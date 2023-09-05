All helmets in Starfield

Helmets are multi-purpose protection assets in Starfield that provide you with additional resistance against threats. They can also prevent your oxygen level in the game from depleting quickly. While it is not mandatory to wear a helmet in Bethesda's latest RPG, some hazardous areas with toxic gases will quickly kill you while exposed.
This article lists every helmet in Starfield.
Every helmet that can be collected in Starfield
Starfield has 45 helmets scattered across different planets. They are listed below:
1) Bounty Hunter
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 72
- Energy: 56
- Electromagnetic: 64
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 10
- Thermal: 20
2) Constellation
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 35
- Energy: 27
- Electromagnetic: 21
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 5
- Corrosive: 5
- Radiation: 20
- Thermal: 0
3) Cydonia
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 46
- Energy: 24
- Electromagnetic: 28
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 15
- Corrosive: 15
- Radiation: 15
- Thermal: 15
4) Deep Mining
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 34
- Energy: 18
- Electromagnetic: 26
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 20
- Corrosive: 10
- Radiation: 0
- Thermal: 0
5) Deep Recon
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 36
- Energy: 34
- Electromagnetic: 38
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 10
- Corrosive: 10
- Radiation: 10
- Thermal: 10
6) Deepcore
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 28
- Energy: 26
- Electromagnetic: 30
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 20
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 5
- Thermal: 5
7) Deepseeker
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 29
- Energy: 45
- Electromagnetic: 37
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 20
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 5
- Thermal: 5
8) Deimos
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 26
- Energy: 28
- Electromagnetic: 30
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 20
- Corrosive: 5
- Radiation: 5
- Thermal: 0
9) Ecliptic
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 29
- Energy: 45
- Electromagnetic: 37
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 20
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 5
- Thermal: 5
10) Experimental Nishina
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 47
- Energy: 55
- Electromagnetic: 51
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 20
- Radiation: 5
- Thermal: 5
11) Explorer
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 72
- Energy: 56
- Electromagnetic: 64
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 5
- Radiation: 5
- Thermal: 20
12) Gran-Gran's
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 26
- Energy: 42
- Electromagnetic: 34
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 5
- Corrosive: 15
- Radiation: 10
- Thermal: 20
13) Ground Crew
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 22
- Energy: 30
- Electromagnetic: 26
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 10
- Corrosive: 10
- Radiation: 10
- Thermal: 10
14) Hauler's Space Trucker
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 22
- Energy: 30
- Electromagnetic: 26
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 20
- Thermal: 10
15) Hunter
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 72
- Energy: 56
- Electromagnetic: 64
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 10
- Thermal: 20
16) Incendiary Advanced Spacetrucker
Damage Resistance
- Physical: NA at the moment
- Energy: NA at the moment
- Electromagnetic: NA at the moment
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 45
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 20
- Thermal: 10
17) Mantis
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 54
- Energy: 46
- Electromagnetic: 50
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 10
- Radiation: 0
- Thermal: 20
18) Mark I
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 66
- Energy: 64
- Electromagnetic: 68
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 5
- Corrosive: 5
- Radiation: 0
- Thermal: 20
19) Mercenary
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 60
- Energy: 68
- Electromagnetic: 64
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 20
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 10
- Thermal: 0
20) Mercury
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 50
- Energy: 52
- Electromagnetic: 54
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 15
- Corrosive: 15
- Radiation: 15
- Thermal: 15
21) Navigator
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 18
- Energy: 34
- Electromagnetic: 26
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 20
- Radiation: 0
- Thermal: 10
22) Old Earth
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 74
- Energy: 58
- Electromagnetic: 66
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 5
- Radiation: 5
- Thermal: 20
23) Peacemaker
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 32
- Energy: 40
- Electromagnetic: 36
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 20
- Radiation: 0
- Thermal: 10
24) Pirate Assault
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 30
- Energy: 22
- Electromagnetic: 26
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 10
- Corrosive: 20
- Radiation: 0
- Thermal: 0
25) Pirate Charger
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 34
- Energy: 18
- Electromagnetic: 26
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 5
- Corrosive: 20
- Radiation: 0
- Thermal: 5
26) Pirate Corsair
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 26
- Energy: 28
- Electromagnetic: 30
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 20
- Radiation: 5
- Thermal: 5
27) Pirate Sniper
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 28
- Energy: 26
- Electromagnetic: 30
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 20
- Radiation: 5
- Thermal: 5
28) Ranger
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 44
- Energy: 36
- Electromagnetic: 40
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 5
- Corrosive: 20
- Radiation: 0
- Thermal: 5
29) Shocktroop
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 48
- Energy: 32
- Electromagnetic: 40
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 20
- Radiation: 5
- Thermal: 5
30) Space Trucker
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 22
- Energy: 30
- Electromagnetic: 26
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 20
- Thermal: 10
31) Star Roamer
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 22
- Energy: 30
- Electromagnetic: 26
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 20
- Thermal: 10
32) SY-920
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 18
- Energy: 34
- Electromagnetic: 26
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 5
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 20
- Thermal: 5
33) Sysdef
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 32
- Energy: 34
- Electromagnetic: 36
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 10
- Thermal: 20
34) Sysdef Ace
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 28
- Energy: 36
- Electromagnetic: 32
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 5
- Corrosive: 5
- Radiation: 0
- Thermal: 20
35) Sysdef Armored
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 40
- Energy: 42
- Electromagnetic: 44
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 10
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 20
- Thermal: 0
36) Trackers Alliance
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 68
- Energy: 60
- Electromagnetic: 64
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 20
- Corrosive: 5
- Radiation: 5
- Thermal: 0
37) UC Ace Pilot
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 34
- Energy: 32
- Electromagnetic: 36
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 5
- Radiation: 5
- Thermal: 20
38) UC Antixeno
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 44
- Energy: 42
- Electromagnetic: 46
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 20
- Thermal: 10
39) UC Armored
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 36
- Energy: 44
- Electromagnetic: 40
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 5
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 20
- Thermal: 5
40) UC Marine
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 24
- Energy: 40
- Electromagnetic: 32
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 20
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 10
- Thermal: 0
41) UC Sec Spaceriot
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 32
- Energy: 48
- Electromagnetic: 40
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 5
- Corrosive: 5
- Radiation: 20
- Thermal: 0
42) UC Security
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 36
- Energy: 28
- Electromagnetic: 34
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 0
- Thermal: 0
43) UC Urbanwar
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 72
- Energy: 56
- Electromagnetic: 64
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 20
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 5
- Thermal: 5
44) UC Vanguard
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 34
- Energy: 36
- Electromagnetic: 38
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 20
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 5
- Thermal: 5
45) Va'Ruun
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 40
- Energy: 24
- Electromagnetic: 32
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 20
- Corrosive: 5
- Radiation: 5
- Thermal: 0
Starfield is currently in its early-access period. Its global launch is scheduled for September 6, 2023.
