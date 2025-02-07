All Mementos in Civilization 7 and how to unlock

Civilization 7 brings many new changes to the beloved 4X strategy series, including Mementos. These are milestone rewards for reaching specific goals; however, they also offer various perks to enhance the core experience across the game's meaty campaign. These perks range from new Attribute Points to bonuses for allied units.

Players aiming to cover all fronts should be invested in what each perk does and how to get it as they progress in the game. Read on to know more.

All Mementos and how to unlock them in Civilization 7

Each leader across the Ages can equip Mementos (Image via 2K)

Mementos are largely obtained via the Foundation Path or a leader's Leader Path during gameplay. It should be noted that any unlocked Mementos can be equipped in Memento Slots, of which there are two for each leader. This allows for further customization to tackle scenarios in different ways.

Here is every Memento in the game.

Memento Perk How To Unlock Inscribed Sling Bullet +1 Military Attribute Point Reach Level 2 on the Foundation Path Complaint to Ea-nasir +1 Economic Attribute Point Reach Level 2 on the Foundation Path Treaty of Kadesh +1 Diplomatic Attribute Point Reach Level 3 on the Foundation Path Groma +1 Expansionist Attribute Point Reach Level 3 on the Foundation Path Shakokidogu +1 Cultural Attribute Point Reach Level 4 on the Foundation Path Antikythera Mechanism +1 Scientific Attribute Point Reach Level 4 on the Foundation Path Sword of Brennus +400 Gold for every Settlement returned in a Peace Deal Reach Level 5 on the Foundation Path Lydian Lion +200 Gold per Age at the start of an Age Reach Level 6 on the Foundation Path Imago Mundi +3 Sight instead of +1 for Scout's Search & Lookout Abilities Reach Level 7 on the Foundation Path Corpus Juris Civilis Start with one extra Social Policy Slot Reach Level 8 on the Foundation Path The Travels of Marco Polo +50 Gold for every 100 tiles explored by your Units Reach Level 9 on the Foundation Path Equestrian Figure +50 percent Reduction in Commander Recovery Time Reach Level 14 on the Foundation Path Pochteca Backpack 5 Range for all Trade Routes Reach Level 19 on the Foundation Path Colada & Tizona +2 Combat Strength for Units adjacent to 2 or more enemy Units Reach Level 24 on the Foundation Path Shisa Necklace Gain 100 Influence when you become Suzerain of a City-State Reach Level 29 on the Foundation Path Agincourt Arrowhead +1 Movement for Ranged Units Reach Level 34 on the Foundation Path Garuda Statue +1 Population to your smallest Settlement every time you start a Celebration Reach Level 39 on the Foundation Path The Art of War +10 percent Commander XP +50 percent Commander XP when your Commander is within the Command Radius of a higher level Commander Reach Level 44 on the Foundation Path Royal Game of Ur 10 percent Science when outpaced in Tech by at least half of the other Leaders 10 percent Culture when outpaced in Civics by at least half of the other Leaders Reach Level 49 on the Foundation Path Takoba +1 Combat Strength for all Units in Plains and Desert Reach Level 2 with Amina Kwalkwali +1 Gold per Age for each Resource assigned to Cities Reach Level 5 with Amina Rawani +3 Combat Strength to a Unit's next attack after they destroy an enemy Unit Reach Level 9 with Amina Chakra +1 Food in the Capital for every 5 excess Happiness Reach Level 2 with Ashoka, World Renouncer Gold & Sapphire Flowers Gain 100 Food in the Capital when you spend an Attribute Point on the Expansionist Attribute Tree Reach Level 5 with Ashoka, World Renouncer Diamond Throne During a Celebration, +1 Happiness per Quarter per Age Reach Level 9 with Ashoka, World Renouncer Chanda-Mahasena +5 Combat Strength against Fortified Districts for all Units during a Celebration Reach Level 2 with Ashoka, World Conqueror Silk Uttariya +2 Production per Age in Cities with positive Happiness Reach Level 5 with Ashoka, World Conqueror Lion Capital Commanders receive +50 percent XP during a Celebration Reach Level 9 with Ashoka, World Conqueror Corona Civica +1 Settlement Limit per Age but increases the cost of Convert to City by 50 percent Reach Level 2 with Augustus Breastplate +2 Food per Age in Towns Reach Level 5 with Augustus Clipeus Virtutis +1 Production in the Capital for every Town Reach Level 9 with Augustus Bifocals Gain 50 Influence after researching a Tech or Civic Mastery Reach Level 2 with Benjamin Franklin Kite & Key 10 percent Science towards researching Tech Masteries Reach Level 5 with Benjamin Franklin Glass Armonica 10 percent Science and Happiness for you and your ally when in an Alliance Reach Level 9 with Benjamin Franklin Eagle Banner Cities gain 5 percent bonus Science Efficiency per Great Work they contain (maxes out at 25 percent) Reach Level 2 with Catherine the Great Potemkin's Sword-Knot +1 Movement for Commanders Reach Level 5 with Catherine the Great Great Imperial Crown Cities gain +5 percent Science per Great Work on display (maxes out at 25 percent) Reach Level 9 with Catherine the Great Joyeuse +2 Happiness per Age for every Cavalry Unit Reach Level 2 with Charlemagne Globus Cruciger +50 Influence when you spend an Attribute Point on the Diplomatic Attribute Tree Reach Level 5 with Charlemagne Tencendur +1 Movement for Cavalry Units Reach Level 9 with Charlemagne Brush & Scroll +5 percent Growth Rate in Cities for every Specialist in that City (maxes out at 25 percent) Reach Level 2 with Confucius Altar Set +1 Culture and Gold from Specialists Reach Level 5 with Confucius The Analects +1 Science per Specialist Reach Level 9 with Confucius Walking Stick +1 Science per Age on Military Buildings Reach Level 2 with Friedrich, Oblique Order of the Black Eagle Badge Gain 50 Production when you spend an Attribute Point on the Militaristic Attribute Tree Reach Level 5 with Friedrich, Oblique Krone von Friedrich I +2 Combat Strength for All Units when using Coordinated Attack or Focus Fire Reach Level 9 with Friedrich, Oblique Flute +1 Culture per Age on Military Buildings Reach Level 2 with Friedrich, Baroque Voltaire's Edits Gain 50 Culture when you spend an Attribute Point on the Culture Attribute Tree Reach Level 5 with Friedrich, Baroque Anti-Machiavel +2 free War Support on all wars declared against you Reach Level 9 with Friedrich, Baroque Lantern A Migrant appears in the Capital whenever you complete an Espionage Action without being detected Reach Level 2 with Harriet Tubman Satchel If a Settler is defeated, it respawns in your Capital after 3 turns (Standard Speed) Reach Level 5 with Harriet Tubman Sidearm +3 Combat Strength to your Units below 50 percent health Reach Level 9 with Harriet Tubman Royal Mace +1 Gold per Age for each imported Resource Reach Level 2 with Hatshepsut False Beard +2 Culture on Wonders Reach Level 5 with Hatshepsut Uraeus +10 percent Culture if you have the most Wonders +10 percent Production towards constructing Wonders if you don't Reach Level 9 with Hatshepsut Golden Seal Stone +1 Influence per Age on Science Buildings Reach Level 2 with Himiko, Queen of Wa Dotaku Gain 50 Science when you spend an Attribute Point on the Scientific Attribute Tree Reach Level 5 with Himiko, Queen of Wa Yasakani no Magatama +2 Science per Age for every Technology Mastery completed Reach Level 9 with Himiko, Queen of Wa Yata no Kagami +20 Culture per Age at the start of every Celebration Reach Level 2 with Himiko, High Shaman Sakaki Branch +25 percent Production towards constructing Happiness Buildings Reach Level 5 with Himiko, High Shaman Kusanagi no Tsurugi +3 Culture and -1 Science per Age on Happiness Buildings Reach Level 9 with Himiko, High Shaman Traveller's Sandals Gain 10 of the corresponding yield whenever you spend an Attribute Point Reach Level 2 with Ibn Battuta Merchant's Saddle +1 Movement and Sight for Scouts, Merchants, and Settlers Reach Level 5 with Ibn Battuta The Rihla +1 Culture, Gold, Happiness, and Science per turn per Age for each Attribute Tree in which you have points Reach Level 9 with Ibn Battuta Queen's Jewelry +2 Gold on Natural Wonders Reach Level 2 with Isabella Ballestilla +1 Sight for Naval Units Reach Level 5 with Isabella Padrón Real +100 percent yields on Natural Wonders, if you are working the most Natural Wonder tiles +2 Combat Strength for Naval Units if you are not Reach Level 9 with Isabella Forget-me-not Gain 10 Happiness per Age for completing Narrative Events Reach Level 2 with José Rizal Ophthalmoscope +25 percent Celebration duration Reach Level 5 with José Rizal Noli Me Tángere +10 percent to Science, Culture, and Gold for each Legacy Path completed in this Age Reach Level 9 with José Rizal Letter to Adrienne +2 Happiness per Age for each Social Policy slotted in your Government Reach Level 2 with Lafayette Hermione Model +1 Movement to all Naval Units Reach Level 5 with Lafayette Tricolor Cockade +2 Culture and Happiness per Age in the Capital for every Tradition, but not Policy, slotted into your Government Reach Level 9 with Lafayette Discorsi Sopra Livio Costs opponents 50 percent more Influence to reject your Diplomatic Actions Reach Level 2 with Machiavelli Dell'Arte della Guerra +5 Gold per Sanction you have active per Age Reach Level 5 with Machiavelli Il Principe Declaring a Formal War decreases relationship with all untargeted Civilizations by 25 Reach Level 9 with Machiavelli Portrait of Josephine +2 Gold per Age for every Leader you are Unfriendly or Hostile with Reach Level 2 with Napoleon, Emperor Green Colonel's Jacket +1 Gold per Age per Trade Route doubled if you have the highest number of Trade Routes Reach Level 5 with Napoleon, Emperor Crown of Napoleon Gain 100 Gold per Age when a Formal War is declared against you Reach Level 9 with Napoleon, Emperor Artilleryman's Gloves +1 Culture per Age for every Army Commander Level Reach Level 2 with Napoleon, Revolutionary Bicorne Hat +1 Movement for Infantry Units Reach Level 5 with Napoleon, Revolutionary Legion d'honneur Grand Eagle and Cross Units in a Command Radius heal +10 HP after defeating an enemy Unit Reach Level 9 with Napoleon, Revolutionary Topayauri +1 Food per Age in Districts adjacent to Mountains Reach Level 2 with Pachacuti All-T'oqapu Tunic +3 Sight for Scouts adjacent to Mountains Reach Level 5 with Pachacuti Mascapaycha +1 Gold and Food from Specialists in tiles adjacent to Mountains Reach Level 9 with Pachacuti Poteskwate +1 Food per Age in Settlements for each City-State you are Suzerain of Reach Level 2 with Tecumseh Warclub +1 Combat Strength for all Units for every City-State you are Suzerain of Reach Level 5 with Tecumseh Wampum Belt +1 Production per Age in Settlements for each City-State you are Suzerain of Reach Level 9 with Tecumseh Kiem +1 Science for every Commander Level Reach Level 2 with Trung Tac Ankus +1 free War Support on all wars Reach Level 5 with Trung Tac Dong Son Drum Declaring war against another Civilization grants a Celebration Reach Level 9 with Trung Tac Scythian Battle-Axe +1 Gold per Age for every Commander XP earned Reach Level 2 with Xerxes, King of Kings Lotus Blossom +4 percent of your Gold income as additional Science and Culture Reach Level 5 with Xerxes, King of Kings Golden Sceptre +3 Gold per Age for each other Civilization's Settlement you have conquered Reach Level 9 with Xerxes, King of Kings Incense Censer +2 Culture per Age for every active Trade Route Reach Level 2 with Xerxes, the Achaemenid Gold Fluted Phiale +1 Trade Route Limit with all other Leaders Reach Level 5 with Xerxes, the Achaemenid Chalcedony Seal +3 Culture and Gold for Unique Buildings and Improvements if you have three or more Unique Buildings or Improvements Reach Level 9 with Xerxes, the Achaemenid

Lastly, it should also be noted that Mementos can be toggled on or off during multiplayer sessions. This way, things are fairer for all players across the board.

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 is available to purchase on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

