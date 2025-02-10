All Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 endings and how to get them

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, every choice you make carries weight since it shapes the world around Henry and determines which ending you’ll get. Unlike many RPGs where morality is black and white, this game thrives in the grey, where certain decisions feel more personal rather than just “good” or “bad.” Some choices directly impact the final sequence, while others subtly change how events unfold.

Whether you're seeking redemption or letting revenge consume Henry, knowing how to navigate every critical decision will help you get the ending you want.

Note: This guide contains major spoilers for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, including key plot points, character fates, and outcomes.

Every ending in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and how to unlock them

How should you approach Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's endings (Image via Deep Silver)

Your ending in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is determined by multiple key decisions. Some are made in the early game, some in the final stretch, and some are based on your overall playstyle.

Trending

1) Should you save Semine? (Early game)

In one of your first major decisions, you arrive at the Semine estate with a company from Trosky Castle, acting on behalf of Von Bergow. Conflict erupts, and you must decide whether to stick with Hashek or betray him to save Semine.

Side with Hashek: You fight alongside him, wipe out the Semines, and burn the estate. Von Bergow will be pleased.

You fight alongside him, wipe out the Semines, and burn the estate. Von Bergow will be pleased. Side with Semine: You turn on Hashek, kill him, and save the Semines, but you’ll still need to burn the estate down to avoid suspicion from Von Bergow.

Best outcome: Saving the Semines keeps Henry’s honor high and contributes to a better ending.

Check out: How long does it take to beat Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

2) Should you save Maleshov? (Late Game)

Later, you reach Maleshov with a company led by Dry Devil. He plans to burn the village and slaughter the peasants.

Burn Maleshov : You assist in the destruction, making the upcoming castle siege easier since there will be fewer soldiers to fight.

: You assist in the destruction, making the upcoming castle siege easier since there will be fewer soldiers to fight. Stand against Dry Devil: You fight Dry Devil to save the village. Winning forces him to submit, but this choice makes the siege harder.

Best outcome: Standing against Dry Devil and saving Maleshov keeps Henry’s honor intact. The Devil and Zizka might criticize Henry later, but it’s the morally better choice.

3) Should you execute Brabant? (End Game)

In the mission Reckoning, you find Samuel, but before escaping, you must deal with Brabant. After defeating him in combat, he will surrender.

Brabant : You execute him on the spot and move on.

: You execute him on the spot and move on. Spare Brabant: He tries to call for help, making it harder to escape. Even if you kill him afterward, the camp is now alert.

Best outcome: Letting Brabant live makes things harder but keeps Henry’s reputation cleaner.

4) Should you execute Markvart von Aulitz? (End Game)

One of the final choices is how Henry handles Von Aulitz.

Ignore him : Henry skips the confrontation and leaves.

: Henry skips the confrontation and leaves. Spare him: He dies from his wounds overnight, but Henry isn’t responsible.

He dies from his wounds overnight, but Henry isn’t responsible. Kill dishonorably : Henry stabs him while he’s seated.

: Henry stabs him while he’s seated. Kill honorably: Henry helps him stand before striking him down.

Best outcome: Not killing Von Aulitz directly preserves Henry’s honor. However, it’s worth talking to him before leaving.

5) Should you take Samuel with you? (Final Escape)

After dealing with Brabant, Henry finds the horses and must decide whether to bring Samuel along.

Take Samuel : Carrying him slows Henry down, meaning the Praguers steal the silver from Suchdol before Henry returns.

: Carrying him slows Henry down, meaning the Praguers steal the silver from Suchdol before Henry returns. Leave him: Henry escapes faster, preventing the silver theft, but Samuel is later executed.

This choice doesn’t affect Henry’s honor, just Samuel’s fate.

How crime affects the ending

Your playstyle also determines the ending. If Henry engages in too much crime —stealing, robbing, and unnecessary killing — his reputation worsens.

To ensure a positive ending, avoid excessive theft and murder.

Final Scene: Henry’s parents’ judgment

Henry and his parents in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

At the very end, Henry dreams of his parents, who reflect on his choices.

They are proud : If Henry made mostly honorable decisions, they praise him for staying true to his morals.

: If Henry made mostly honorable decisions, they praise him for staying true to his morals. They are disappointed: If Henry was ruthless and dishonorable, they express regret over who he has become.

Best outcome: Keeping Henry’s honor high ensures his parents are proud in the final scene.

Which ending in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is the best?

The best ending depends on how you want Henry’s story to unfold:

For redemption: Save Semine and Maleshov, spare Brabant and Von Aulitz, and avoid excessive crime.

Save Semine and Maleshov, spare Brabant and Von Aulitz, and avoid excessive crime. For a revenge-driven ending: Prioritize killing enemies, make selfish choices, and embrace crime.

Ultimately, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 allows you to shape Henry’s legacy, whether as a noble warrior or a ruthless avenger.

Check out: How to obtain a horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.