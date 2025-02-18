All Natural Wonders in Civilization 7

Natural Wonders are some of the most powerful features in Civilization 7. These breathtaking landmarks provide unique bonuses that can boost your city’s growth, science, production, or happiness. If you settle near one, it can shape the way you develop your civilization and influence your strategy throughout the game. Here's a list of all the Natural Wonders in Civilization 7 along with their effects.

Natural wonders in Civilization 7 and their effects

1) Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K Games|| Youtube/@One More Turn)

The Grand Canyon increases science output by providing +2 Science on all flat terrain within the settlement. This four-tile wonder cannot be crossed, so it serves as an advantage for research as well as a natural barrier that may affect city placement.

2) Great Barrier Reef

Great Barrier Reef in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K Games|| Youtube/@One More Turn)

This wonder boosts scientific progress by adding +2 Science to all adjacent marine tiles. It spans four tiles and is particularly valuable for coastal cities looking to maximize their research output.

3) Gullfoss

Gulfoss in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K Games|| Youtube/@One More Turn)

Gullfoss significantly enhances food production by granting +6 Food per Age. It also provides +1 Culture and +1 Production to surrounding rural tiles, making it a strong economic asset. Additionally, it grants fresh water access, helping cities grow faster. This wonder is a single tile and cannot be crossed.

4) Hoerikwaggo

Hoerikwaggo in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K Games|| Youtube/@One More Turn)

This wonder increases cultural output by providing +2 Culture, while also adding +4 Food per Age. Settlements near Hoerikwaggo benefit from +2 Happiness on adjacent quarters. It covers four tiles, making it a notable feature in city planning.

5) Iguazu Falls

Ignazu falls in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K Games|| Youtube/@One More Turn)

Iguazu Falls boosts city happiness and food supply, granting +2 Happiness and +4 Food per Age. It also improves production by adding +2 Production to adjacent quarters. Additionally, it provides fresh water, making it an ideal location for settlement growth. This is a one-tile wonder that cannot be crossed.

6) Kilimanjaro

Mt Kilimanjaro in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K Games|| Youtube/@One More Turn)

Kilimanjaro offers +2 Production and +4 Happiness per Age, making it valuable for both infrastructure and citizen satisfaction. However, since it consists of volcanic tiles, it may come with certain risks. The wonder spans three tiles in a triangle shape and is impassable.

7) Redwood Forest

Redwood Foirest in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K Games|| Youtube/@One More Turn)

Each of the three tiles that make up the Redwood Forest provides +2 Food, +2 Production, and +2 Happiness for the entire empire. Additionally, this wonder enhances all vegetated terrain in the settlement by granting +1 Science and +1 Culture. Unlike many other natural wonders, it is passable, making it easier to incorporate into city planning.

8) Thera

Thera in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K Games|| Youtube/@One More Turn)

Thera is a volcanic wonder that increases happiness and cultural development, providing +2 Happiness and +4 Culture per Age. It consists of four tiles, and its volcanic nature may present additional strategic considerations.

9) Torres del Paine

Torres del Paine in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K Games|| Youtube/@One More Turn)

Torres del Paine contributes +2 Food and +4 Happiness per Age, ensuring steady city growth and stability. Additionally, land units that move next to this wonder gain the ability to ignore rough terrain for the rest of the game. This can be a valuable advantage for military or exploration strategies. The wonder spans three tiles and is impassable.

10) Uluru

Uluru in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K Games|| Youtube/@One More Turn)

Uluru offers a significant happiness boost, granting +6 Happiness per Age. It also provides +2 Culture to desert terrain within the settlement, making it particularly useful for civilizations settling in arid regions. The wonder consists of a single tile and cannot be crossed.

11) Valley of Flowers

Valley of Flowers in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K Games|| Youtube/@One More Turn)

Valley of Flowers is a well-rounded wonder that boosts multiple resources. It provides +2 Food, +2 Gold, and +2 Happiness per Age. Additionally, it extends land trade route range by +10, making it highly beneficial for civilizations that rely on trade. This wonder covers two tiles and is passable.

12) Zhangjiajie

Zhang in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K Games|| Youtube/@One More Turn)

Zhangjiajie increases both happiness and production, granting +2 Happiness and +4 Production per Age. Additionally, it enhances rough terrain within the settlement by adding +2 Culture. The wonder spans two tiles and is impassable.

Choosing the right settlement location near a Natural Wonder can give you a long-term advantage in research, production, or city growth. If you find one early in the game, it can shape the way you develop your civilization and influence your path to victory.

