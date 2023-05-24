The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, like its predecessor, features many returning enemies and bosses from the previous title, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. Several new enemy types, such as the Gleeoks, Frox, and the mechanical Zonai Constructs, have been added to the game. They are returning from the previous game, albeit with slight variations in their movesets.

One such returning enemy type is the Lunel, arguably the hardest enemies to fight in Breath of the Wild and remaining equally as challenging in the newly released sequel. Similar to their appearance in the previous game, the Lynels in the latest title can be found throughout Hyrule and the Depths. Let's take a look at all Lynel locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

All Lynel variants can be found throughout the land of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Lynels are centaur-like creatures capable of dealing high damage. They are the toughest enemies in the game, only seconded by the game's final boss, Ganondorf.

This enemy type has three variants based on the color of their mane and torso: Red, Blue, and White. These creatures are fairly agile, making them a formidable force to be reckoned with, especially in the early game.

Fortunately, these centaur-like creatures aren't tied to any main story quest, and the game can be completed without fighting a single Lynel. Here's a list of all Lynel in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

Red-maned Lynels

East of Tama Pond in the Hebra Mountains (-2733, 1866, 0341)

North Akkala Valley, towards the east of Death Mountain (3689, 2873, 0037)

Tanegar Canyon, near the Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower (-2154, 1504, 0218)

North of Gerudo Highlands, near the canyon (-3359, 0039, 0098)

Blue-maned Lynels

Towards the West of Lanayru Highlands (2739, -0982, 0247)

Rabia Plains, towards the north of Kakariko Village (2464, -0588, 0110)

Nautelle Wetlands (-0623, -3825, 0050)

Towards the south of Kincaid Island (2045, -0341, 0009)

Harfin Valley (0098, -3377, 0005)

Stalry Plateau, near the Spectacle Rock in the Gerudo Desert (-1493, -2714, 0148)

Top of Herba West Summit (-4558, 2681, 0228)

White-maned Lynels

Kamah Plateau, towards the west of Floria Falls (1490, -2996, 0211)

The Depths below Hyrule Castle (-0346, 0495, -0404)

The Depths below Highland Stable (-2769, -2244, -0482)

Finally, if you're looking for the ultimate combat and skills challenge in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, head to the Floating Coliseum at (-0708, -1551, -0517), where you can fight a gauntlet of five Lynels.

