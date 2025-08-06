All graphics options and controls in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is the next chapter in adapting the beloved anime series to a virtual format. Available on both consoles and PC, players can duke it out in 1v1 skirmishes as their favorite characters across story arcs ranging from the Entertainment District to Hashira Training.
This guide covers all visual and control options available in the PC version of the fighting game. After all, knowing the basic controls will go a long way in tackling the most challenging of foes, whether that's versus Story Mode CPUs or other online players.
Read on to know all the main settings players should dive into before starting Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2.
All graphics settings in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2
Here are all tweakable graphics options in the game
- Vertical Sync: On or Off
- Graphic Quality: Low, Medium, High, Max, or Custom
- Anti-Aliasing: Off, Low, Medium, or High
- Textures: Low, Medium, High, or Max
- Shadows: Low, Medium, High, or Max
- Motion Blue: Low, Medium, High, or Max
- Glare: Low, Medium, High, or Max
- Resolution: As per the monitor
- Window Mode: Fullscreen, Borderless Windowed, or Windowed
Once players are done changing settings, they can confirm their changes by pressing the Complete Setup button.
All controls in Demon Slayer: The HinokamI Chronicles 2
Keyboard
Battle
- Move Character Up: W
- Move Character Down: S
- Move Character Left: A
- Move Character Right: D
- Chase Dash: L
- Light Attack: J
- Skill: I
- Jump: K
- Guard: O
- Support/Demon Skill: U
- Ultimate Art: E
- Boost: Q
- Change Target Left: Left Arrow
- Change Target Right: Right Arrow
- Open Pause Menu: Esc
Field
- Move Character Up: W
- Move Character Down: S
- Move Character Left: A
- Move Character Right: D
- Walk: Left Ctrl
- Run: Left Shift
- Jump: Spacebar
- Talk/Check: E
- Talk/Check: Left Mouse Click
- Reset Camera: End
- Move Camera Up: Up Arrow
- Move Camera Down: Down Arrow
- Move Camera Left: Left Arrow
- Move Camera Right: Right Attow
- Track Scent: R
- Game Menu: Z
- Open Story Menu: X
- Open Pause Menu: Esc
- Skip: Q
Menu
- Move Cursor Up: W
- Move Cursor Down: S
- Move Cursor Left: A
- Move Cursor Right: D
- Return: Q
- Confirm/Next: E
- Move Cursor Up: Up Arrow
- Move Cursor Down: Down Arrow
- Move Cursor Left: Left Arrow
- Move Cursor Right: Right Arrow
- X Button: N
- Y Button: M
- Right Button: .
- Left Button: ,
- Right Trigger: L
- Left Trigger: K
- Press In Right Stick: O
- Menu Button: Backspace
- Move Camera Up: Y
- Move Camera Down: H
- Move Camera Left: G
- Move Camera Right: J
- Esc: Esc
Players can save their changes by pressing the Complete Setup button at the bottom of the menu.
Controller
Note that the following controls are specific to the Xbox controller. While the settings do not mention it, players can move their character with the left stick and move the camera with the right stick.
Battle
- Light Attack: X
- Jump: A
- Chase Dash: B
- Skill: Y
- Guard: RB
- Boost: LT
- Ultimate Art: RT
- Support/Demon Skill: LB
Field
- Talk/Check: B
- Jump: A
- Run: RB
- Track Scent: RT
- Story Menu: Y
Players can save their changes by pressing the Complete Setup button at the bottom of the menu.
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.
