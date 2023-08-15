All Magic: The Gathering Wilds of Eldraine draft archetypes - Rat aggro, enchants, food, and more

Magic: The Gathering’s new Wilds of Eldraine set has a series of 10 deck archetypes you can use in drafting. This isn’t uncommon for Wizards of the Coast, but the options are very interesting going into this new expansion. The previous Eldraine expansion was single-color focused. The new one, on the other hand, presents a dual-color-themed set similar to what you’d find in the Ravnica block.

The way that Wizards of the Coast formatted these draft archetypes is that they also follow a particular fairy tale. That way, if you’re drafting a particular color pair, it will feel like these cards naturally fit together and are thematically similar.

New Wilds of Eldraine draft archetypes coming to Magic: The Gathering

The upcoming expansion partners the stories with the deck archetypes. Unlike Throne of Eldraine, Wilds of Eldraine is more built around fairy tales compared to Arthurian legend. This Magic: The Gathering expansion has some very familiar stories to tell, and they’re going to feel closer to the Brothers Grimm compared to what you might find in Disney.

The new deck archetypes promise to be very interesting in MTG (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

The developers of Magic: The Gathering’s Wilds of Eldraine confirmed that these color pairings are designed to be used together. You surely aren’t required to, but it will likely make for more desirable combos and synergies. Here are the 10 types of deck archetypes draft players will have access to.

Draft archetypes available

Red/Green: 4+ Power Creatures (Ruby & The Wolf)

White/Black: Bargain & Sacrifice (Pale as Snow)

Green/Blue: Ramp to mana value 5+ (The Kingdom of Storms)

Black/Green: Midrange Food (Greta, Witch Hunter)

White/Blue: Tap enemy creatures (The Frost Queen)

Blue/Black: Faerie Type/Control (Enchanting Slumber)

Red/White: Aggro/Play 2 Permanents (Brawl at the Grand Ball)

Green/White: Enchant my creatures (Armont & The Beasts)

Blue/Red: Instants, Sorceries, Adventures (The Magician's Misstep)

Black/Red: Rat tokens aggro (The Dark Piper)

Each of these draft archetypes fits a particular fairy tale as well. For example, the Red/Green deck is Little Red Riding Hood, the Black/Red deck is the Pied Piper of Hamlin, and the Black/Green one is Hansel & Gretel.

These cards represent the other deck archetypes for MTG (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

These archetypes in Magic: The Gathering also have a legendary creature associated with them, though they are not all Mythic Rare value cards. Many of them are uncommon but are still powerful cards.

If you’re looking to play a specific type of deck, you likely want at least those deck leaders and similarly-themed cards in the Wilds of Eldraine expansion. It will be interesting to see if these archetypes also work as well in non-draft situations as well, but we’ll have to wait until launch to see that pan out.

Magic: The Gathering's Wilds of Eldraine expansion releases on September 8, 2023; the previews will begin on August 15, 2023. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the most powerful MTG cards coming your way.