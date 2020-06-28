Free Fire mod apk: All you need to know

The use of any modified game clients is illegal and violates the rules laid down by the developers.

Many new players do not have an idea about the implications of using modded applications.

Free Fire, like any other mobile battle royale game, is very competitive. Players try their best to become the best among their peers and reach the highest tier. To reach the summit of the game, some players often take a wrong path like cheating or hacking.

Some players use third party tools to gain an unfair advantage over their competitors. One such illegal way is the use of modded applications.

What is Free Fire mod apk?

Free Fire mod apk is the modified version of the game client. The version claims to provide the players with various features that are not otherwise available in the game. Many websites and videos offer such mods and also claim that their version has an anti-ban feature. However, any use of such mods has severe consequences. You might get banned for using these modded Apks.

Does the Free Fire mod apk work?

It is highly unlikely that this mod functions as claimed. Most of the in-game currencies are stored on the game's server. Also, any other modifications from the client-side can be caught by the developers. It violates the rules laid down by the developers and is deemed to be illegal.

Is the mod apk legal?

Anti-Hack FAQ of Free Fire

Garena has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. According to the Anti-hack FAQ on the official website, modifying or using the game's modified client to play is considered cheating. It will be appropriately punished with permanent suspensions once found guilty.

It is also mentioned that the use of any third-party application providing the player an unfair advantage is not allowed. The use of any mod application or game clients is illegal and never recommended.

The players should never use the game's modded applications under any situation as it can have serious implications. Garena has also mentioned in a Facebook post that they have started banning several accounts, so it is better to be safe than sorry and never use such applications.