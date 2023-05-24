The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is filled to the brim with plenty of memorable enemy and boss encounters that can end up being quite challenging more often than not, especially during the early to mid-game portions. Although most of the enemies that you come across in the game are returning monsters from the previous title, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, the sequel features some newly added monster types as well.

One such new addition, that didn't appear in the first game, is Gleeok, the three-headed dragon that's easily the most intimidating enemy type in the action-adventure title. Interestingly, Gleeok made its first appearance back in the very first The Legend of Zelda game for the NES, but the newest iteration of this monster is wildly different in term of abilities from its retro counterpart. Here's a list of all Gleeok locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

All Gleeok variants can be found throughout Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are a total of four Gleeok variants that you can find across Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Each Gleeok variant can be differentiated with the type of elemental affinity it boasts, apart from the King Gleeok, which can use all three elemental affinities. This version of the dragon monster in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is quite different from the one that appears in the NES title, with entirely new movesets and abilities.

The Gleeoks are massive dragons with three heads and are one of the toughest enemies in the game, seconded only by the likes of Lynel and the game's main boss, Ganondorf. Here's a list of all Gleeok locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

All Flame Gleeok locations

Bridge of Hylia (-0040, -2508, 0039): Head towards the west of the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower (you can fast travel there after unlocking the tower).

Head towards the west of the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower (you can fast travel there after unlocking the tower). Gerudo Canyon (Spectacle Rock) (-2118, -2634, 0400): Towards the south of the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower (you can fast travel there after unlocking the tower).

Towards the south of the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower (you can fast travel there after unlocking the tower). Ancient Columns Tabatha Frontier (-3631, 0416, 0259): Towards the north of Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower (you can fast travel there after unlocking the tower).

All Frost Gleeok locations

Gerudo Summit (-4018, -0967, 0707): Towards the north of the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower (you can fast travel there after unlocking the tower).

Towards the north of the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower (you can fast travel there after unlocking the tower). Hebra Mountains (-3744, 2892, 0331): Near the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower, slightly towards the north (you can fast travel there after unlocking the tower).

Near the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower, slightly towards the north (you can fast travel there after unlocking the tower). Tabantha Tundra (-1826, 2997, 0240): Towards the east of the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower (you can fast travel there after unlocking the tower).

All Thunder Gleeok locations

Coliseum Ruins (-1152, -1261, 0046): Towards the southwest of the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower (you can fast travel there after unlocking the tower).

Towards the southwest of the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower (you can fast travel there after unlocking the tower). Ibara Butte in Faron Grasslands (1106, -3603, 0069): Near the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower (you can fast travel there after unlocking the tower).

Near the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower (you can fast travel there after unlocking the tower). South Akkala Highlands (3424, 1324, 0337): Towards the north of the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower (you can fast travel there after unlocking the tower).

All King Gleeok locations

West Hebra Sky Archipelago (-4470, 2175, 1252): Fast travel to Rospro Pass Skyview Tower and use a flying device to get to the island with the King Gleeok.

Fast travel to Rospro Pass Skyview Tower and use a flying device to get to the island with the King Gleeok. Above Evertide Island (4652, -3827, 1065): The King Gleeok can found at the southeast corner of the map.

The King Gleeok can found at the southeast corner of the map. East Gerudo Sky Archipelago (-4474, 2282, 1246): The King Gleeok can be found at the southwest corner of the map.

The King Gleeok can be found at the southwest corner of the map. Gleeok Den (0141, 3127, -0622): Fast travel to Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower and use a flying machine to travel through the Drenan Highland Chasm.

Although the Gleeoks are easily the most intimidating enemies in the game, defeating them isn't as difficult as one might expect. You can use our in-depth guide for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to easily beat these gigantic monsters.

