All helmets in Starfield

Helmets are multi-purpose protection assets in Starfield that provide you with additional resistance against threats. They can also prevent your oxygen level in the game from depleting quickly. While it is not mandatory to wear a helmet in Bethesda's latest RPG, some hazardous areas with toxic gases will quickly kill you while exposed.

This article lists every helmet in Starfield.

Every helmet that can be collected in Starfield

Starfield has 45 helmets scattered across different planets. They are listed below:

1) Bounty Hunter

Damage Resistance

Physical: 72

Energy: 56

Electromagnetic: 64

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 0

Radiation: 10

Thermal: 20

2) Constellation

Constellation helmet in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Damage Resistance

Physical: 35

Energy: 27

Electromagnetic: 21

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 5

Corrosive: 5

Radiation: 20

Thermal: 0

3) Cydonia

Damage Resistance

Physical: 46

Energy: 24

Electromagnetic: 28

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 15

Corrosive: 15

Radiation: 15

Thermal: 15

4) Deep Mining

Damage Resistance

Physical: 34

Energy: 18

Electromagnetic: 26

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 20

Corrosive: 10

Radiation: 0

Thermal: 0

5) Deep Recon

Damage Resistance

Physical: 36

Energy: 34

Electromagnetic: 38

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 10

Corrosive: 10

Radiation: 10

Thermal: 10

6) Deepcore

Damage Resistance

Physical: 28

Energy: 26

Electromagnetic: 30

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 20

Corrosive: 0

Radiation: 5

Thermal: 5

7) Deepseeker

Damage Resistance

Physical: 29

Energy: 45

Electromagnetic: 37

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 20

Corrosive: 0

Radiation: 5

Thermal: 5

8) Deimos

Damage Resistance

Physical: 26

Energy: 28

Electromagnetic: 30

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 20

Corrosive: 5

Radiation: 5

Thermal: 0

9) Ecliptic

Damage Resistance

Physical: 29

Energy: 45

Electromagnetic: 37

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 20

Corrosive: 0

Radiation: 5

Thermal: 5

10) Experimental Nishina

Damage Resistance

Physical: 47

Energy: 55

Electromagnetic: 51

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 20

Radiation: 5

Thermal: 5

11) Explorer

Damage Resistance

Physical: 72

Energy: 56

Electromagnetic: 64

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 5

Radiation: 5

Thermal: 20

12) Gran-Gran's

Damage Resistance

Physical: 26

Energy: 42

Electromagnetic: 34

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 5

Corrosive: 15

Radiation: 10

Thermal: 20

13) Ground Crew

Damage Resistance

Physical: 22

Energy: 30

Electromagnetic: 26

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 10

Corrosive: 10

Radiation: 10

Thermal: 10

14) Hauler's Space Trucker

Damage Resistance

Physical: 22

Energy: 30

Electromagnetic: 26

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 0

Radiation: 20

Thermal: 10

15) Hunter

Damage Resistance

Physical: 72

Energy: 56

Electromagnetic: 64

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 0

Radiation: 10

Thermal: 20

16) Incendiary Advanced Spacetrucker

Damage Resistance

Physical: NA at the moment

Energy: NA at the moment

Electromagnetic: NA at the moment

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 45

Corrosive: 0

Radiation: 20

Thermal: 10

17) Mantis

Damage Resistance

Physical: 54

Energy: 46

Electromagnetic: 50

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 10

Radiation: 0

Thermal: 20

18) Mark I

Damage Resistance

Physical: 66

Energy: 64

Electromagnetic: 68

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 5

Corrosive: 5

Radiation: 0

Thermal: 20

19) Mercenary

Damage Resistance

Physical: 60

Energy: 68

Electromagnetic: 64

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 20

Corrosive: 0

Radiation: 10

Thermal: 0

20) Mercury

Damage Resistance

Physical: 50

Energy: 52

Electromagnetic: 54

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 15

Corrosive: 15

Radiation: 15

Thermal: 15

21) Navigator

Damage Resistance

Physical: 18

Energy: 34

Electromagnetic: 26

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 20

Radiation: 0

Thermal: 10

22) Old Earth

Damage Resistance

Physical: 74

Energy: 58

Electromagnetic: 66

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 5

Radiation: 5

Thermal: 20

23) Peacemaker

Damage Resistance

Physical: 32

Energy: 40

Electromagnetic: 36

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 20

Radiation: 0

Thermal: 10

24) Pirate Assault

Damage Resistance

Physical: 30

Energy: 22

Electromagnetic: 26

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 10

Corrosive: 20

Radiation: 0

Thermal: 0

25) Pirate Charger

Damage Resistance

Physical: 34

Energy: 18

Electromagnetic: 26

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 5

Corrosive: 20

Radiation: 0

Thermal: 5

26) Pirate Corsair

Damage Resistance

Physical: 26

Energy: 28

Electromagnetic: 30

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 20

Radiation: 5

Thermal: 5

27) Pirate Sniper

Damage Resistance

Physical: 28

Energy: 26

Electromagnetic: 30

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 20

Radiation: 5

Thermal: 5

28) Ranger

Damage Resistance

Physical: 44

Energy: 36

Electromagnetic: 40

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 5

Corrosive: 20

Radiation: 0

Thermal: 5

29) Shocktroop

Damage Resistance

Physical: 48

Energy: 32

Electromagnetic: 40

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 20

Radiation: 5

Thermal: 5

30) Space Trucker

Damage Resistance

Physical: 22

Energy: 30

Electromagnetic: 26

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 0

Radiation: 20

Thermal: 10

31) Star Roamer

Damage Resistance

Physical: 22

Energy: 30

Electromagnetic: 26

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 0

Radiation: 20

Thermal: 10

32) SY-920

Damage Resistance

Physical: 18

Energy: 34

Electromagnetic: 26

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 5

Corrosive: 0

Radiation: 20

Thermal: 5

33) Sysdef

Damage Resistance

Physical: 32

Energy: 34

Electromagnetic: 36

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 0

Radiation: 10

Thermal: 20

34) Sysdef Ace

Damage Resistance

Physical: 28

Energy: 36

Electromagnetic: 32

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 5

Corrosive: 5

Radiation: 0

Thermal: 20

35) Sysdef Armored

Damage Resistance

Physical: 40

Energy: 42

Electromagnetic: 44

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 10

Corrosive: 0

Radiation: 20

Thermal: 0

36) Trackers Alliance

Damage Resistance

Physical: 68

Energy: 60

Electromagnetic: 64

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 20

Corrosive: 5

Radiation: 5

Thermal: 0

37) UC Ace Pilot

UC Ace Pilot in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Damage Resistance

Physical: 34

Energy: 32

Electromagnetic: 36

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 5

Radiation: 5

Thermal: 20

38) UC Antixeno

Damage Resistance

Physical: 44

Energy: 42

Electromagnetic: 46

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 0

Radiation: 20

Thermal: 10

39) UC Armored

Damage Resistance

Physical: 36

Energy: 44

Electromagnetic: 40

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 5

Corrosive: 0

Radiation: 20

Thermal: 5

40) UC Marine

Damage Resistance

Physical: 24

Energy: 40

Electromagnetic: 32

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 20

Corrosive: 0

Radiation: 10

Thermal: 0

41) UC Sec Spaceriot

Damage Resistance

Physical: 32

Energy: 48

Electromagnetic: 40

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 5

Corrosive: 5

Radiation: 20

Thermal: 0

42) UC Security

Damage Resistance

Physical: 36

Energy: 28

Electromagnetic: 34

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 0

Radiation: 0

Thermal: 0

43) UC Urbanwar

Damage Resistance

Physical: 72

Energy: 56

Electromagnetic: 64

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 20

Corrosive: 0

Radiation: 5

Thermal: 5

44) UC Vanguard

Damage Resistance

Physical: 34

Energy: 36

Electromagnetic: 38

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 20

Corrosive: 0

Radiation: 5

Thermal: 5

45) Va'Ruun

Damage Resistance

Physical: 40

Energy: 24

Electromagnetic: 32

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 20

Corrosive: 5

Radiation: 5

Thermal: 0

Starfield is currently in its early-access period. Its global launch is scheduled for September 6, 2023.