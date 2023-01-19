All new characters announced for Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage is coming soon for the Nintendo Switch and is arguably the most exciting release for the owners of Big N's hybrid console this month. As the latest installment in the acclaimed SRPG series, the game is also a celebration of the franchise's history.

This means that Fire Emblem Engage is home to a vast roster of unique heroes, including both old and new faces. Let's take a look at all the characters that are new to the franchise.

List of characters making their debut in Fire Emblem Engage

All these characters are NPCs that players will encounter in Fire Emblem Engage, and most of them can be recruited to your cause as the story progresses:

Alcryst: A prince of the Kingdom of Brodia, Alcryst is also the younger brother of Diamant. He is an archer but comes off as insecure in his own abilities.

Alear: The main protagonist of Fire Emblem Engage, Alear is the Divine Dragon. They are the child of the Divine Dragon Monarch Lumera and must thwart an ancient evil after waking from a millennia-long slumber. Their gender can be selected by the player character as either male or female.

Alfred: He is the first prince of the Kingdom of Firene. He is a Noble and also the older brother of Celine. He wields a lance and can often be seen on a horse mount.

Amber: Amber is a knight from Brodia and also a retainer to Alcryst. He is also a lance-wielding Lord who operates on a mount.

Boucheron: A good friend to Alfred, Boucheron is a proud knight of the Kingdom of Firene. This sticky fellow uses axes to dish out damage.

Bunet: A royal knight from the region of Solm, Bunet also prides himself on being an excellent cook for Fogado. He is a knight and thus has great mobility because he rides a mount in battle.

ChikoCheez @ChikoritaCheez This is all I hear when Clanne from Fire Emblem Engage talks This is all I hear when Clanne from Fire Emblem Engage talks https://t.co/5wmqM3E61r

Celine: The first princess of Firene, Celine is also the younger sister of Alfred. While not keen on fighting she can use magic to a good extent and is also good with weapons.

Chloe: Another knight of Firene, Chloe is a powerful soldier who rides on a flying mount with a lance.

Citrinne: One of Alcryst's retianers, Citrinne is a royal knight from Brodia and a powerful mage in Fire Emblem Engage.

Clanne: One of the youngest characters in the game, Clanne belongs to the Steward of the Dragon. This is a group that has sworn loyalty to protect the Divine Dragon and their family. He is a mage and also a brother to Framme

Diamant: He is the crown prince of the Kingdom of Brodia and also brother to Alcryst. He is as kind as he is serious on the battlefield and a sword-wielding Lord.

Etie: She is to Celine what Bouchard is the Alfred. Belonging to a family of nobles, Etie is also a knight from Firene. She specializes in archery.

Josh "Anoriand" Fagundes @AnoriandGD "Who are you using in Fire Emblem Engage, Josh?"



Timerra and Fogado.



"Okay, but who el-"



Timerra and Fogado.



"But what if the rest of your team comp me-"



I don't care. I will use them. Also, Timerra is gonna get the Eirika Emblem and she will wreck the whole world for me. "Who are you using in Fire Emblem Engage, Josh?"Timerra and Fogado."Okay, but who el-"Timerra and Fogado."But what if the rest of your team comp me-"I don't care. I will use them. Also, Timerra is gonna get the Eirika Emblem and she will wreck the whole world for me. https://t.co/1Ce6EuxBLT

Fogado: He is known as the First Prince of the Kingdom of Solm. He is Timmera's younger brother and uses a bow for offense while mounted

Framme: Also a member of the Steward of the Dragon, Framme is a monk. She is Clanne's twin sister in Fire Emblem Engage.

Griss: Belonging to the Four Hounds, Griss is a maniac who can use magic efficiently. He, alongside the other three members, aims to revive the evil Fell Dragon known as Sombron.

Goldmary: An Elusian royal knight, Goldmary is a lancer who is also Hortensia's retainer.

Hortensia: The young Hortensia is from Elusia and is a half-sibling to the kingdom's princess Ivy. She can use magic and rides a pegasus into battle.

Ivy: A key character in Fire Emblem Engage, she is the crown princess of the Kingdom of Elusia. She rides a wyvern and uses magic. Ivy is also a half-sister to Hortensia.

Serenes Forest @SerenesForest Fire Emblem Engage Profile 6/12



Kagetsu (VA: Takehito Koyasu) is a royal knight from Elusia, and Ivy's retainer. Has a cheerful, energetic and friendly personality. Because he was born in a secluded realm, he has an exotic tone of voice.



Halfway there now; time is ticking down. Fire Emblem Engage Profile 6/12Kagetsu (VA: Takehito Koyasu) is a royal knight from Elusia, and Ivy's retainer. Has a cheerful, energetic and friendly personality. Because he was born in a secluded realm, he has an exotic tone of voice.Halfway there now; time is ticking down. https://t.co/ahTqsINQl9

Jean: A young monk from a small village in Firene, he joins Alear not just to help their cause but also to become better at his profession.

Jade: A retainer to Diamant, Jade is a calm knight belonging to Brodia. She brings hurt to foes with her axe and shield combo.

Kagetsu: She belongs to Elusia and is a retainer to Ivy. She is a swordmaster and specialzies in weilding blades.

Lapis: A royal knight from Brodia, Lapis is a strong warrior despite her delicate appearance. She is Alcryst's retainer and has good hunting skills.

Lindon: Not much is known about him, but Lindon seems to be an older Priest from Elusia.

Louis: The happy Louis always possesses a friendly demeanor. Despite his calm appearance, he is a heavy-duty armor wielder ready to tank hits for his friends.

Lumara: The mother to Aldear, she is the powerful Divine Dragon who oversees the land of Lythos in Fire Emblem Engage.

Stealth @Stealth40k Fire Emblem Engage is introducing a new class called "Wolf Knight". This class is initially connected to Merrin.



I like that! Fire Emblem Engage is introducing a new class called "Wolf Knight". This class is initially connected to Merrin. I like that! https://t.co/X3J3jg3d2E

Marni: The young armored knight Marni belongs to the Four Hounds organization.

Mauvier: The intimidating-looking Mauvier is one of the antagonistic Four Hounds and a strong knight.

Merrin: A retainer to Timerra, Merrin is also from Solm. She is a Wolf Knight and rides into battle on a wolf with a sword in hand.

Panette: Another one of Timerra's retainers, Panette is an axe-loving goth girl. She is the younger sibling to Pandreo.

Pandreo: Panette's older brother, Pandreo, is a strong healer and a royal knight to the kingdom of Solm. He is also a retainer to Fogado.

Rosado: A wyvern knight, Rosado is also a friend and retainer to Hortensia in Fire Emblem Engage.

Mad Kaiser @ P5R/CCR/Y0 @MadKaiser98 Just realised when Fire Emblem Engage comes out in the next 2 weeks,



my Switch storage will be flooded by Zephia screenshots and footage everytime she’s on-screen, eh? Just realised when Fire Emblem Engage comes out in the next 2 weeks, my Switch storage will be flooded by Zephia screenshots and footage everytime she’s on-screen, eh? https://t.co/6Spgjf5yal

Saphir: Another character with little known about her, Saphir is a royal guard belonging to the Kingdom of Brodia.

Seadall: He is a more unique character, belonging to the dancer class. Coming from Solm, he is also a seer, which gives him support opportunities on the battlefield.

Timerra: She is the crown princess of the Kingdom of Solm. This lance wielder is always upbeat and is Fogado's older sibling.

Vander: A guardian to Alear and the Divine Dragon family, Vander is a staunch protector belonging to the Steward of the Dragon. The paladin can often be found with Clanne and Framme.

Veyle: She is shrouded in mystery but seems on the side of Alear as she saves them from danger. Regardless of her affiliation, she seems to be a strong magic-wielder.

Yunaka: A Thief class character, the eccentric Yunaka is from the Kingdom of Brodia. She is easily recognizable by the star mark on her cheek.

Zelkov: The mysterious-looking Zelkov is from Elusia and operates as a Thief. He is a royal knight and aims to protect Ivy from harm.

Zephia: The main member of the Four Hounds, Zephia is a descendant of the Mage Dragons and will likely prove to be big trouble for the protagonist.

Fire Emblem Engage will be released on January 20, 2023, and will exclusively be available on the Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes