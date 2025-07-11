There are several Iron Galaxy Logos in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 that you can collect to unlock secret rewards. These logos are one of the main collectible items in the game, and you can find one in every skating park throughout the game. Some of the Iron Galaxy logos are easy to find and present in plain sight, while others may require you to perform difficult stunts and solve puzzles to get.

Although you can choose not to find every logo on the parks as they are optional collectibles, they count toward the game’s completion. Securing all of the logos will help you get 100% completion for each park.

This article will highlight the location of all Iron Galaxy Logos in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4.

All Iron Galaxy Logo locations in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 parks

There are quite a few logos hidden across Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 maps that fans can find. Collecting the logos can help you unlock equipment from the Secret Store.

That said, you can use this list to quickly find all of the logo locations in the game:

Iron Galaxy Logo locations in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 parks

Here is a list of all the parks and locations of the Iron Galaxy Logos in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater:

Map Logo Location Tips and Tricks Foundry Behind the level start on top of the spiral ramp in the secret area. You will need to open the five valves on the map to get to the spiral ramp present behind the level start. Canada Behind the level start area. Navigate behind the starting area toward the roof and perform a grind on the metal wire to get to the logo. Rio Above the right telephone pole. Perform grind on wires and lights to get to the top of pole. Suburbia Present behind the starting area on top of the haunted house. Perform grind on wires through the map and get to the top of the house. Airport Top of the Helicopter Grind on the helicopter blades by passing through the X-Ray area. Skater Island In between Pirate ship masts. Perform an ollie off the stern to quickly get infront of the logo. Los Angeles Present inside building near start area. Peform a grind on wires to get to top of the building and drop down to collect logo. Tokyo Logo behind neon sign besides the Disorder sign. Perform a boneless up to go over the neon sign and then get on the half pipe. Cruise Ship On lifeboat present at sea level. Find the toolbox for the mechanic to raise the lifeboat. Perform a grind on the side to get the logo.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 offers various arenas to play (Image via Activision)

Iron Galaxy Logo locations in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 parks

Here is a list of all the Iron Galaxy Logos in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 parks:

Map Logo Location Tips and Tricks College Top of American Flag. Perform a grind on the wire on rooftop to get to the pole. San Francisco On stairwell inside of building. Perform a grind to go up the rail and break glass to get to the logo. Movie Studio At a high corner in main studio area. Perform a boneless up and use the small pipe present below the logo. Alcatraz Trampoline raft at sea. Navigate to the cliffside and use the ramp to get to the raft. Waterpark Present on top of pedestal visible from start area. Get to the roof of the closed off stage and perform a grind to reach the pedestal. Kona Logo present near half pipe area on top of light post. Use the half pipe like a ramp to reach the wire connecting the poles. Shipyard Present mid air near the container hanging from crane. Get to the hanging container and let the crane move it directly below the logo. London Inside scaffolding of the main square area. Navigate to the fountain and perform a wire grind to get to the scaffolding. Zoo Inside the building near start area. Travel to the other side of the map and use half pipe to get logo. Pinball Present above the starting area. Perform a boneless up to get the logo.

It is important to note that some of the locations can be difficult to reach and might require a few retries. But these Iron Galaxy Logos in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 can be obtained by simply trying out different tricks to reach their location.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

