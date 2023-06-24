You will come across 32 Hunt Board Quests in Final Fantasy 16. The quests are also called Notorious Mark Locations or just Hunt Locations. If you defeat all the beasts from these locations in Final Fantasy 16, you will receive the "Hunter, Hunted" and "Think, Mark" trophies. Once you reach the 31st main quest in Final Fantasy 16, you can unlock the Hunt Board Quests or the Notorious Mark Locations.

In this article, you will learn about all the Hunt locations in Final Fantasy 16.

All hunt locations in Final Fantasy 16

Listed below are all 32 Hunt locations that you can find in Final Fantasy 16:

Ahriman: You can encounter this monster north of the Auldhyl Docks. Aruna, "The Angel of Death": You can encounter this monster in the northwest region of Claireview that lies in Sanbreque. Belphegor: You can encounter this monster in a secluded area south of the Broken Hilt. This falls under Rosaria. Dozmare: You can encounter this monster near the Caer Norvent River Gate in Sanbreque. Sekhret: You can encounter this monster in Greensheaves, west of Rhiannon's Ride. This place lies in Rosaria. Severian: You can encounter this monster in an area west of Martha's Rest that lies in Rosaria. Flan Prince "Muddy Murder": You can encounter this monster in the northern portion of Hawk's City that lies in Rosaria. Fastitocation "A Hill to Die On ": You can encounter this monster near the Bandit's Bed, in an area to the northeast of The Velkroy Desert. This lies in the Dhalmekia Republic. Soul Stingers: You can encounter this monster in The Fields of Corava, near the Empty Hovel in Dhalmekia. Grimalkin: You can encounter this monster in Cattery, south of The Sickle, which lies in Dhalmekia. The Nine of Knives: You can encounter this monster in The Jaw, which lies in Dhalmekia. Atlas, "The Breaker of Worlds": You can encounter this monster behind the village of Cressida that lies in Rosaria. Bomb King: You can encounter this monster in a hidden area southeast of The Dragon's Aery in Sanbreque. The Ten of Clubs: You can encounter this monster in the abandoned village of Vamare in The Fields of Corava, which lies in Dhalmekia. The Mageth Brothers: You can encounter this monster in the southern parts of Quietsands, which lies in Rosaria. Svarog: You can encounter this monster in Mornebrume, east of Glorieuse Gate, that lies in Sanbreque. The Pack: You can encounter this monster in The Fields of Corava, which lies in Dhalmekia. Dread Comet: You can encounter this monster south of The Sickle, which lies in Dhalmekia. Holy Trumpitour: You can encounter this monster in Lostwing, which lies in Sanbreque. Carrot: In The Whispering Waters, west of the Three Reeds, you can encounter this monster that lies in Rosaria. Pandemonium: You can encounter this monster in the southern regions of Wolfdarr, which lies in Waloed. Gorgimera, "The Tricephalic Terror": You can encounter this monster in The Velkroy Desert in Dhalmekia. Gobermouch: You can encounter this monster in Eistla, which lies in Waloed. Bygul: You can encounter this monster in the Ravenwit Walls Obelisk that lies in Waloed. Agni: You can encounter this monster in The Edge of Infinity Obelisk, which lies in Waloed. Thanatos: You can encounter this monster in Titan's Wake, which lies in Dhalmekia. Terminus: You can encounter this monster to the southeast of The Dragon Aery, which lies in Sanbreque. Behemoth King: You can encounter this monster to the southwest of the Vidargraes Obelisk that lies in Waloed. Kuza Beast: You can encounter this monster inside Balmung Dark, which lies in Waloed. Gizmaluk: You can encounter this monster in the village of Garnick, which lies in Waloed. Prince of Death: You can encounter this monster in the northern region of Westwatch Tower, which lies in Sanbreque. Knight of the Splendent Heart: You can encounter this monster near the Royal Meadows Obelisk, which lies in Sanbreque.

That covers all the Hunt Locations in Final Fantasy 16. If we missed something, mention it in the comments below.

