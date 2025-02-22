All Madlantis photo rally locations from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii features an exciting photo rally in Madlantis, where players must find certain locations. This requires them to explore the vibrant pirate fortress while capturing memorable moments. Unlike other challenges, it is packed with photo rally objectives hidden behind story progression, making the hunt even more thrilling. Whether you’re navigating the bustling Bar District or admiring the grandeur of the Coliseum, each spot captures the vibrant essence of this pirate haven.

Here’s a complete guide to all Madlantis photo rally locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, detailing when each becomes accessible.

What are all the Madlantis Photo Rally locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

Overview of Madlantis photo rally locations

Complete the tasks (Image via SEGA)

Madlantis is teeming with iconic landmarks and quirky backdrops, perfect for the photo rally challenge. However, many of these spots remain locked until certain story events are completed. To help you track each objective, here’s a detailed table of all the Madlantis photo rally locations, including when they become available and their exact descriptions.

Location Availability Description Square In Front Of Bar Immediately accessible Located in the Bar District's northeast corner, marked by a massive anchor between the Batting Center and the Dunghill bar. Inside The Bar Immediately accessible Golden ship's wheel inside the Dunghill bar, on the left side as you enter. Bar Sign Immediately accessible Above the entrance of the Dunghill bar in the northeast corner of Madlantis. Battling Center Sign Immediately accessible Found in the same area as the Dunghill bar, on the right side near the anchor. Look Up At The Pier Immediately accessible Traffic light on the main path between the Bar District and the Coliseum, east of the Goromaru. The Walls Of The Coliseum After reaching the Coliseum area High above to the left as you enter the Coliseum area, near a woman and a Kappa statue. In Front Of The Pier After docking Goromaru MCU sign directly in front of your ship, slightly to the left along the main path. Bar District Entrance After entering the Bar District Signboard on the right wall as you ascend the stairs into the Bar District. Coliseum Signboard After accessing the Pirate's Coliseum Located above the head of the Coliseum Receptionist at the Coliseum desk. Coliseum Grounds After accessing the Pirate's Coliseum Coconut man (Lost coconut Kametaro) figure to the right of the Coliseum Receptionist. Gaming Hall Square After the first Coliseum battle Hidden above the Gaming Hall entrance, facing north near the Gaming Hall boat. Logo Of A Golf Center After entering the Gaming Hall On the left as you enter the Gaming Hall, near the Golf in Madlantis center. Shop At The Gaming Hall After entering the Gaming Hall Pair of Ukulele figures next to the clown in the tent north of Golf in Madlantis. Cache For Cash After accessing The Queen's Castle Above the path northwest of the Wooden Whale near The Queen's Castle dock. Inside The Hotel After clearing the first Tournament of Captains Statue on the left immediately upon entering the hotel.

Exploring Madlantis for photo rally objectives

Alo-Happy tours in Pirate Yakuza (Image via SEGA)

Madlantis offers a rich and immersive environment, filled with hidden details and landmarks that make the photo rally challenge worthwhile. The Bar District alone has multiple objectives clustered together, while the Coliseum area features some of the trickiest shots to capture.

By understanding where each objective is located and when it becomes available, players can maximize their exploration and enjoy every moment of this pirate adventure.

Tips for completing the Madlantis Photo Rally

The key to mastering the Madlantis Photo Rally is to pay attention to your surroundings and revisit areas after completing story objectives. Many landmarks are hidden in plain sight but require a change in perspective, like looking up or behind objects. Also, interacting with characters in the vicinity can provide subtle hints about nearby photo spots.

Madlantis is one of the most dynamic and detailed locations in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and the photo rally challenge makes exploring it even more engaging. By following this guide and using the table for reference, you can easily capture every memorable moment.

