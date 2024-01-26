All Honkai Impact 3rd Part 2 gacha system overhaul and more

Honkai Impact 3rd is receiving a major overhaul in just a few weeks. From in-game character animations to the gacha, players can expect to see a different game with the new update. This overhaul is scheduled for version 7.3, the release date of which has been speculated to be February 29, 2024, on SEAS. Chinese servers should get it on February 1, 2024.

This article lists every change coming to the gacha system in Honkai Impact 3rd part 2. Additionally, HoYoverse will make changes to the accessibility of signature Stigmatas.

Honkai Impact 3rd Part 2 changes to the gacha system and more

Here is a short list of things getting added/changed in Honkai Impact 3rd Part 2:

Valkyrie pity count

Signature weapon pity count

Craftable signature Stigmata

Off-rates will be removed

Shared pity on Gear banners

Signature Stigmata selector every version

Increased drop rate of Stigmata from Gacha

The following section describes two major changes, including the pity and Stigmata crafting.

1) Valkyrie and weapon pity

The Valkyrie hard pity count will be reduced to 90 from 100. However, any rumors of a soft pity count remain unknown. The current soft pity is 75, which can also be the case with the Part 2 release.

When it comes to weapons, players can bag a signature weapon in 60 pulls, which will be guaranteed. Off-rates will not be present in the gear banners, including weapons and Stigmata. Hence, players do not have to worry about losing 50-50.

The Gears from Part 2 onwards will be available in a new supply, which is separated from the Focused Supply A and B.

It should be noted that the "Expansion Supply" will be renamed "Character Supply" alongside the Gacha currency card to "Expansion Supply Card." Another Gacha currency tied to purchasing Fragments, called Essentine, will be removed from the game. Instead, the number of Fragments from duplicate Battlesuits will be increased by 2x.

2) Craftable signature Stigmata

Any signature Stigmata released for a character from 7.3 onwards can be obtained through Forging. These Stigmatas can be upgraded too later on. However, both of these processes must be done quickly, as the option to forge them will be time-gated. The reason for this lies in a new currency called Source Prisms, the sources of which are only log-in and version events.

Honkai Impact 3rd 7.3 login event (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the requirements to craft Stigmata and eventually upgrade them:

Crafting Stigmata requires 2 Source Prism and Ether Fuel

Upgrading Stigmata requires Fluid Alloy Block, Phase Shifter, and Source Prism

A total of 45 Source Prisms is rumored to be given away from v7.3.

3) Other changes and additions

Signature Stigmata selector box in Honkai Impact 3rd 7.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Aside from a graphical overhaul, there are some QoL updates in store. Players looking to max out their potent Valkyries can choose a free signature Stigamata for every patch from a selector.

Additionally, the gacha rate of Stigmatas has been increased from 3% to 15%, making it easier to complete a full build.