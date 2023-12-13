All League of Legends LCK Awards 2023 winners

The LCK Awards 2023 ceremony is held in South Korea to honor the best League of Legends players and teams of the season. The ceremony truly recognized the top-notch play displayed in all five positions. Furthermore, coaches, rookies, and others were also given accolades. Importantly, to determine Player of the Year and other niche awards, careful analysis of performance during 2023's LCK, Mid-Season Invitational, and World Championship was taken into account.

This piece will shed light on all the winners of the League of Legends LCK Awards 2023.

Complete list of League of Legends LCK Awards 2023 winners

Expand Tweet

The LCK Awards 2023 has honored the following winners across various categories:

Rookie of the Year:

Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan

Secretlab Assist King:

Yoo "Delight" Hwan-joong

Monster Energy: Best Monster Slayer:

Han "Peanut" Wang-ho

Logitech G: Best Power Play:

Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu

Best Coach:

Kang "Hirai" Dong-hoon

JW Pharmaceutical: Waking Up To a Bright Rift:

Kim "Kael" Jin-hong

OP.GG: Search King (most searched LCK player of 2023):

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok

LG UltraGear: Most Objective Steal:

Moon "Cuzz" Woo-chan

LCK Global Marketing:

Park "Morgan" Ru-han

HP Omen Proven with Skills: Best KDA:

Kim "Aiming" Ha-ram

BBQ Golden Olive: First Blood:

Mun "Oner" Hyeon-jun

In addition, Oner will receive one month of free fried chicken from BBQ Golden Olive.

Woori WON Banking: Gold King:

Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong

LCK 10th Anniversary

Seong " SEONG K " Seung-heon

" Seung-heon Lee "CloudTemplar" Hyun-woo

Best Showmanship:

Kwangdong Freecs

Meme of the Year:

Lee "CloudTemplar" Hyun-woo

Spring Regular Season MVP:

Ryu "Keria" Min-seok

Spring Player of the Split:

Ryu "Keria" Min-seok

Summer Regular Season MVP:

Son "Lehends" Si-woo

Summer Player of the Split:

Kim " Canyon " Geon-bu

" Geon-bu Kim "Zeka" Geon-woo

Top of the Year:

Choi "Zeus" Woo-je

Jungle of the Year:

Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon

Mid of the Year:

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok

Bottom of the Year:

Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong

Support of the Year:

Ryu "Keria" Min-seok

Player of the Year:

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok

This concludes the complete list of winners of the League of Legends LCK Awards 2023.