All Master Kohga locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Master Kohga makes a surprising return in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, despite facing a crushing defeat against Link, in the previous game, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. Much like any other major boss character in the game, he features an elaborate quest chain you'll need to follow to battle him (once again).

Much like the previous game, the Yiga clan quests that ultimately lead to the boss fight against Master Kohga are scattered across multiple different regions across Hyrule. This time, the twist is that most of the Yiga clan and Master Kohga quests are unlocked within the Depths, which you can access fairly early in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Here's a comprehensive guide on all the Master Kohga locations and a few tips and tricks to help you easily defeat the boss in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Master Kohga in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Your first encounter with Master Kohga happens during the main story quest, A Mystery in the Dungeons. Following this quest will eventually lead you to the Great Abandoned Central Mine within the Depths, where you can start the first step towards the Yiga clan side quest.

Here, you will face the enigmatic leader of the Yiga Clan for the first time in the game.

You need to progress through the story quite a bit, until you reach Hyrule and also get the Paraglider to access the Depths. The boss fight against Master Kohga isn't particularly tough but can be quite frustrating, as he will try to ram you with his newly built, slow-moving car. The trick to defeating Kohga is to scale the vehicle and deal damage to the boss.

Once you defeat Master Yiga in the Great Abandoned Central Mine, you will need to find him in three other locations across the map of Hyrule. Here's a list of all the locations where you can find Master Kohga in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

Location 1: The Great Abandoned Central Mine (towards the north of Hylia Canyon Mine)

(towards the north of Hylia Canyon Mine) Location 2: Abandoned Gerudo Mine (towards the south of Abandoned Kara Kara Mine)

(towards the south of Abandoned Kara Kara Mine) Location 3: Abandoned Lanayru Mine (separate section within the Depths, accessible via Lanayru Wetlands Chasm)

(separate section within the Depths, accessible via Lanayru Wetlands Chasm) Location 4: Abandoned Hebra Mine (accessible via the Rito Village Chasm)

Once you find Master Kohga in all the locations and defeat him for good, you will be rewarded with some of the best end-game weapons, as well as a plethora of rare resources that you can use to craft recipes and also use for fusing with weapons.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

