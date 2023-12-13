All League of Legends LCK Awards 2023 winners

The LCK Awards 2023 ceremony is held in South Korea to honor the best League of Legends players and teams of the season. The ceremony truly recognized the top-notch play displayed in all five positions. Furthermore, coaches, rookies, and others were also given accolades. Importantly, to determine Player of the Year and other niche awards, careful analysis of performance during 2023's LCK, Mid-Season Invitational, and World Championship was taken into account.
This piece will shed light on all the winners of the League of Legends LCK Awards 2023.
Complete list of League of Legends LCK Awards 2023 winners
The LCK Awards 2023 has honored the following winners across various categories:
Rookie of the Year:
- Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan
Secretlab Assist King:
- Yoo "Delight" Hwan-joong
Monster Energy: Best Monster Slayer:
- Han "Peanut" Wang-ho
Logitech G: Best Power Play:
- Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu
Best Coach:
- Kang "Hirai" Dong-hoon
JW Pharmaceutical: Waking Up To a Bright Rift:
- Kim "Kael" Jin-hong
OP.GG: Search King (most searched LCK player of 2023):
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok
LG UltraGear: Most Objective Steal:
- Moon "Cuzz" Woo-chan
LCK Global Marketing:
- Park "Morgan" Ru-han
HP Omen Proven with Skills: Best KDA:
- Kim "Aiming" Ha-ram
BBQ Golden Olive: First Blood:
- Mun "Oner" Hyeon-jun
In addition, Oner will receive one month of free fried chicken from BBQ Golden Olive.
Woori WON Banking: Gold King:
- Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong
LCK 10th Anniversary
- Seong "SEONG K" Seung-heon
- Lee "CloudTemplar" Hyun-woo
Best Showmanship:
- Kwangdong Freecs
Meme of the Year:
- Lee "CloudTemplar" Hyun-woo
Spring Regular Season MVP:
- Ryu "Keria" Min-seok
Spring Player of the Split:
- Ryu "Keria" Min-seok
Summer Regular Season MVP:
- Son "Lehends" Si-woo
Summer Player of the Split:
- Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu
- Kim "Zeka" Geon-woo
Top of the Year:
- Choi "Zeus" Woo-je
Jungle of the Year:
- Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon
Mid of the Year:
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok
Bottom of the Year:
- Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong
Support of the Year:
- Ryu "Keria" Min-seok
Player of the Year:
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok
This concludes the complete list of winners of the League of Legends LCK Awards 2023.