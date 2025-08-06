All graphics options and controls in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is the next chapter in adapting the beloved anime series to a virtual format. Available on both consoles and PC, players can duke it out in 1v1 skirmishes as their favorite characters across story arcs ranging from the Entertainment District to Hashira Training.

Ad

This guide covers all visual and control options available in the PC version of the fighting game. After all, knowing the basic controls will go a long way in tackling the most challenging of foes, whether that's versus Story Mode CPUs or other online players.

Read on to know all the main settings players should dive into before starting Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2.

All graphics settings in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2

Graphics settings in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Image via SEGA)

Here are all tweakable graphics options in the game

Ad

Trending

Vertical Sync: On or Off

On or Off Graphic Quality: Low, Medium, High, Max, or Custom

Low, Medium, High, Max, or Custom Anti-Aliasing: Off, Low, Medium, or High

Off, Low, Medium, or High Textures: Low, Medium, High, or Max

Low, Medium, High, or Max Shadows: Low, Medium, High, or Max

Low, Medium, High, or Max Motion Blue: Low, Medium, High, or Max

Low, Medium, High, or Max Glare: Low, Medium, High, or Max

Low, Medium, High, or Max Resolution: As per the monitor

As per the monitor Window Mode: Fullscreen, Borderless Windowed, or Windowed

Once players are done changing settings, they can confirm their changes by pressing the Complete Setup button.

All controls in Demon Slayer: The HinokamI Chronicles 2

Keyboard

Ad

Keyboard settings in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Image via SEGA)

Battle

Ad

Move Character Up: W

W Move Character Down: S

S Move Character Left: A

A Move Character Right: D

D Chase Dash: L

L Light Attack: J

J Skill: I

I Jump: K

K Guard: O

O Support/Demon Skill: U

U Ultimate Art: E

E Boost: Q

Q Change Target Left: Left Arrow

Left Arrow Change Target Right: Right Arrow

Right Arrow Open Pause Menu: Esc

Field

Move Character Up: W

W Move Character Down: S

S Move Character Left: A

A Move Character Right: D

D Walk: Left Ctrl

Left Ctrl Run: Left Shift

Left Shift Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Talk/Check: E

E Talk/Check: Left Mouse Click

Left Mouse Click Reset Camera: End

End Move Camera Up: Up Arrow

Up Arrow Move Camera Down: Down Arrow

Down Arrow Move Camera Left: Left Arrow

Left Arrow Move Camera Right: Right Attow

Right Attow Track Scent: R

R Game Menu: Z

Z Open Story Menu: X

X Open Pause Menu: Esc

Esc Skip: Q

Ad

Menu

Move Cursor Up: W

W Move Cursor Down: S

S Move Cursor Left: A

A Move Cursor Right: D

D Return: Q

Q Confirm/Next: E

E Move Cursor Up: Up Arrow

Up Arrow Move Cursor Down: Down Arrow

Down Arrow Move Cursor Left: Left Arrow

Left Arrow Move Cursor Right: Right Arrow

Right Arrow X Button: N

N Y Button: M

M Right Button: .

. Left Button: ,

, Right Trigger: L

L Left Trigger: K

K Press In Right Stick: O

O Menu Button: Backspace

Backspace Move Camera Up: Y

Y Move Camera Down: H

H Move Camera Left: G

G Move Camera Right: J

J Esc: Esc

Players can save their changes by pressing the Complete Setup button at the bottom of the menu.

Ad

Controller

Controller options in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Image via SEGA)

Note that the following controls are specific to the Xbox controller. While the settings do not mention it, players can move their character with the left stick and move the camera with the right stick.

Ad

Battle

Light Attack: X

X Jump: A

A Chase Dash: B

B Skill: Y

Y Guard: RB

RB Boost: LT

LT Ultimate Art: RT

RT Support/Demon Skill: LB

Field

Talk/Check: B

B Jump: A

A Run: RB

RB Track Scent: RT

RT Story Menu: Y

Players can save their changes by pressing the Complete Setup button at the bottom of the menu.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.