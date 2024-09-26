All new monsters revealed in Monster Hunter Wilds, so far

Monster Hunter Wilds will undoubtedly feature a whole ecosystem worth of new creatures that players can hunt, tame, and more. Monster Hunter is a franchise known for its massive open worlds, in-depth crafting, and customization system, but the main attraction for each entry has always been the massive fantasy animals.

According to the sources so far, Monster Hunter Wilds could be one of the biggest games in the series. Although we don’t have an exhaustive list of all the new monsters coming in the Wilds, thanks to various showcases and recently wrapped Playstation State of Play 2024, we do have some names and details about select new monsters.

In this article, we have shared a table with all the new monsters coming in Monster Hunter Wilds, that we know of so far.

Trending

Names and details of all new monsters revealed in Monster Hunter Wilds

Doshaguma and other new monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Species: Herbivore

Ceratonoth

Location: Windward Plains

Attributes: Lightning-resistant, Dorsal horns act as lightning rods

Ceratonoth in Monster Hunter Wilds are large, peaceful herbivores that resemble armored pangolins, often traveling in herds across the Windward Plains. These creatures are highly social and protective of their groups. Male Ceratonoth are typically positioned at the center of the herd to serve as living lightning rods during the region’s frequent thunderstorms.

Their specialized dorsal horns can absorb lightning strikes and safely discharge the electricity into the ground, protecting the rest of the herd from danger. Despite their size, they are non-aggressive and will only defend themselves when necessary.

Read More: Monster Hunter Wilds PC system requirements revealed

Dalthydon

Location: Various Locales

Attributes: Territorial, Rams with hardened headshells

Dalthydons are small, stocky wyverns that resemble a hybrid between a T-Rex and a goat. They have strong, well-developed heads that are covered in thick, bone-like shells, which they use to ram threats or competitors.

Dalthydon herds in Monster Hunter Wilds are highly territorial, and they are known for migrating between different regions depending on the season, often traveling great distances to find new feeding grounds. When threatened, they lower their heads and charge at aggressors with powerful headbutts that can shatter bones. Their migratory nature means they are commonly encountered in various ecosystems throughout the world.

Species: Flying Wyvern

Rey Dau

Location: Windward Plains

Attributes: Apex predator, Lightning-resistant, Lightning-discharge horns

Rey Dau in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

The Rey Dau is a massive Flying Wyvern in Monster Hunter Wilds, cloaked in glistening golden scales. This apex predator of the Windward Plains has evolved to withstand the region’s violent thunderstorms thanks to its lightning-resistant hide. It possesses two large, sharp horns that can channel and discharge powerful bolts of lightning, capable of knocking out even the most seasoned hunters with a single strike.

In addition to its lightning abilities, Rey Dau is incredibly fast and agile in flight, allowing it to ambush prey or hunters caught in sandstorms.

Species: Bird Wyvern

Quematrice

Location: Various Locales

Attributes: Flammable tail substance

Quematrice in Monster Hunter Wilds, is a moderately-sized Brute Wyvern with a fierce temper and an appearance somewhat resembling a large, feathered chicken. Despite its seemingly harmless look, Quematrice is highly aggressive, especially when food is at stake. Its long tail secretes a highly flammable substance, which it drags along the ground when charging at enemies.

The substance ignites on contact with the air, creating a scorching flame trail that burns anything in its path. Quematrice is known for its appetite and will fight ferociously for food, attacking creatures much larger than itself to secure its next meal.

Talioths

Location: Various Locales

Attributes: Gang tactics, Hook-like beaks

Talioths are small, black-feathered Bird Wyverns that are notorious for their hunting style in Monster Hunter Wilds. These creatures prefer to hunt in packs, often ganging up on larger, solitary prey. Their elongated, hook-like beaks are perfectly suited for ripping flesh, and they are not afraid to strike even when outnumbered.

Talioths are highly coordinated hunters, using their speed and numbers to overwhelm enemies. In battles, they attack relentlessly, pecking at their targets from all angles, making it difficult for prey to defend themselves against the swarm.

Species: Fanged Beast

Doshaguma

Location: Various Locations

Attributes: Pack hunter, Red-mane alpha

Doshaguma in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

The Doshaguma is a terrifying Fanged Beast that resembles a grotesque crossbreed between a bear and a lion. These massive creatures are incredibly strong, with sharp claws that can crush bones with ease. Doshagumas are highly territorial and travel in packs, using their overwhelming strength to bring down prey.

The alpha of the group can be identified by its distinctive red mane, and it leads the pack during hunts. Attacking a Doshaguma pack head-on is extremely dangerous, as their coordinated attacks can tear apart even the most experienced hunters. The best strategy is to isolate the alpha to weaken the pack’s coordination.

Species: Amphibian

Chatacabra

Location: Various Locations

Attributes: Sticky saliva, Makeshift gauntlets

The Chatacabra is a toad-like monster with a boxer-like fighting style. Its main attack method is using its powerful fists to punch enemies into submission. It also has the ability to use its sticky saliva to attach rocks to its fists, creating makeshift gauntlets that enhance the power of its strikes.

In addition to its fists, Chatacabra uses its massive tail to knock down opponents, followed by a crushing stampede. This amphibious monster is always ready for a fight and won’t hesitate to throw a devastating punch at anything that gets in its way.

Species: Leviathan

Balahara

Location: Desert Biomes

Attributes: Quicksand traps, Serpentine body

The Balahara is a Leviathan that bears a striking resemblance to a colossal sandworm. This monstrous creature moves through the desert sands with ease, as if swimming through water. Balahara is known for creating quicksand pits to trap unsuspecting prey, making it nearly impossible for them to escape once caught.

Once its prey is immobilized, Balahara coils its long, serpentine body around them, choking the life out of them with brutal efficiency. Its ability to disappear beneath the sands and ambush from below makes it an apex predator in desert environments in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Uth Duna

Location: Scarlet Forest

Attributes: Tidal waves, Secrete protective fluid

Uth Duna in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Uth Duna is a colossal, reptilian Leviathan that resides in the Scarlet Forest in Monster Hunter Wilds, but only emerges during the ‘Downpour’ period. This creature is covered in thick, armor-like scales and secretes a special fluid that grants it extra protection from incoming attacks.

When threatened, Uth Duna uses its massive body to belly-flop across the ground, creating large tidal waves that wash away enemies. Its fluid-covered skin and immense size make it one of the most difficult monsters to defeat, as it can effortlessly shake off most of the attacks.

Species: Temnoceran

Lala Barina

Location: Scarlet Forest

Attributes: Ballerina-like movements, Paralyzing pollen

Lala Barina is a Temnoceran who moves with eerie, dancer-like movements, resembling a ballet dancer. This deadly predator in Monster Hunter Wilds stalks its prey from the shadows of the Scarlet Forest before launching lightning-fast attacks.

Lala Barina’s abdomen is covered in fur, which it shakes to release spiky, paralyzing pollen into the air. This pollen can incapacitate hunters, leaving them vulnerable to its sharp claws and powerful stinger.

Species: Unknown

Arkveld

Location: Forbidden Lands

Attributes: Ghastly appearance, Chain-like appendages

Arkveld in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom) Enter caption Enter caption

Arkveld is the cover monster of Monster Hunter Wilds, a creature so mysterious that its classification remains unknown. Known as the "White Wraith," this monster was once thought to be extinct. Arkveld is a ghostly figure with long, chain-like appendages that it uses as a weapon to lash out at its prey. It is incredibly dangerous and capable of attacking both monsters and hunters alike.

Its haunting appearance and aggressive nature have made it a monster to be feared within the Hunter’s Guild, and it currently roams the Forbidden Lands, where it strikes down any hunter foolish enough to challenge it.

Ajarakan

Ajarakan in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Location: Oilwell Basin

Class: Fanged Beast

If Rajang wasn't frightening enough, Monster Hunter Wilds introduces us to Ajarakan — a complete and utter beast of a primate. It's a gigantic, armored mandrill with an anger issue. The kicker? When it’s enraged, Ajarakan doesn’t just go berserk — it melts its own metallic plating by clawing at it, turning itself into a walking furnace of destruction.

Picture this: you’re mid-fight, dodging its brute-force swings, and then suddenly, it heats up like a forge, potentially adding fire damage to its already devastating attacks.

Hirabami

Hirabami in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Location: Iceshard Cliffs

Class: Leviathan

A monster that dominates the lands and skies, Hirabami is a Leviathan that thrives in the harsh colds of Iceshard Cliffs. Fitted with a tail like a massive serrated pincer, it can slice prey to pieces with precision. But that’s not even its most dangerous trait.

Hirabami can harness the howling wind of Iceshard Cliffs by using a sail-like hood. That allows it to stay airborne for considerable time, and thus an utter nightmare to melee hunters. When combined with the ice-based attacks and the unpredictable weather, this is a fight that's as much about survival as about skill.

Rompopolo

Rompopolo in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Location: Oilwell Basin

Class: Brute Wyvern

Rompopolo is repulsive, an abhorrent creature. Everywhere on its hideous body lies swollen sacs filled with toxic gas. Not to mention this, it also injects such poison into the oil-soaked ground, causing terrific, explosive effects.

Imagine fighting on a battlefield where every step could trigger a toxic blast. Hunters will need to stay hyper-aware of their surroundings, or they'll find themselves knocked out by an explosion before they even realize what hit them.

Nu Udra

Nu Udra in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Location: Oilwell Basin

Class: ???

Nu Udra is a mysterious monster that has the silhouette of a Kraken, with massive tentacles that can snatch up anything unfortunate enough to get too close. But what truly sets it apart is its elemental power.

Despite its aquatic appearance, Nu Udra isn’t a water-based creature. Instead, it’s wreathed in fire, capable of spewing scorching red-hot flames. We’ve already seen it effortlessly pick up two Ajarakan at once — yes, the same monstrous Ajarakan that hunters will struggle to take down solo. If that’s not a sign that Nu Udra is an apex predator, nothing is.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.