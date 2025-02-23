All Golden Ball locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

In Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, players can explore Honolulu to find seven Golden Ball locations, fulfilling a Dragon Ball-inspired quest that grants a wish once all balls are collected. Although the clues are straightforward, finding all the Golden Balls can be challenging, as some are cleverly hidden or require completing specific side quests.
Here’s how to find all seven Golden Ball locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Listing 7 Golden Ball locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
This adventure kicks off in Chapter Three when Majima leaves the Revolve Bar and encounters Captain Beef, a quirky new crew member with a dream of collecting these legendary Golden Balls. According to Captain Beef, gathering all seven will summon Shen, a mysterious figure who can grant wishes. Shortly after this revelation, Shen texts Majima a series of cryptic hints that point to each ball’s location.
Here is a table of all the Golden Ball locations in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, along with the requirements and any relevant notes for collecting them:
Rewards for collecting Golden balls
After collecting all seven Golden Balls, Majima meets Shen at the docks. In exchange for the Balls, Shen grants you one of several wishes:
- Wishing for a normal, peaceful life grants nothing, and you must try again.
- Wishing for endless riches rewards you with $10,000.
- Wishing for eternal life grants nothing, requiring another attempt.
- Wishing for panties earns you Shen-san's Panties, a unique item you can sell at a pawn shop.
After granting your wish, Shen offers to join your pirate crew. Although his stats aren’t impressive — Gs in Cannon Power and Ship Upkeep, and Es in Attack and Defense — he can be developed into a decent member for boarding parties or treasure-raiding squads.
While Shen may not be as mystical as Captain Beef imagined, his rewards, particularly the $10,000, make the Golden Ball quest a worthwhile adventure in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
