All mounts in Soulmask, explored

Soulmask is a newly released open-world survival game set in a Mesoamerican world. The game has all the genre cliches, a map filled with wilderness, various animals, and resources that you have to kill and collect to survive in a hostile world. Initially, you start with nothing, but slowly you not only build a place for yourself but also build a community under you.

But the most unique aspect of the game is the titular, Soulmask. This mysterious mask grants the player various abilities that help them survive and uncover its secrets. It is a daunting task and to do so, you will need all the help from other humans as well as animals.

There are currently five animal mounts in the game, you can tame and then ride them using a saddle. Animal mounts can help you travel around the map and fight enemies.

All animal mounts in Soulmask

Panther: There are various locations where you can find the Panthers, we located the creature south of the Pyramid, northeast of the Barbarian Barrack, and in the lower section of the rainforest. Panther Saddle unlocks after you reach the Advancement of Bronze and have opened the Bronze Gear.

In that tree, you can unlock the saddle. It requires an awareness level of 25. To craft the saddle you will need:

20 leather

10 leather ropes

10 fine cotton

5 bronze ingots

Snow Leopard: Snow Leopard is the end-game mount of Soulmask. They are extremely aggressive and dangerous. Finding them is also pretty hard. Once you manage to tame a Snow Leopard in Soulmask, to ride it you will need the Snow Leopard Saddle. This saddle is under the Steel Age tab and inside the Steel Gear tree.

To craft the saddle you will need:

20 delicate leather

15 smooth cloth

10 cotton ropes

5 steel ingots

Ostrich: Ostrich is a great mid-way mount, it offers great speed and maneuverability. Although it is not as powerful as a Leopard, Ostrich can help you get out of rough situations. You can unlock the Ostrich saddle by unlocking the Glow of Iron Age in the Iron Gear tree.

To craft the saddle you will need:

20 premium leather

15 fine cotton

10 cotton ropes

5 Iron ingots

Alpaca and Llama: Alpaca and Llama are the most basic animal saddles in the game. Both of them will be available to you at the very start of the game. You can unlock both of them under the Dawn of the New Tribe tab and using the Leather Gear tree. Making these saddles requires an awareness level of 15.

Making the Alpaca saddle requires:

15 leather

10 leather ropes

10 coarse cotton

Llama saddle needs these components:

20 leather

10 leather ropes

15 coarse cotton

10 thin ropes

That’s all the animal mounts available in Soulmask so far. The game is still in Early Access, there could be more mounts added to the game in the future.

