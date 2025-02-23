All Golden Ball locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

In Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, players can explore Honolulu to find seven Golden Ball locations, fulfilling a Dragon Ball-inspired quest that grants a wish once all balls are collected. Although the clues are straightforward, finding all the Golden Balls can be challenging, as some are cleverly hidden or require completing specific side quests.

Here’s how to find all seven Golden Ball locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Listing 7 Golden Ball locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

The quest begins (Image via SEGA)

This adventure kicks off in Chapter Three when Majima leaves the Revolve Bar and encounters Captain Beef, a quirky new crew member with a dream of collecting these legendary Golden Balls. According to Captain Beef, gathering all seven will summon Shen, a mysterious figure who can grant wishes. Shortly after this revelation, Shen texts Majima a series of cryptic hints that point to each ball’s location.

Here is a table of all the Golden Ball locations in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, along with the requirements and any relevant notes for collecting them:

Location Details Requirements Chinese Medicine Shop Found at Wan Shang Tong Herbal Shop in the Cultural District. Hidden behind a counter poster showing two human figures, between the legs of one outline. Grappling Hook (Aim with L2/LT, shoot with R2/RT) Sushi Restaurant Located above the sign outside Shinobi Sushi on Sakura Street, near the Shrine taxi stand. Nestled between the legs of a crouching shinobi figure. Grappling Hook Seaside Avenue Pool Found outside Seaside Sanctuary Hotel. Located on a chaise lounge near a stone wall with openings overlooking the pool area. Grappling Hook Pawn Shop Masked Doll Inside Treasure Select Pawn Shop on Hula Avenue, next to Julie's Gearworks. Hidden on a mannequin wearing a sombrero and lucha libre mask, in the shorts. Grappling Hook Man Chasing sickos Obtainable from George’s shop after unlocking the Sicko Snap mini-game at Aloha Beach. Costs 3,333 Snap Points. Unlock Sicko Snap and gather 3,333 Snap Points Freak on top of Dunghill On the rooftop of the Dunghill bar in Madlantis. Positioned on a ledge with a leather-bound man flexing quietly. Grappling Hook Sweaty man near the Coliseum Found near the Pirate Coliseum after following the gaze of an NPC talking about a shiny object in the distance. Grappling Hook

Rewards for collecting Golden balls

Golden ball in Pirate Yakuza (Image via SEGA)

After collecting all seven Golden Balls, Majima meets Shen at the docks. In exchange for the Balls, Shen grants you one of several wishes:

Wishing for a normal, peaceful life grants nothing, and you must try again.

Wishing for endless riches rewards you with $10,000.

Wishing for eternal life grants nothing, requiring another attempt.

Wishing for panties earns you Shen-san's Panties, a unique item you can sell at a pawn shop.

After granting your wish, Shen offers to join your pirate crew. Although his stats aren’t impressive — Gs in Cannon Power and Ship Upkeep, and Es in Attack and Defense — he can be developed into a decent member for boarding parties or treasure-raiding squads.

While Shen may not be as mystical as Captain Beef imagined, his rewards, particularly the $10,000, make the Golden Ball quest a worthwhile adventure in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

