All Marvel Rivals heroes and villains revealed so far

Following its debut reveal, fans wonder which Marvel Rivals heroes and villains will make it into the final roster. Marvel's universe is teeming with varied and unique characters many of whom are exciting potential picks for the third-person hero shooter. While the game is still in alpha, as witnessed by the latest Marvel Rivals closed playtest, developer NetEase has showcased which characters made it in.

Thus far, many iconic names have emerged who are obvious no-brainers but there are also many underrated picks that players are hyped about. Let's take a look at all Marvel Rivals heroes as well as villains in the game.

All confirmed Marvel Rivals heroes and villains

A total of 19 Marvel heroes and villains have been confirmed to appear at launch, and more will certainly be disclosed as we head closer to the final launch as well as post-launch:

Iron Man

Iron Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Everyone's beloved philanthropist Iron Man is here to save the day. Clad in his iconic armor, this DPS hero can take to the skies - not unlike Overwatch's Pharah - in Marvel Rivals. He launches projectiles from his hands in addition to a powerful uni-beam and micro-missiles. His Ultimate launches a devastating area-of-impact damage thanks to a powerful pulse cannon.

The Incredible Hulk

Hulk in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Beware this Tank-class beast during skirmishes as Hulk/Bruce Banner is a force to be reckoned with. As expected, he utilizes his fists to deal with powerful blows. He can also use his radioactive powers to augment allies and ensnare foes. Be wary though, as taking too much damage will revert Hulk into his human Bruce Banner form who is armed with a pistol.

Spider-Man

Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Everyone's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is here and just might be one of the most fun DPS picks among all Marvel Rivals heroes and villains. He utilizes both melee and ranged attacks to deal damage and pull foes. He can also swing around using webbing and crawl on surfaces, true to his character. His Ultimate launches a 360-degree cluster of webs that deal heavy damage.

Peni Parker

Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Peter's daughter Peni Parker arrives to fight in her mechanical SP//dr suit, launching web cluster projectiles. She is a Tank hero who can deploy webs and mines to aid in crowd control. Her Ultimate enhances the suit, dealing devastating damage to foes by constantly deploying webs and mines.

Black Panther

Black Panther in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Hero of Wakanda is one of the most eagerly anticipated picks of the Marvel rivals heroes roster. A fairly agile DPS hero who can scale walls despite his size, he attacks using his claws to deal damage. His Ultimate unleashes the humungous panther god Bast upon foes to damage and mark them.

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Doctor seems like an interesting pick among all Marvel Rivals heroes due to boasting a plethora of distinct abilities. While this Tank can damage foes from afar and take flight too, he is also able to create a portal usable by the team to move between areas and protect allies using a shield. His Ultimate sucks out foes' Souls to deal damage to them when back in their body.

Star-Lord

Star-Lord in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy are accounted for as well, including the star of the show, Star-Lord. He possesses dual Element Guns, ensuring he excels from medium range and has drawn comparisons to Overwatch's Tracer. He is also a fairly agile DPS, being able to both evade in a direction and glide. His Ultimate is very strong, causing him to fly and auto-lock onto enemies to damage them.

Groot

Groot in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The fan-favorite alien tree from Star-Lord's gang is one of the several Tanks among all Marvel Rivals heroes and villains. He attacks using vines and can conjure walls to prevent incoming damage, allowing allies to push up. His powerful Ultimate sends out a cluster of vines that imprisons nearby foes for heavy damage.

Rocket

Rocket in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The cheeky weapons specialist is another favorite pick that fans expected to be part of the Marvel Rivals heroes lineup. Interestingly, he is a Support class hero who can both damage foes and heal allies with his gun. While his Ultimate grants damage boost to allies, his clutch revive ability makes him the Mercy of Marvel Rivals.

Mantis

Mantis in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Another hero from GOTG, Mantis brings her Support abilities to the frontline. She can attack foes with thorns while healing allies with orbs. Furthermore, she can also damage boost allies to help them gain an edge over opponents in battle. Her Ultimate grants constant heal over time or damage boost, and can be toggled on the fly.

Storm

Storm in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

A couple of X-Men characters are also accounted for and Storm is one of them. The bewitching manipulator of lighting and storms is a DPS force to be reckoned with in Marvel Rivals. She deals wind damage to foes, but can also augment allies and herself with a damage or speed boost by changing weather aura. Her Ultimate turns her into a massive tornado that sucks in foes to deal massive damage.

Magneto

Magneto in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Magneto emerges as a Tank hero and, of all the characters in the Marvel Rivals heroes and villains roster, is the most similar to Overwatch's Sigma. He launches magnetic orbs to hurt foes, shields allies with a bubble, and can also deploy a rectangular shield to block incoming attacks. His Ultimate causes him to float in the air to conjure a magnetic meteor which is hurled at foes below.

The Punisher

The Punisher in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The brutal Punisher brings his arsenal of weapons to wreak havoc. As a DPS, his main weapons include a rifle and a shotgun for both medium and close-ranged combat. He can also use a grapple to reach vantage points and set down a stationary turret to rain hell.

Luna Snow

Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The K-Pop idol-turned-superhero flaunts her ice magic as a Support role character among the Marvel Rivals heroes. Her ice shards can heal allies and hurt foes and she can freeze enemies as well. Her Ultimate allows her to heal in an AOE (area of effect) or damage boost allies.

Namor

Namor in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The part-mermaid hero is also a playable DPS character in Marvel Rivals. He is more or less Overwatch's Torbjorm as his primary means of attacking includes spawning turrets. However, he still has his handy trident to deal damage from afar. His Ultimate summons Giganto to crush enemies at the target location.

Magik

Magik in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Also one of the X-Men, Magik is one of the few melee DPS characters among the confirmed Marvel Rivals heroes lineup. She uses her Soulsword to attack foes. She can teleport a distance to juggle her attacks and also summon minions. Her Ultimate turns her into Darkchild, enhancing all her abilities.

Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The reality-altering sorceress is a threat on the battlefield among the roster of Marvel rivals heroes. She can damage enemies by siphoning energy from them, similar to Overwatch's Moira - however, the Scarlet Witch is a purely DPS hero. She can evade foes and her Ultimate charges up energy to deal devastating damage around her.

Loki

Loki in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Asgardian god of mischief brings his bag of trickery to Marvel Rivals. Loki is a Support class hero who can both heal and attack foes using magic missiles. He can deploy a regeneration field for allies and also conjure a decoy to distract foes. His Ultimate allows copying a target enemy, granting him all of their abilities.

Hela

Hela in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Asgardian Goddess of Death is the newest addition to the Marvel Rivals heroes roster. She rules the battle with highly damaging projectile attacks and can shapeshift into a bird to escape trouble. She can also lob a small gravity well that snares nearby foes. Her Ultimate lets her soar into the air and launch rocket-esque projectiles upon foes below from a first-person perspective.

This is all players need to know about all the Marvel Rivals heroes as well as villains that are confirmed to be part of the roster.