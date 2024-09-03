MTG’s next set, Duskmourn: House of Horror, will feature some fascinating Commander precons. As with all major expansions to the classic card game, four Commander decks will be revealed, and in this case, all of them will have a particularly spooky theme. Duskmourn is one of the many realms of Magic: The Gathering, and is based on horror media from the 80s to the more modern era. Fans of horror films and books will no doubt see many familiar faces or concepts.

Duskmourn comes right on the heels of the most recent MTG set, Bloomburrow, which offered players adorable animals and powerful cards. While Duskmourn as a set won’t launch until later this month, we’ve got a good idea of what you can expect going forward.

Note: The full decklists have not been revealed yet. When those have been released, we’ll update this article accordingly.

All MTG Duskmourn Commander Precons, deckleaders, and decklists

Like all Commander decks, the MTG Duskmourn Precons will come with a Foil Commander, an additional foil Legendary, 98 regular cards, and a Collector Booster sample pack. However, there are some changes: the life wheel will not be in these precons, and there will be bringing back Archenemy Scheme cards. The following decks will be available:

Miracle Worker (White/Blue/Black)

Death Toll (Green/Black)

Endless Punishment (Black/Red)

Jump Scare! (Blue/Green)

1) Miracle Worker

Aminatou, Veil Piercer makes Enchantment decks run incredibly fast (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Miracle Worker is the only three-color MTG Duskmourn Commander Precon. Starring Aminatou, Veil Piercer, this deck is focused on the power of Enchantments. Aminatou, in particular, is one of the most important parts of the deck, thanks to her power to Surveil (look at the top two cards, put any of them into the grave, and any of them back on top in any order).

Then, you combine that with her other power, and suddenly Sagas, Enchantments, and Auras are far more deadly. She makes each enchantment in your hand have Miracle, and the Miracle cost is equal to the mana cost of that enchantment, reduced by four colorless mana. If a card is the first one you drew in a turn, you can cast it for its Miracle cost. This is the kind of deck I’d sneak an Omniscience into, just to see if I can get away with it.

2) Death Toll

Winter, Cynical Opportunist can drop your most powerful cards at a real bargain value (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

With a decent statline and cost, Winter, Cynical Opportunist is going to make your graveyard decks really pop off. Whenever she attacks, you mill three cards; she also has access to the Delirium ability. At the beginning of your end step, you may exile any number of cards from your graveyard, with a four or more card types among them.

If you do, put any permanent card from among them into play with a Finality Counter on it, so it would be exiled when it leaves play. I’m such a huge fan of this concept among the MTG Duskmourn Precons. Winter is a Commander I’d use anyway. It’s a fantastic way to fish for powerful cards to cheat into play, and with Deathtouch, it’s likely that she’ll stick around for a while.

3) Endless Punishment

Valgavoth is okay, but hopefully the deck around them will make up for his lack (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Endless Punishment, despite being a Rakdos deck, is probably the one I’m least interested in. This is based on the Commander of this MTG Duskmourn Commander Precon and nothing else. A 4/4 Elder Demon with Flying is not bad based on those stats. However, its ability is that whenever an opponent loses life for the first time during each of their turns, Valgavoth, Harrower of Souls gains a +1/+1 counter, and you draw a card.

That’s neat, but it’s only during your opponent’s turns. That means you’ll have to figure out clever ways to make sure they keep losing life. I’m sure the deck will come with that, and you’ll have a powerful, punishing demon, but I’m not sold just yet.

4) Jump Scare!

Zimone is wildly powerful in so many ways (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

You could probably guess the type of deck Jump Scare! is in MTG Duskmourn’s Commander Precons, just by looking at the color identity: Blue/Green. That means Mana Ramp! Zimone, Mystery Unraveler is an incredible new Commander who can Manfest Dread.

Whenever a land you control enters play, if this is the first time this has resolved this turn, look at the top two of your deck. Put one into play face down as a 2/2 creature, and the other into your graveyard. You can turn this face up any time for its mana cost if its a creature card.

However, if this is not the first time you’ve triggered this Landfall ability this turn, you can simply turn a permanent you control face up. That means any powerful card in your deck could suddenly be in play. Sure, you miss out on ETB (Enters the Battlefield) triggers, but there are so many amazing cards you can use this with. Plus, if you can return cards to your deck, you have an infinite source of value.

MTG Duskmourn launches on September 27, 2024, with the Commander Precons and regular booster packs launching on the same day.

