All Governments in Civilization 7

Civilization 7 is set to redefine strategy gameplay with a deep and evolving political system, making Governments a crucial part of every player’s journey. Each government type influences how a civilization grows, offering unique bonuses in culture, production, military strength, and economic power.
Each govt. type is tied to a specific era and provides unique celebration effects that last for 10 turns, making strategic choices essential for long-term success.
Note: This list is a work in progress and will be updated as more details about the governments in Civilization 7 are revealed.
Listing all Governments, their effects, and how to unlock them in Civilization 7
The earliest choices in this title set the foundation for a civilization’s development. These initial choices dictate how a fledgling society will prioritize its resources, whether through military might, cultural growth, or economic expansion.
How Governments work in Civilization VII
Authorities are a key part of this title's culture system, allowing players to tailor their civilization’s strengths based on their chosen govt. Each Age presents at least three options, and once selected, it cannot be changed until the next one.
Each govt. comes with:
- A new policy slot: Allows players to equip a policy that complements their strategy.
- Two celebration effects: These provide temporary but powerful bonuses for 10 turns, encouraging a specific style of play.
The celebration effects are the main reason players must choose carefully. A civilization focused on military conquest might opt for Authoritarianism, while one aiming for cultural dominance may prefer Revolución.
Mastering these choices is crucial for leading a civilization to victory.
