list their VAs in the order of their appearance:
1) Mualani
Mualani is one of the first Natlan characters to be teased during the version 4.8 livestream. She will be a Hydro character voiced by Cassandra Lee Morris in the ENG dub and Toyama Nao in the JP dub.
Here are their notable works:
Cassandra Lee Morris
- Yubel in Yu-Gi-Oh! GX
- Leo and Luna in Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's
- Leafa in Sword Art Online
- Calaveras and CereCere in Sailor Moon
- Sayaka Natori in Your Name
- Nami and Yummi in League of Legends
- Leifang in Dead or Alive 5
- Sothis in Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Toyama Nao
- Hii Suzumiya in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K: Reawakened
- Ruka Sarashina in Rent-A-Girlfriend
- Suma in Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Honami Ichinose in Classroom of the Elite
- Nagisa Shiota in Assassination Classroom
- Nee in Blue Exorcist
2) Kachina
Kachina will be a Geo character from Natlan in Genshin Impact and will be voiced by Kristen McGuire in ENG dub. As for the JP dub, Yurika Kubo will lend her voice.
Kristen McGuire
- Akane Kurokawa in Oshi no Ko
- Mukuro Hoshimiya in Date A Live
- Alice in Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid
- Momoka Morikuni in Otonari ni Ginga
- Sanae in Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc
- World Tour Citizen in Street Fighter 6
Yurika Kubo
- Hiyori Moritani from Kotoura-san
- Stony Cat from The Hentai Prince and the Stony Cat
- Echo Turbine from Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
- Neko Nekoyamada from My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Hayano Koizumi from Love Live!
- Noir from Goddess of Victory: Nikke
3) Kinich
Kinich is rumored to be an upcoming Dendro character in Genshin Impact voiced by John Patneaude in the ENG dub and Sugiyama Noriaki in the JP dub. He can be seen accompanied by Ajaw in the teaser, whose English and Japanese voices will be dubbed by Abby Espiritu and Takeuchi Junko, respectively.
John Patneaude
- Tatsumi Akazu in I want to be his Prey
- Genri Sayo in Beyblade X
- Renault in Unicorn Overlord
- Ulysses in Havoc Fox
Sugiyama Noriaki
- Sasuke Uchiha in Naruto
- Shirou Emiya in Fate/Stay Night
- Uryuu Ishida in Bleach
- Akito Shukuri in Norn9
- England in Hetalia: Axis Powers
As for Ajaw's VAs, here are their prominent works:
Abby Espiritu
- Romin Kassidy in Yu-Gi-Oh!
- Haruko in The First Slam Dunk
- Eluya & Media in Higan: Eruthyll
- Yabanyanko in Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless
- Soldier OW & Elegg in Goddess of Victory: Nikke
Takeuchi Junko
- Naruto Uzumaki in the Naruto
- Takuya Kanbara in Digimon Frontier
- Mamoru Endou in Inazuma Eleven
- Gon Freecss in Hunter × Hunter (1999)
- Rin Natsuki/Cure Rouge in Yes! PreCure 5
4) Citlali
Citlali is expected to be a Cryo character in Genshin Impact from Natlan who will have Skylar Davenport as her ENG VA and Tano Asami as her JP VA.
Skylar Davenport
- Chinatsu Hayase in Masamune-kun no Revenge
- Scarlette and Norbelle in Unicorn Overlord
- Natsuki in FLCL Shoegaze
- Eiko in Mairimashita! Iruma-kun
- Azusa Aiawa in I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed out My Level
- Najimi Osana in Komi Can't Communicate
Tano Asami
- Saki Nikaido in Zombie Land Saga
- Nori in Sword Art Online
- Mitsuru Kirijou in Persona 3 and Persona 4
- Commissioner P in The God of High School
- Fedial in Granblue Fantasy
5) Xilonen
Xilonen is an upcoming Geo unit from Natlan that features a cat-like design. Her ENG dub will be provided by Beth Curry and Fairouz Ai will voice her in the JP dub.
Beth Curry
- Katherine in Into the Dark
- Lousia in Hacks
- Cathy in All American
- Pamela Bailey in Hart of Dixie
- Amanda Beth in Glow
- Dixie in Bunk'd
Fairouz Ai
- Power in Chainsaw Man
- Delta in The Eminence in Shadow
- Gaeul in Viral Hit
- Jolyne Kujou in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
- Kikoru Shinomiya in Kaiju No. 8
- Linia in Mushoku Tensei
- Ariane in Skeleton Knight
6) Iansan
Iansan is one of the first Genshin Impact characters to be teased from the Pyro nation who has elf-like ears. She is known to be voiced by Katrina Salisbury in English and Ohashi Ayaka in Japanese dub.
Katrina Salisbury
- Yona in My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic
- Nina in Molly of Denali
- Nico Niyama in Kiznaiver
- Ana Mark in Beyblade Burst Evolution
Ohashi Ayaka
- Kurome in Akame ga Kill!
- Adagaki Aki in Masamune-kun no Revenge R
- Yu Mi-ra in The God of High School
- Hatsune in Princess Connect!
- Shimamura Uzuki in Eternity Memories
- Kuromi Serika in Blue Archive
- Angelina in Arknights
7) Chasca
Chasca will be an upcoming Cryo vision holder from Natlan with red hair and blue eyes. Lauren Amante will voice her in ENG dub, while Kaida Yuhko will voice in the JP dub.
Lauren Amante
- Verr Goldet in Genshin Impact
- Eona in Watcher of Realms
- Elissa in Street Fighter 6
- Melly Plinius in Identity V
- Nooroo in Ladybug & Cat Noir Awakening
- Star Sentry Eset in Smite
Kaida Yuhko
- Freesia Von Bismark in Granblue Fantasy
- Raven in Path to Nowhere
- Lara Croft in Tomb Raider
- Leizi in Arknights
- Caitlyn in Arcane
- Queen Sonia in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
8) Mavuika
Mavuika in Genshin Impact is one of the most anticipated characters after her flashy debut in the Ignition teaser. She is highly suspected to be the Pyro Archon due to her significant screentime and involvement in mysterious situations in the teaser. Katiana Sarkissian will lend her voice in the ENG dub of Mavuika, while Komatsu Mikako will voice her in the JP dub.
Katiana Sarkissian
- Hecate in Smite
- June Seaver in Fallout 76
- Pernilla in Epic 7
- Ninhursag in Mythic Heroes
Komatsu Mikako
- Maki Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen
- Rose in Tales of Zestiria
- Xuanzhang and Caenis in Fate/Grand Order
- Lupusregina Beta in Overlord
- Centi in Goddess of Victory: Nikke
9) Ororon
Ororon is the last Genshin Impact character to be teased from the Pyro nation and can be seen with Il Capitano in the Ignite teaser. He will be voiced by Nathan Noakes in English and Kondo Takahashi in Japanese.
Nathan Noakes
- Bardon in Dislyte
Kondo Takahashi
- Miguel in Beyblade
- Di Roy Linker and Findorr Calius in Bleach
- Indra Otsutsuki, Suigetsu Hozuki, Shin and Urushi in Naruto: Shippuden
- Leopold Scorpus in Scrapped Princess
- Hibiki Lates in Fairy Tail
- Terry Bogard in The King of Fighters
- Ralph Belmondo in Castlevania Judgment
- Executor in Arknights
This concludes our voice actor list for upcoming Natlan characters. For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.
