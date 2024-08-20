Black Myth Wukong features a ton of bosses, way more than what you usually see in action RPGs of similar ilk. While a majority of these bosses are part of the main story, some of them are completely optional. More often than not, the game does a good job at distinguishing between main story bosses and optional bosses, usually with a cutscene, or lack thereof.

However, certain main story bosses don't get a cutscene, which might prompt players to think they aren't part of the primary storyline. Bosses like the Liangxuzi or the Supreme Inspector don't get a cutscene that's as spectacular as the ones for Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master, but they are part of the main story.

Here's a look at all the main story bosses you will have to fight in Black Myth Wukong to progress the main story.

Trending

Note: This is an in-progress list based on my first playthrough of Black Myth Wukong. If we find some bosses from this list can be skipped to complete the main story, we will be updating it accordingly.

Struggling with what to do first as the Destined One? Check out our 5 best beginner tips for Black Myth Wukong to have an easier time

List of all main story bosses in Black Myth Wukong

A total of 88 bosses have been discovered so far, with certain chapters of the game hinting at the presence of a few more. Out of these 88 bosses, only a handful of them are necessary for progressing the story. The remaining bosses are either optional or tied to an NPC questline and require completing some complicated steps.

Some of the optional bosses in Black Myth Wukong are quite intriguing (Image via GameScience)

There are a total of six Chapters in Black Myth Wukong, and each one features at least three or more main bosses, with more than double that amount as optional encounters. The main bosses are also placed quite far apart from one another, and as such, they are much more challenging than the optional ones.

There are a few optional bosses that do give the main story ones a run for their money, like the Elder Jinchi, Black Loong, Yin Tiger, and The Duskveil. However, on average, when it comes to difficulty, the main story bosses usually take the cake. That being said, here's a list of all the main story bosses in each chapter of Black Myth Wukong:

Chapter 1 - Black Wind Mountain

Bullguard

Lingxuzi

Whiteclad Noble

Black Wind King

Black Bear Guai

Chapter 2 - Yellow Wind Village

King of Flowing Sands and Second Rat Prince

Tiger Vanguard

Yellow Wind Sage

Chapter 3 - The New West (Thunderclap Temple)

Macaque Chief

Kang-Jin Loong

Captain Wise-Voice

Kang-Jin Star

Captain Kalpa-Wave

Yellowbrow

Chapter 4 - The Webbed Hollow

The Second Sister

Right Hand of Buddha

Zhu Bajie

Violet Spider

Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master

Chapter 5 - Ashen Pass

Pale-Axe Stalwart

Five Elements Cart

Fast as Wind and Quick as Fire

Misty Cloud and Cloudy Mist

Keeper of Flaming Mountains

Yin-Yang Fish

Red Boy

Yaksha King

Chapter 6 - Foothills

Supreme Inspector

Gold Armored Rhino

Cloudtreading Deer

Feng-Tail General

Emerald-Armed Mantis

Stone Monkey

The Great Sage's Broken Shell

The Supreme Inspector is a mandatory boss in Chapter 6 (Image via GameScience)

While we did finish the game, we weren't able to find the secret boss as well as the location that developer GameScience alluded to before Black Myth Wukong's release. Although I'm not sure, judging from the hidden Grand Pagoda area in Chapter 3, it can be speculated that the true final boss only appears after you complete a certain number of optional questlines.

Once we do find the true final boss and its location, this list will be updated alongside the method to unlock it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback