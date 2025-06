All graphics settings and controls in RAIDOU Remastered

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army marks the cult classic's debut on PC. While it is a faithful remake of a nearly 20-year-old PS2 game, PC players can tweak controls and visual options according to their taste. This makes the title even more approachable to newcomers.

Here's a rundown of all graphics settings and control options in RAIDOU Remastered.

All graphics settings in RAIDOU Remastered

Graphics menu in RAIDOU Remastered (Image via SEGA)

Here are the settings that can be accessed under the Graphics tab via the Game Settings in the main menu of RAIDOU Remastered:

Performance: Select between Prioritize Graphics and Prioritize Performance global presets

Select between Prioritize Graphics and Prioritize Performance global presets Rendering Scale: Choose between 60%, 80%, or 100%

Choose between 60%, 80%, or 100% Shadows: Can be On or Off

Can be On or Off Anti-aliasing: Can be On or Off

Can be On or Off Screen Brightness: Adjust the screen brightness level

Adjust the screen brightness level Contrast: Adjust game contrast level

For a 2025 game, this might seem pretty lackluster, but RAIDOU Remastered is an enhanced version of a PS2-era game, so the visual makeup and technical aspects will be relatively limited.

All controls in RAIDOU Remastered

Controls menu in RAIDOU Remastered (Image via SEGA)

Here are the controller and keyboard/mouse controls detailed in RAIDOU Remastered. These can be tweaked via the Game Settings option.

Controller (Xbox):

Basic Controls:

Move Up: Left Stick or D-Pad Up

Left Stick or D-Pad Up Move Down: Left Stick or D-Pad Down

Left Stick or D-Pad Down Move Left: Left Stick or D-Pad Left

Left Stick or D-Pad Left Move Right: Left Stick or D-Pad Right

Left Stick or D-Pad Right Move Camera Up: Right Stick Up

Right Stick Up Move Camera Down: Right Stick Down

Right Stick Down Move Camera Left: Right Stick Left

Right Stick Left Move Camera Right: Right Stick Right

Right Stick Right Shift Category Left: LB

LB Shift Category Right: RB

RB Move Page Up: Left Stick or D-Pad Left

Left Stick or D-Pad Left Move Page Down: Left Stick or D-Pad Right

Left Stick or D-Pad Right Sort: Menu Button

Menu Button Confirm: A

A Cancel: B

Field:

Investigation Menu: Menu Button

Menu Button Main Menu: Y

Y Display Map: View Button

View Button Express Streetcar: LB

LB Dash: RT

RT Toggle Dash: L

L Investigation Skills: LT

LT Stealth Strike: X

X Switch Stealth Strike Target: RB

RB Log: Right Stick

Investigation Menu:

Check Investigation Skills: Y

Main Menu:

Scroll Up: Right Stick Up

Right Stick Up Scroll Down: Right Stick Down

Right Stick Down Call Back Demon: Y

Y Release Demon: View Button

View Button Check Status: X

X Unequip Summoner Skill: View Button

View Button Remap Controls: X

X Restore Defaults: Menu Button

Status:

Alternate Party Member Up: Left Stick or D-Pad Up

Left Stick or D-Pad Up Alternate Party Member Down: Left Stick or D-Pad Down

Left Stick or D-Pad Down Change Title: Y

Y Sword: X

X Check/Sort Skills: Y

Y Sword Skill History: X

X Change Passive Skills: X

X Passive Skill History: Y

Y View Model: Right Stick

Right Stick Rotate Model Left: Right Stick Left

Right Stick Left Rotate Model Right: Right Stick Right

Right Stick Right Reset Model Position: Y

Case Files:

Scroll Up: Right Stick Up

Right Stick Up Scroll Down: Right Stick Down

Right Stick Down Check Case File Outset: View Button

View Button Claim Case File Reward(s): A

Map:

Move Up: Left Stick or D-Pad Up

Left Stick or D-Pad Up Move Down: Left Stick or D-Pad Down

Left Stick or D-Pad Down Move Left: Left Stick or D-Pad Left

Left Stick or D-Pad Left Move Right: Left Stick or D-Pad Right

Left Stick or D-Pad Right Zoom In: Right Stick Up

Right Stick Up Zoom Out: Right Stick Down

Right Stick Down Reset position: Right Stick

Right Stick Switch to Higher Floor: LB

LB Switch to Lower Floor: RB

RB Change Map: View Button

View Button Case File Details: Y

Y Legend: X

Battle:

Light Sword Attack: X

X Heavy Sword Attack: Y

Y Jump: A

A Dodge: B

B Guard: LB

LB Devil's Bane: X + A

X + A Spirit Slash: Y + B

Y + B Toggle Lock-On: Right Stick

Right Stick Change Lock-On Target: RB

RB Change Lock-On Target (Left): RB + Right Stick Left

RB + Right Stick Left Change Lock-On Target (Right): RB + Right Stick Right

RB + Right Stick Right Change Lock-On Target (furthest on-screen): RB + Right Stick Up

RB + Right Stick Up Change Lock-On Target: (nearest on-screen): RB + Right Stick Down

RB + Right Stick Down Use Item: D-Pad Up

D-Pad Up Mystic Eye: View Button

Battle (Gun Action):

Ready Gun: LT

LT Fire Gun: LT + RT

Battle (Command Demons):

Switch Demons: D-Pad Up

D-Pad Up Change Demon 1 Skill Use Behavior: D-Pad Left

D-Pad Left Change Demon 2 Skill Use Behavior: D-Pad Right

D-Pad Right Toggle Demon Safeguarding: Left Stick

Battle (Sub Action):

Switch Action: RT

RT Art of Confinement: RT + B

RT + B Combat Skill 1: RT + Y

RT + Y Combat Skill 2: RT + X

RT + X Combat Skill 3: RT + A

Battle (Solo Investigation):

Basic Attack: X

X Combat Skills: Y

Y Switch Combat Skill Up: D-Pad Up

D-Pad Up Switch Combat Skill Down: D-Pad Down

D-Pad Down Dodge: B

B Guard: LB

LB Toggle Lock-On: Right Stick

Right Stick Change Lock-On Target: RB

RB Change Lock-On Target (Left): RB + Right Stick Left

RB + Right Stick Left Change Lock-On Target (Right): RB + Right Stick Right

RB + Right Stick Right Change Lock-On Target (furthest on-screen): RB + Right Stick Up

RB + Right Stick Up Change Lock-On Target: (nearest on-screen): RB + Right Stick Down

RB + Right Stick Down Use Item: D-Pad Up

D-Pad Up Mystic Eye: View Button

Battle Menu:

Open Battle Menu: Menu button

Menu button Check Skills: Y

Event:

Skip: Y

Y Toggle Auto-Advance: X

X Pause/Resume Movies: Menu Button

Menu Button Log: Right Stick

Goumaden (Demon Fusion & Sword Alchemy):

Alternate Demon Up: Left Stick or D-Pad Up

Left Stick or D-Pad Up Alternate Demon Down: Left Stick or D-Pad Down

Left Stick or D-Pad Down Icon Legend: Menu Button

Menu Button Check Status: X

X Check Skills: Y

Y Reset Search Conditions: Y

Y Search: X

X Skill Inheritance: A

A Select Random Skills: Y

Y Finish Skill Inheritance: X

Goumaden (Devil Chart & Premium Devil Chart):

Register: A

A Register All: Y

Y Register Leveled-Up Demons: X

X Check Skills: Y

Y Lock/Unlock: Y

Y Favorite/Unfavorite: X

X Description: X

X View Model: Right Stick

Right Stick Resummon: A

Mahjong:

Display/Hide Points: X

X Skip: Y

Y Check Rules: RB

RB Scroll Up: Right Stick Up

Right Stick Up Scroll Down: Right Stick Down

These are controls for the Xbox Series controller. Players can use the Type option in the Controls section of the Controls menu to choose between controller prompts for other systems.

Keyboard & Mouse:

Basic Controls

Move Up: W

W Move Down: S

S Move Left: A

A Move Right: D

D Move Camera Up: Mouse Up

Mouse Up Move Camera Down: Mouse Down

Mouse Down Move Camera Left: Mouse Left

Mouse Left Move Camera Right: Mouse Right

Mouse Right Shift Category Left: Q

Q Shift Category Right: E

E Move Page Up: A

A Move Page Down: D

D Sort: Tab

Tab Confirm: F or Left Mouse Click

F or Left Mouse Click Cancel: C or Right Mouse Click

Field:

Investigation Menu: Tab

Tab Main Menu: Esc

Esc Display Map: M

M Express Streetcar: 2

2 Dash: Spacebar

Spacebar Toggle Dash: R

R Investigation Skills: 3

3 Stealth Strike: E

E Switch Stealth Strike Target: Q

Q Log: Z

Investigation Menu:

Check Investigation Skills: T

Main Menu:

Scroll Up: O

O Scroll Down: L

L Call Back Demon: T

T Release Demon: Backspace

Backspace Check Status: R

R Unequip Summoner Skill: Backspace

Backspace Remap Controls: R

R Restore Defaults: Tab

Status:

Alternate Party Member Up: W

W Alternate Party Member Down: S

S Change Title: T

T Sword: R

R Check/Sort Skills: T

T Sword Skill History: R

R Change Passive Skills: R

R Passive Skill History: T

T View Model: Z

Z Rotate Model Left: K

K Rotate Model Right: ;

; Reset Model Position: T

Case Files:

Scroll Up: O

O Scroll Down: L

L Check Case File Outset: Backspace

Backspace Claim Case File Reward(s): F

Map:

Move Up: W

W Move Down: S

S Move Left: A

A Move Right: D

D Zoom In: O

O Zoom Out: L

L Reset position: Z

Z Switch to Higher Floor: Q

Q Switch to Lower Floor: E

E Change Map: 2

2 Case File Details: 3

3 Legend: 4

Battle:

Light Sword Attack: F or Left Mouse Click

F or Left Mouse Click Heavy Sword Attack: G or Right Mouse Clic

G or Right Mouse Clic Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Dodge: C

C Guard: V

V Devil's Bane: Z

Z Spirit Slash: X

X Toggle Lock-On: M

M Change Lock-On Target: J

J Change Lock-On Target (Left): Q

Q Change Lock-On Target (Right): E

E Change Lock-On Target (furthest on-screen): P

P Change Lock-On Target: (nearest on-screen): I

I Use Item: 3

3 Mystic Eye: 5

Battle (Gun Action):

Ready Gun: Left Ctrl

Left Ctrl Fire Gun: B

Battle (Command Demons):

Switch Demons: 4

4 Change Demon 1 Skill Use Behavior: 1

1 Change Demon 2 Skill Use Behavior: 2

2 Toggle Demon Safeguarding: H

Battle (Sub Action):

Switch Action: Left Shift

Left Shift Art of Confinement: R

R Combat Skill 1: T

T Combat Skill 2: Y

Y Combat Skill 3: U

Battle (Solo Investigation):

Basic Attack: F or Left Mouse Click

F or Left Mouse Click Combat Skills: G or Right Mouse Click

G or Right Mouse Click Switch Combat Skill Up: R

R Switch Combat Skill Down: T

T Dodge: C

C Guard: V

V Toggle Lock-On: M

M Change Lock-ON Target: J

J Change Lock-On Target (Left): Q

Q Change Lock-On Target (Right): E

E Change Lock-On Target (furthest on-screen): P

P Change Lock-On Target: (nearest on-screen): I

I Use Item: I

I Mystic Eye: 5

Battle Menu:

Open Battle Menu: Tab

Tab Check Skills: T

Event:

Skip: Spacebar

Spacebar Toggle Auto-Advance: E

E Pause/Resume Movies: Tab

Tab Log: Z

Goumaden (Demon Fusion & Sword Alchemy):

Alternate Demon Up: W

W Alternate Demon Down: S

S Icon Legend: Tab

Tab Check Status: R

R Check Skills: T

T Reset Search Conditions: T

T Search: R

R Skill Inheritance: F

F Select Random Skills: T

T Finish Skill Inheritance: R

Goumaden (Devil Chart & Premium Devil Chart):

Register: F

F Register All: T

T Register Leveled-Up Demons: R

R Check Skills: T

T Lock/Unlock: T

T Favorite/Unfavorite: R

R Description: R

R View Model: Z

Z Resummon: F

Mahjong:

Display/Hide Points: R

R Skip: T

T Check Rules: E

E Scroll Up: O

O Scroll Down: L

While both input options are available for use in the game, RAIDOU Remastered is best played with a controller.

RAIDOU Remastered is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.

