Esports & Gaming

All helmets in Starfield

By Ratul Ghosh
Modified Sep 05, 2023 01:21 GMT
All Helmets in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)
There are many helmets in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Helmets are multi-purpose protection assets in Starfield that provide you with additional resistance against threats. They can also prevent your oxygen level in the game from depleting quickly. While it is not mandatory to wear a helmet in Bethesda's latest RPG, some hazardous areas with toxic gases will quickly kill you while exposed.

This article lists every helmet in Starfield.

Every helmet that can be collected in Starfield

Starfield has 45 helmets scattered across different planets. They are listed below:

1) Bounty Hunter

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 72
  • Energy: 56
  • Electromagnetic: 64

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 10
  • Thermal: 20

2) Constellation

Constellation helmet in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)
Constellation helmet in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 35
  • Energy: 27
  • Electromagnetic: 21

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 5
  • Corrosive: 5
  • Radiation: 20
  • Thermal: 0

3) Cydonia

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 46
  • Energy: 24
  • Electromagnetic: 28

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 15
  • Corrosive: 15
  • Radiation: 15
  • Thermal: 15

4) Deep Mining

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 34
  • Energy: 18
  • Electromagnetic: 26

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 20
  • Corrosive: 10
  • Radiation: 0
  • Thermal: 0

5) Deep Recon

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 36
  • Energy: 34
  • Electromagnetic: 38

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 10
  • Corrosive: 10
  • Radiation: 10
  • Thermal: 10

6) Deepcore

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 28
  • Energy: 26
  • Electromagnetic: 30

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 20
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 5
  • Thermal: 5

7) Deepseeker

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 29
  • Energy: 45
  • Electromagnetic: 37

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 20
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 5
  • Thermal: 5

8) Deimos

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 26
  • Energy: 28
  • Electromagnetic: 30

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 20
  • Corrosive: 5
  • Radiation: 5
  • Thermal: 0

9) Ecliptic

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 29
  • Energy: 45
  • Electromagnetic: 37

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 20
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 5
  • Thermal: 5

10) Experimental Nishina

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 47
  • Energy: 55
  • Electromagnetic: 51

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 20
  • Radiation: 5
  • Thermal: 5

11) Explorer

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 72
  • Energy: 56
  • Electromagnetic: 64

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 5
  • Radiation: 5
  • Thermal: 20

12) Gran-Gran's

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 26
  • Energy: 42
  • Electromagnetic: 34

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 5
  • Corrosive: 15
  • Radiation: 10
  • Thermal: 20

13) Ground Crew

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 22
  • Energy: 30
  • Electromagnetic: 26

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 10
  • Corrosive: 10
  • Radiation: 10
  • Thermal: 10

14) Hauler's Space Trucker

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 22
  • Energy: 30
  • Electromagnetic: 26

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 20
  • Thermal: 10

15) Hunter

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 72
  • Energy: 56
  • Electromagnetic: 64

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 10
  • Thermal: 20

16) Incendiary Advanced Spacetrucker

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: NA at the moment
  • Energy: NA at the moment
  • Electromagnetic: NA at the moment

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 45
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 20
  • Thermal: 10

17) Mantis

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 54
  • Energy: 46
  • Electromagnetic: 50

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 10
  • Radiation: 0
  • Thermal: 20

18) Mark I

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 66
  • Energy: 64
  • Electromagnetic: 68

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 5
  • Corrosive: 5
  • Radiation: 0
  • Thermal: 20

19) Mercenary

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 60
  • Energy: 68
  • Electromagnetic: 64

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 20
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 10
  • Thermal: 0

20) Mercury

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 50
  • Energy: 52
  • Electromagnetic: 54

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 15
  • Corrosive: 15
  • Radiation: 15
  • Thermal: 15

21) Navigator

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 18
  • Energy: 34
  • Electromagnetic: 26

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 20
  • Radiation: 0
  • Thermal: 10

22) Old Earth

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 74
  • Energy: 58
  • Electromagnetic: 66

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 5
  • Radiation: 5
  • Thermal: 20

23) Peacemaker

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 32
  • Energy: 40
  • Electromagnetic: 36

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 20
  • Radiation: 0
  • Thermal: 10

24) Pirate Assault

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 30
  • Energy: 22
  • Electromagnetic: 26

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 10
  • Corrosive: 20
  • Radiation: 0
  • Thermal: 0

25) Pirate Charger

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 34
  • Energy: 18
  • Electromagnetic: 26

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 5
  • Corrosive: 20
  • Radiation: 0
  • Thermal: 5

26) Pirate Corsair

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 26
  • Energy: 28
  • Electromagnetic: 30

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 20
  • Radiation: 5
  • Thermal: 5

27) Pirate Sniper

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 28
  • Energy: 26
  • Electromagnetic: 30

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 20
  • Radiation: 5
  • Thermal: 5

28) Ranger

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 44
  • Energy: 36
  • Electromagnetic: 40

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 5
  • Corrosive: 20
  • Radiation: 0
  • Thermal: 5

29) Shocktroop

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 48
  • Energy: 32
  • Electromagnetic: 40

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 20
  • Radiation: 5
  • Thermal: 5

30) Space Trucker

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 22
  • Energy: 30
  • Electromagnetic: 26

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 20
  • Thermal: 10

31) Star Roamer

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 22
  • Energy: 30
  • Electromagnetic: 26

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 20
  • Thermal: 10

32) SY-920

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 18
  • Energy: 34
  • Electromagnetic: 26

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 5
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 20
  • Thermal: 5

33) Sysdef

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 32
  • Energy: 34
  • Electromagnetic: 36

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 10
  • Thermal: 20

34) Sysdef Ace

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 28
  • Energy: 36
  • Electromagnetic: 32

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 5
  • Corrosive: 5
  • Radiation: 0
  • Thermal: 20

35) Sysdef Armored

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 40
  • Energy: 42
  • Electromagnetic: 44

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 10
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 20
  • Thermal: 0

36) Trackers Alliance

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 68
  • Energy: 60
  • Electromagnetic: 64

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 20
  • Corrosive: 5
  • Radiation: 5
  • Thermal: 0

37) UC Ace Pilot

UC Ace Pilot in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)
UC Ace Pilot in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 34
  • Energy: 32
  • Electromagnetic: 36

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 5
  • Radiation: 5
  • Thermal: 20

38) UC Antixeno

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 44
  • Energy: 42
  • Electromagnetic: 46

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 20
  • Thermal: 10

39) UC Armored

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 36
  • Energy: 44
  • Electromagnetic: 40

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 5
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 20
  • Thermal: 5

40) UC Marine

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 24
  • Energy: 40
  • Electromagnetic: 32

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 20
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 10
  • Thermal: 0

41) UC Sec Spaceriot

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 32
  • Energy: 48
  • Electromagnetic: 40

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 5
  • Corrosive: 5
  • Radiation: 20
  • Thermal: 0

42) UC Security

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 36
  • Energy: 28
  • Electromagnetic: 34

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 0
  • Thermal: 0

43) UC Urbanwar

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 72
  • Energy: 56
  • Electromagnetic: 64

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 20
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 5
  • Thermal: 5

44) UC Vanguard

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 34
  • Energy: 36
  • Electromagnetic: 38

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 20
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 5
  • Thermal: 5

45) Va'Ruun

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 40
  • Energy: 24
  • Electromagnetic: 32

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 20
  • Corrosive: 5
  • Radiation: 5
  • Thermal: 0

Starfield is currently in its early-access period. Its global launch is scheduled for September 6, 2023.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...