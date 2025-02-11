All Governments in Civilization 7

Civilization 7 is set to redefine strategy gameplay with a deep and evolving political system, making Governments a crucial part of every player’s journey. Each government type influences how a civilization grows, offering unique bonuses in culture, production, military strength, and economic power.

Each govt. type is tied to a specific era and provides unique celebration effects that last for 10 turns, making strategic choices essential for long-term success.

Note: This list is a work in progress and will be updated as more details about the governments in Civilization 7 are revealed.

Listing all Governments, their effects, and how to unlock them in Civilization 7

The earliest choices in this title set the foundation for a civilization’s development. These initial choices dictate how a fledgling society will prioritize its resources, whether through military might, cultural growth, or economic expansion.

A still from Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

Era Government Type Unique Celebration Effects Requirement to Unlock Antiquity Classic Republic Cultural output expands by 20% for 10 turns, allowing faster acquisition of civics. Wonder construction accelerates by 15%. Requires the study of Chiefdom Civic Despotism Scientific advancements gain a 20% boost for 10 turns, improving research speed. Military unit production rises by 30%. Requires the study of Chiefdom Civic Oligarchy



Increases food supply by 20% for 10 turns, boosting city growth. Construction of buildings speeds up by 30%. Requires the study of Chiefdom Civic Exploration Theocracy Cultural influence spreads 20% faster, while production of civilian and support units jumps by 40% for 10 turns. Progression through the era (TBD) Revolutionary Republic (TBD) (TBD) Constitutional Monarchy (TBD) (TBD) Plutocracy Wealth generation surges by 20% for 10 turns. Overbuilding projects gain a 30% production increase. (TBD) Feudal Monarchy Agricultural growth expands by 20%, strengthening food reserves. Cavalry and naval units can be trained 30% faster. (TBD) Revolutionary Authoritarianism (TBD) (TBD) Modern

Revolución

Cultural influence skyrockets by 30% for 10 turns, reinforcing ideological dominance. (TBD) Bureaucratic Monarchy Gold reserves increase by 20% for 10 turns, while diplomatic relations change 30% faster due to endeavors and sanctions. (TBD) Authoritarianism Military training speeds up by 30%, making unit production more efficient. All units gain +3 Combat Strength. (TBD) Elective Republic Cultural and scientific advancements both gain a 20% acceleration for 10 turns, boosting overall progress. (TBD)

How Governments work in Civilization VII

Make sure make your allies in Civilization VII (Image via 2K)

Authorities are a key part of this title's culture system, allowing players to tailor their civilization’s strengths based on their chosen govt. Each Age presents at least three options, and once selected, it cannot be changed until the next one.

Each govt. comes with:

A new policy slot : Allows players to equip a policy that complements their strategy.

: Allows players to equip a policy that complements their strategy. Two celebration effects: These provide temporary but powerful bonuses for 10 turns, encouraging a specific style of play.

The celebration effects are the main reason players must choose carefully. A civilization focused on military conquest might opt for Authoritarianism, while one aiming for cultural dominance may prefer Revolución.

Mastering these choices is crucial for leading a civilization to victory.

