All main story quests in Sand Land

Sand Land’s main story quests comprise both the manga canon and the anime, which debuted in 2024. During several hours of gameplay, players will encounter both allies and foes while exploring the dry land that Beelzebub calls home.
The Sand Land main story quests expand greatly on the overall experience that Akira Toriyama crafted. Players can choose to only do the MSQ if they want, but the way to get as powerful as possible involves exploring the entire geography. Whether completing bounty bosses like the Spades Boss or doing side quests, there’s so much to this world.
Main Story Quests found in Sand Land
The beginning of the main story quests in Sand Land is similar to the manga, in which Beelzebub is stealing water from the military to bring to others. There are noteworthy deviations, but fans will see plenty of familiar sights and faces throughout this lengthy, open-world action RPG.
The manga canon appears to end around the mission Water to the World!, and the anime’s second season will pick up somewhere around that point. All the story content from thereon out is in the anime, instead of the original manga. Below is every main story quest in Sand Land:
MSQ list
- Water Delivery!
- Hitting the Road
- Head to the Legendary Spring.
- Get food and water in town.
- A tank? Sign Me Up!
- Need a Lift, Ann?
- Tank Repairs
- A Jump-bot?! Gimme!
- The East Valley
- Speaking the Truth
- Headin’ South!
- The Legendary Spring
- Royal Secrets No More
- Water to the World!
- Delivery for the Picchi
- Surveying the Big Dam
- Rao’s Suspicions
- Aquanium Recovery
- To Forest Land!
- Rescue Mission!
- Sunken Battleship
- A Man of Chivalry
- On the Brink
- Taking Back the King
- To Trikke, Pronto!
- Joining Forces
- Counteroffensive!
- A Royal Rescue
- The Two Kings
- The Flying Fortress Garam
Many of the major bosses in the game, such as Supreme Commander Bred were not in the manga. The antagonists are found in Forest Land creations in the second season/story, which takes place in the anime.
The main story quests are very straightforward and do not require too many puzzles or challenges to overcome. The hardest parts are probably stealth missions, depending on how players feel about that kind of gameplay. There is plenty of other content, though. There are races to challenge, bounty to collect, ruins to explore, and plenty of bots to build.
Sand Land brings to life Akira Toriyama’s classic manga in a brand-new format, for fans worldwide. You can learn more about the game in our in-depth review.