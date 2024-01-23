All Monopoly Go Jungle Treasures rewards and milestones

The Monopoly Go Jungle Treasures event has returned to help tycoons pave their way to riches in Scopely’s popular board game. In the latest event, you can earn Pickaxe tokens and use them to dig up ancient treasures from the jungles. Completely excavating from these digging grounds will help you earn amazing rewards.

This article explores the milestones in the Monopoly Go Jungle Treasures event and the rewards you can earn for completing them.

The complete list of milestones and rewards of the Monopoly Go Jungle Treasures event

The Monopoly Go Jungle Treasures event kicked off on January 22, 2024, with 20 milestones and many rewards. The event will be live until January 26, 2024, and can help you earn over 5K dice rolls, many in-game cash rewards, and sticker packs.

Here is a complete list of all milestones and rewards for this event.

1st Milestone: 25 free dice rolls and 2 Pickaxe tokens

75 free dice rolls and a Yellow Sticker Pack

Emoji

125 free dice rolls and 2 Pickaxe tokens

In-game cash rewards and 3 Pickaxe tokens

150 free dice rolls

In-game cash rewards and 3 Pickaxe tokens

175 free dice rolls

In-game cash rewards and Pink Sticker pack

250 free dice rolls

Cash Prize and 4 Pickaxe tokens

Pink sticker pack

300 free dice rolls, 30 Mins Sticker Boom, and Shield Skin

In-game cash rewards, Blue Sticker pack

350 free dice rolls

Pot token

In-game cash rewards and 5 Pickaxe tokens

450 free dice rolls

In-game cash rewards, 5 Pickaxe tokens

In-game cash rewards, 5 Pickaxe tokens 20th Milestone: 2.5K free dice rolls, in-game cash rewards, and a Purple Sticker pack

What is the best strategy for the Monopoly Go Jungle Treasures event?

Fly away to the jungles and unearth the treasures (Image via Scopely)

Pay attention to the treasures by checking the empty collection at the top before digging up using Pickaxe tokens. Since you will use one Pickaxe to dig up one block, you must be careful which block you are digging.

If a block is empty, consider digging up other blocks away from the previous one. This way, you can minimize wasting your Pickaxe tokens. You can consider this strategy while excavating treasures in the Monopoly Go Jungle Treasures event.

The smallest treasure takes two blocks, and the bigger ones can take up to six blocks. So, you should set a strategy instead of digging up every block in a row or column. Opting for the blocks in the middle might increase your chances as well.

Try to collect more Pickaxe tokens in the next few days and use them strategically to dig up the lost treasures and pave your path to riches.